VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – MHPArena Date: 28th February 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bayern Munich will look to continue what has been an impressive run of form when they travel to the MHP Arena to face Stuttgart in the first game of Round 24 of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season. Stuttgart come into this tie looking to return to winning ways after another disappointing outing. The hosts’ bid to return to the Champions League next season has stalled in recent weeks, with their last five Bundesliga matches returning just a single victory (D1, L3). Sebastian Hoeneß’s men gave up the lead in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last week to fall three points behind the top four, with this meeting with the high-flying Bayern Munich threatening to widen that gap. This is because the Swabians have won just one of the last 11 H2Hs (D2, L8). That win came in last season’s corresponding fixture, helping Stuttgart eventually finish above Bayern. But Stuttgart’s confidence in repeating that will have been dented by back-to-back Bundesliga home defeats against sides starting the round immediately below them. Still, the fact that Stuttgart haven’t lost three successive league matches on their own turf since February 2022 suggests that redemption could be on the way. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich head into this clash with the weight of history behind them, having claimed a competition-record 70 H2H wins over Stuttgart. That record includes a heavy 5-0 win in the reverse fixture. The Bavarians’ fearsome attack is likely to fire them towards another success here, as their 69 goals scored from 23 matches in the Bundesliga this term is the second-highest tally at this stage in competition history. Vincent Kompany’s side are unstoppable in the Bundesliga this term. An emphatic 4-0 win over third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt last week restored their eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the summit. With just 11 games to go, it would take an astonishing collapse for the Rekordmeister not to claim a 34th title. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
February 28, 2025 Stuttgart
20:30
Bayern Munich
March 1, 2025 RB Leipzig
15:30
Mainz
Heidenheim
15:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Werder Bremen
15:30
Wolfsburg
VFL Bochum
15:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC St. Pauli
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
18:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
March 2, 2025 Union Berlin
15:30
Holstein Kiel
Augsburg 1907
17:30
SC Freiburg
March 7, 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach
20:30
Mainz
March 8, 2025 Holstein Kiel
15:30
Stuttgart
Wolfsburg
15:30
FC St. Pauli
Borussia Dortmund
15:30
Augsburg 1907
Bayern Munich
15:30
VFL Bochum
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
15:30
Werder Bremen
SC Freiburg
18:30
RB Leipzig
March 9, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt
15:30
Union Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
17:30
Heidenheim
March 14, 2025 FC St. Pauli
20:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
23
18
4
1
69
19
+50
58
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
23
14
8
1
51
27
+24
50
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
23
12
6
5
49
33
+16
42
4
SC Freiburg
23
12
3
8
34
36
-2
39
5
Mainz
23
11
5
7
37
24
+13
38
6
RB Leipzig
23
10
8
5
38
31
+7
38
7
Stuttgart
23
10
6
7
41
34
+7
36
8
Wolfsburg
23
9
7
7
46
37
+9
34
9
Borussia Mönchengladbach
23
10
4
9
35
35
+0
34
10
Borussia Dortmund
23
9
5
9
43
38
+5
32
11
Augsburg 1907
23
8
7
8
27
35
-8
31
12
Werder Bremen
23
8
6
9
35
47
-12
30
13
Union Berlin
23
6
6
11
21
35
-14
24
14
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
23
5
7
11
30
46
-16
22
15
FC St. Pauli
23
6
3
14
18
27
-9
21
16
Heidenheim
23
4
3
16
27
47
-20
15
17
VFL Bochum
23
3
6
14
22
47
-25
15
18
Holstein Kiel
23
3
4
16
34
59
-25
13
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – MHPArena
Date: 28th February 2025
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Bayern Munich will look to continue what has been an impressive run of form when they travel to the MHP Arena to face Stuttgart in the first game of Round 24 of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.
Stuttgart come into this tie looking to return to winning ways after another disappointing outing. The hosts’ bid to return to the Champions League next season has stalled in recent weeks, with their last five Bundesliga matches returning just a single victory (D1, L3).
Sebastian Hoeneß’s men gave up the lead in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last week to fall three points behind the top four, with this meeting with the high-flying Bayern Munich threatening to widen that gap. This is because the Swabians have won just one of the last 11 H2Hs (D2, L8).
That win came in last season’s corresponding fixture, helping Stuttgart eventually finish above Bayern. But Stuttgart’s confidence in repeating that will have been dented by back-to-back Bundesliga home defeats against sides starting the round immediately below them.
Still, the fact that Stuttgart haven’t lost three successive league matches on their own turf since February 2022 suggests that redemption could be on the way.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich head into this clash with the weight of history behind them, having claimed a competition-record 70 H2H wins over Stuttgart. That record includes a heavy 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.
The Bavarians’ fearsome attack is likely to fire them towards another success here, as their 69 goals scored from 23 matches in the Bundesliga this term is the second-highest tally at this stage in competition history.
Vincent Kompany’s side are unstoppable in the Bundesliga this term. An emphatic 4-0 win over third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt last week restored their eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the summit. With just 11 games to go, it would take an astonishing collapse for the Rekordmeister not to claim a 34th title.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: