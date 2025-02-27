Adbet365Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – MHPArena

Date: 28th February 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to continue what has been an impressive run of form when they travel to the MHP Arena to face Stuttgart in the first game of Round 24 of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart come into this tie looking to return to winning ways after another disappointing outing. The hosts’ bid to return to the Champions League next season has stalled in recent weeks, with their last five Bundesliga matches returning just a single victory (D1, L3).

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men gave up the lead in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last week to fall three points behind the top four, with this meeting with the high-flying Bayern Munich threatening to widen that gap. This is because the Swabians have won just one of the last 11 H2Hs (D2, L8).

That win came in last season’s corresponding fixture, helping Stuttgart eventually finish above Bayern. But Stuttgart’s confidence in repeating that will have been dented by back-to-back Bundesliga home defeats against sides starting the round immediately below them.

Still, the fact that Stuttgart haven’t lost three successive league matches on their own turf since February 2022 suggests that redemption could be on the way.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich head into this clash with the weight of history behind them, having claimed a competition-record 70 H2H wins over Stuttgart. That record includes a heavy 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The Bavarians’ fearsome attack is likely to fire them towards another success here, as their 69 goals scored from 23 matches in the Bundesliga this term is the second-highest tally at this stage in competition history.

Vincent Kompany’s side are unstoppable in the Bundesliga this term. An emphatic 4-0 win over third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt last week restored their eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the summit. With just 11 games to go, it would take an astonishing collapse for the Rekordmeister not to claim a 34th title.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

February 28, 2025
Stuttgart 20:30 Bayern Munich
March 1, 2025
RB Leipzig 15:30 Mainz
Heidenheim 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Werder Bremen 15:30 Wolfsburg
VFL Bochum 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC St. Pauli 15:30 Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
March 2, 2025
Union Berlin 15:30 Holstein Kiel
Augsburg 1907 17:30 SC Freiburg
March 7, 2025
Borussia Mönchengladbach 20:30 Mainz
March 8, 2025
Holstein Kiel 15:30 Stuttgart
Wolfsburg 15:30 FC St. Pauli
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Augsburg 1907
Bayern Munich 15:30 VFL Bochum
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Werder Bremen
SC Freiburg 18:30 RB Leipzig
March 9, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Union Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 Heidenheim
March 14, 2025
FC St. Pauli 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 23 18 4 1 69 19 +50 58
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 +24 50
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 +16 42
4 SC Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 -2 39
5 Mainz 23 11 5 7 37 24 +13 38
6 RB Leipzig 23 10 8 5 38 31 +7 38
7 Stuttgart 23 10 6 7 41 34 +7 36
8 Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 46 37 +9 34
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 23 10 4 9 35 35 +0 34
10 Borussia Dortmund 23 9 5 9 43 38 +5 32
11 Augsburg 1907 23 8 7 8 27 35 -8 31
12 Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 35 47 -12 30
13 Union Berlin 23 6 6 11 21 35 -14 24
14 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 23 5 7 11 30 46 -16 22
15 FC St. Pauli 23 6 3 14 18 27 -9 21
16 Heidenheim 23 4 3 16 27 47 -20 15
17 VFL Bochum 23 3 6 14 22 47 -25 15
18 Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 16 34 59 -25 13

