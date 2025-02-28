Adbet365Ad

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 28, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Benito Villamarín

Date: 1st March 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Real Madrid will look to retake the top spot in La Liga when they face Real Batis away from home this Saturday.

Betis will welcome the reigning La Liga champions to the Estadio Benito Villamarín looking to continue what has been a positive recent run of form. After winning their last two La Liga games, the hosts are back in contention for European qualification. This week, they also received a huge boost when Antony’s injury-time red card against Getafe was overturned.

The Manchester United loanee has been influential in their recent matches, contributing five goals since arriving (G3, A2). With him in the starting XI, Real Betis’ last four league games have produced an average of 3.75 goals per game (W2, D1, L1).

Los Verdiblancos will hope he can inspire them to another positive home result. The hosts have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W3, D4), which should give them some confidence as they prepare to host reigning champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games courtesy of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. With this game coming just three days after that encounter, Madrid have reason to be unhappy about fixture scheduling.

Though they’re level on points pre-round, Real Madrid are behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona. As such, they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up as they aim to keep the pressure on. This is a tricky fixture for them, as Real have won just four of the last 11 league H2Hs (D6, L1), with five of those draws ending 0-0.

Another blank here would see Los Blancos go three consecutive away league games without a win for the first time in the same season since May 2023 (D1, L1). Still, the Estadio Benito Villamarín remains a decent hunting ground, with Madrid losing just one of the last ten away H2Hs in the league (W6, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 1, 2025
Girona 14:00 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla
Real Betis 18:30 Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025
Leganes 14:00 Getafe
Barcelona 16:15 Real Sociedad
Mallorca 18:30 Alaves
Osasuna 21:00 Valencia
March 3, 2025
Villarreal 21:00 Espanyol
March 8, 2025
Celta Vigo 14:00 Leganes
Alaves 16:15 Villarreal
Valencia 18:30 Real Valladolid
Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna
March 9, 2025
Getafe 14:00 Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 18:30 Las Palmas
Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Mallorca
Real Sociedad 21:00 Sevilla
March 10, 2025
Espanyol 21:00 Girona
March 14, 2025
Las Palmas 21:00 Alaves

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 25 17 3 5 67 25 +42 54
2 Real Madrid 25 16 6 3 54 23 +31 54
3 Atlético de Madrid 25 15 8 2 42 16 +26 53
4 Athletic Bilbao 25 13 9 3 44 22 +22 48
5 Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 +13 44
6 Rayo Vallecano 25 9 8 8 27 26 +1 35
7 Real Betis 25 9 8 8 32 32 +0 35
8 Mallorca 25 10 5 10 24 31 -7 35
9 Real Sociedad 25 10 4 11 23 23 +0 34
10 Celta Vigo 25 9 5 11 36 38 -2 32
11 Sevilla 25 8 8 9 30 35 -5 32
12 Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 -5 32
13 Girona 25 9 4 12 32 37 -5 31
14 Getafe 25 7 9 9 21 20 +1 30
15 Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 -12 27
16 Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 -14 24
17 Leganes 25 5 9 11 22 38 -16 24
18 Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 -16 23
19 Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 -11 22
20 Real Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 -43 16

Check Also

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich will look to continue what has been an impressive run of form when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.