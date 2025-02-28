Real Betis vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Benito Villamarín Date: 1st March 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Real Madrid will look to retake the top spot in La Liga when they face Real Batis away from home this Saturday.

Betis will welcome the reigning La Liga champions to the Estadio Benito Villamarín looking to continue what has been a positive recent run of form. After winning their last two La Liga games, the hosts are back in contention for European qualification. This week, they also received a huge boost when Antony’s injury-time red card against Getafe was overturned.

The Manchester United loanee has been influential in their recent matches, contributing five goals since arriving (G3, A2). With him in the starting XI, Real Betis’ last four league games have produced an average of 3.75 goals per game (W2, D1, L1).

Los Verdiblancos will hope he can inspire them to another positive home result. The hosts have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W3, D4), which should give them some confidence as they prepare to host reigning champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games courtesy of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. With this game coming just three days after that encounter, Madrid have reason to be unhappy about fixture scheduling.

Though they’re level on points pre-round, Real Madrid are behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona. As such, they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up as they aim to keep the pressure on. This is a tricky fixture for them, as Real have won just four of the last 11 league H2Hs (D6, L1), with five of those draws ending 0-0.

Another blank here would see Los Blancos go three consecutive away league games without a win for the first time in the same season since May 2023 (D1, L1). Still, the Estadio Benito Villamarín remains a decent hunting ground, with Madrid losing just one of the last ten away H2Hs in the league (W6, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Girona 14:00 Celta Vigo Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla Real Betis 18:30 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Leganes 14:00 Getafe Barcelona 16:15 Real Sociedad Mallorca 18:30 Alaves Osasuna 21:00 Valencia Villarreal 21:00 Espanyol Celta Vigo 14:00 Leganes Alaves 16:15 Villarreal Valencia 18:30 Real Valladolid Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna Getafe 14:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Real Betis 18:30 Las Palmas Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Sevilla Espanyol 21:00 Girona Las Palmas 21:00 Alaves

