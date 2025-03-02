Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 3rd March 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The FA Cup continues on Monday with Nottingham Forest hosting Ipswich Town in the last game of the fifth round.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of some bad results as they have zero wins from their last four games (D2, L2-90 mins only). That run includes an extra-time win in the FA Cup fourth round against Exeter.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side needed penalties to beat the League One club. Since then, they have failed to beat Fulham (2-1 loss), Newcastle United (4-3 loss) and Arsenal (0-0).

Despite the poor results, Nottingham Forest aren’t in a bad place generally. They remain in the top four race and are in good shape at home. Forest have won eight of their last eleven home games, losing just one in that period (D3).

One of those wins came against Ipswich Town in the Premier League so they should be able to secure a win here and extend their unbeaten record at home against Ipswich in all competitions.

The visitors have failed to win away to Nottingham Forest in their last 15 tries (D5, L10) and have failed to score in three of the last four visits (L3). But while they are still in poor form, they appear to have found a way to score goals lately.

Kieran McKenna’s side scored four times in their last FA Cup outing against in-form Coventry, which followed a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the third round.

The visitors have also scored in each of their last six games. However, only one of those has resulted in a win, suggesting that another poor outing could be on the cards for them here unless they do something about their defending.