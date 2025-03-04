Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Competition – Champions League Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 5th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will travel to the Parc des Princes this Wednesday to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

After a wobbly start to their Champions League campaign, the hosts enjoyed a strong finish in the league phase, finishing in 15th place thanks to three wins from their last three games in that round. They also took their form to the playoffs where they defeated Brest 10-0 on aggregate.

Those two wins form part of a ten-game winning run and a run of 22 games without defeat in all competitions (W19, D3) for Luis Enrique’s side. Continuing such form against English opposition could be tricky, as PSG’s last eight such H2Hs have yielded just two victories (D1, L5), albeit their last such encounter was a rousing 4-2 comeback win over Manchester City during the league phase.

That result is etched into what is a stunning continental record on their own turf, with the Parisians losing just ten of their last 80 home European games (W50, D20).

However, they are meeting a Liverpool team that have been by far the most consistent team in Europe this season. Arne Slot’s side are one of the few teams who are unlikely to be intimidated by PSG’s accolades, as their spot in the last 16 was booked by finishing top of the league phase (W7, L1).

Liverpool enjoyed a break at the weekend owing to the fact that second-tier Plymouth had knocked them out of the FA Cup. That game was the only 1 out of their last 12 in which they failed to score at least twice. The Reds will want to continue their rampant form in front of goal to earn what would be a sixth triumph in nine games against French sides (D1, L2).

However, winning none of their last five away games on these shores proves the magnitude of the task at hand (D2, L3). The travelling fans will likely focus on Liverpool’s formidable road form in this competition in any country, with Liverpool winning 16 of their last 22 away Champions League games (D1, L5).