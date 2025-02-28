Real Betis vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Benito Villamarín Date: 1st March 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Real Madrid will look to retake the top spot in La Liga when they face Real Batis away from home this Saturday. Betis will welcome the reigning La Liga champions to the Estadio Benito Villamarín looking to continue what has been a positive recent run of form. After winning their last two La Liga games, the hosts are back in contention for European qualification. This week, they also received a huge boost when Antony’s injury-time red card against Getafe was overturned. The Manchester United loanee has been influential in their recent matches, contributing five goals since arriving (G3, A2). With him in the starting XI, Real Betis’ last four league games have produced an average of 3.75 goals per game (W2, D1, L1). Los Verdiblancos will hope he can inspire them to another positive home result. The hosts have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W3, D4), which should give them some confidence as they prepare to host reigning champions Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games courtesy of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. With this game coming just three days after that encounter, Madrid have reason to be unhappy about fixture scheduling. Though they’re level on points pre-round, Real Madrid are behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona. As such, they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up as they aim to keep the pressure on. This is a tricky fixture for them, as Real have won just four of the last 11 league H2Hs (D6, L1), with five of those draws ending 0-0. Another blank here would see Los Blancos go three consecutive away league games without a win for the first time in the same season since May 2023 (D1, L1). Still, the Estadio Benito Villamarín remains a decent hunting ground, with Madrid losing just one of the last ten away H2Hs in the league (W6, D3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 1, 2025 Girona
14:00
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
16:15
Sevilla
Real Betis
18:30
Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025 Leganes
14:00
Getafe
Barcelona
16:15
Real Sociedad
Mallorca
18:30
Alaves
Osasuna
21:00
Valencia
March 3, 2025 Villarreal
21:00
Espanyol
March 8, 2025 Celta Vigo
14:00
Leganes
Alaves
16:15
Villarreal
Valencia
18:30
Real Valladolid
Barcelona
21:00
Osasuna
March 9, 2025 Getafe
14:00
Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid
16:15
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
18:30
Las Palmas
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Mallorca
Real Sociedad
21:00
Sevilla
March 10, 2025 Espanyol
21:00
Girona
March 14, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Alaves
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
25
17
3
5
67
25
+42
54
2
Real Madrid
25
16
6
3
54
23
+31
54
3
Atlético de Madrid
25
15
8
2
42
16
+26
53
4
Athletic Bilbao
25
13
9
3
44
22
+22
48
5
Villarreal
25
12
8
5
48
35
+13
44
6
Rayo Vallecano
25
9
8
8
27
26
+1
35
7
Real Betis
25
9
8
8
32
32
+0
35
8
Mallorca
25
10
5
10
24
31
-7
35
9
Real Sociedad
25
10
4
11
23
23
+0
34
10
Celta Vigo
25
9
5
11
36
38
-2
32
11
Sevilla
25
8
8
9
30
35
-5
32
12
Osasuna
25
7
11
7
29
34
-5
32
13
Girona
25
9
4
12
32
37
-5
31
14
Getafe
25
7
9
9
21
20
+1
30
15
Espanyol
25
7
6
12
24
36
-12
27
16
Las Palmas
26
6
6
14
30
44
-14
24
17
Leganes
25
5
9
11
22
38
-16
24
18
Valencia
25
5
8
12
25
41
-16
23
19
Alaves
25
5
7
13
28
39
-11
22
20
Real Valladolid
26
4
4
18
17
60
-43
16
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Benito Villamarín
Date: 1st March 2025
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Real Madrid will look to retake the top spot in La Liga when they face Real Batis away from home this Saturday.
Betis will welcome the reigning La Liga champions to the Estadio Benito Villamarín looking to continue what has been a positive recent run of form. After winning their last two La Liga games, the hosts are back in contention for European qualification. This week, they also received a huge boost when Antony’s injury-time red card against Getafe was overturned.
The Manchester United loanee has been influential in their recent matches, contributing five goals since arriving (G3, A2). With him in the starting XI, Real Betis’ last four league games have produced an average of 3.75 goals per game (W2, D1, L1).
Los Verdiblancos will hope he can inspire them to another positive home result. The hosts have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W3, D4), which should give them some confidence as they prepare to host reigning champions Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games courtesy of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. With this game coming just three days after that encounter, Madrid have reason to be unhappy about fixture scheduling.
Though they’re level on points pre-round, Real Madrid are behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona. As such, they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up as they aim to keep the pressure on. This is a tricky fixture for them, as Real have won just four of the last 11 league H2Hs (D6, L1), with five of those draws ending 0-0.
Another blank here would see Los Blancos go three consecutive away league games without a win for the first time in the same season since May 2023 (D1, L1). Still, the Estadio Benito Villamarín remains a decent hunting ground, with Madrid losing just one of the last ten away H2Hs in the league (W6, D3).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table