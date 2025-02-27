VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – MHPArena Date: 28th February 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to continue what has been an impressive run of form when they travel to the MHP Arena to face Stuttgart in the first game of Round 24 of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart come into this tie looking to return to winning ways after another disappointing outing. The hosts’ bid to return to the Champions League next season has stalled in recent weeks, with their last five Bundesliga matches returning just a single victory (D1, L3).

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men gave up the lead in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last week to fall three points behind the top four, with this meeting with the high-flying Bayern Munich threatening to widen that gap. This is because the Swabians have won just one of the last 11 H2Hs (D2, L8).

That win came in last season’s corresponding fixture, helping Stuttgart eventually finish above Bayern. But Stuttgart’s confidence in repeating that will have been dented by back-to-back Bundesliga home defeats against sides starting the round immediately below them.

Still, the fact that Stuttgart haven’t lost three successive league matches on their own turf since February 2022 suggests that redemption could be on the way.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich head into this clash with the weight of history behind them, having claimed a competition-record 70 H2H wins over Stuttgart. That record includes a heavy 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The Bavarians’ fearsome attack is likely to fire them towards another success here, as their 69 goals scored from 23 matches in the Bundesliga this term is the second-highest tally at this stage in competition history.

Vincent Kompany’s side are unstoppable in the Bundesliga this term. An emphatic 4-0 win over third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt last week restored their eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the summit. With just 11 games to go, it would take an astonishing collapse for the Rekordmeister not to claim a 34th title.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Stuttgart 20:30 Bayern Munich RB Leipzig 15:30 Mainz Heidenheim 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Werder Bremen 15:30 Wolfsburg VFL Bochum 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim FC St. Pauli 15:30 Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Union Berlin 15:30 Holstein Kiel Augsburg 1907 17:30 SC Freiburg Borussia Mönchengladbach 20:30 Mainz Holstein Kiel 15:30 Stuttgart Wolfsburg 15:30 FC St. Pauli Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 15:30 VFL Bochum Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Werder Bremen SC Freiburg 18:30 RB Leipzig Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Union Berlin TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 Heidenheim FC St. Pauli 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

