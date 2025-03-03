Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Champions League Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 4th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to secure a first-leg lead in their Champions League round-of-16 tie against rivals Atletico Madrid when both sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Both sides have met in Europe’s top competition ten times in the past—the most for teams from the same country in the European Cup/ Champions League. With both sides also involved in the La Liga title race, there’ll be extra intensity in this game.

The fact that Real Madrid come into this first-leg clash on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Real Betis on Saturday, allowing Atlético to overtake them in La Liga, should also serve as extra motivation for the hosts. The 239th edition of the Madrid derby (Real: W116, D63, L59) also comes less than a month after the teams drew 1-1 in the league here at the Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came through the Champions League knockout round play-offwhere they overcame Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate (W 3-1 at home). This means that the 15-time European champions have won five of their last six Champions League fixtures here (L1). However, each of their last nine European home games saw them score and concede (W6, D2, L1), suggesting both defences might be stretched, even though Los Blancos won both previous European H2Hs here without conceding.

The last three H2Hs anywhere were drawn 1-1, but Atlético must fancy their chances after finishing fifth in this competitions league phase (W6, L2). Los Colchoneros also scored 20 goals, with only Barcelona (28) and Borussia Dortmund (22) outscoring them in the last round.

The visitors also won the last two European H2Hs, which should give them a confidence boost as they protect a ten-match unbeaten run in all competitions following Saturday’s 1-0 league win over Athletic Bilbao (W6, D4). However, Diego Simeone’s side still face a tall order, particularly because they’ve lost their last three away knockout games in this competition, their longest such losing run since the 1970s.

On a more positive note, the three-time Champions League/European Cup runners-up overcame losing 4-0 at Benfica on matchday one to win their next three European away fixtures while scoring an average of four goals per game.