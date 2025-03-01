Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Manchester United vs Fulham Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd March 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to secure their place in the sixth round of the FA Cup when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The hosts progressed to this round of the competition in controversial circumstances after Harry Maguire was adjudged to be offside in the build up of their winning goal in the last round against Leicester City. There should be little controversy in this round, though, after the FA announced the trial of semi-automated offside technology for this round.

However, while there may be little drama in terms of officiating, it cannot be guaranteed that there won’t be any on the pitch. This is because Man United’s last two games have seen them come from behind to secure points.

The latest was a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town despite playing with ten men. Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim will be hoping his side can secure a more straightforward win here against a Fulham team that has lost just one of their last five games.

Marco Silva’s side travel north in good form having won four of their last five games. Those wins include wins over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, two teams that are much stronger than them this season.

Interestingly, Fulham travel to Old Trafford in good away form having won their last four trips, including a 2-1 win over Wigan in the last round of the FA Cup. However, the visitors have a bad head-to-head record as the away team, having beaten United only once at Old Trafford since 2003.