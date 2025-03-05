Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Borussia-Park Date: 7th March 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga returns this Friday where Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Mainz to Borussia Park for the 25th-round game of the season.

Monchengladbach come into this game in good form having lost just one of their last six games (W4, D1). As a result, they now sit just a point away from the European places.

That run was capped off by a 3-0 win at Heidenheim in the last round, marking a fifth league game from their current streak to see exactly three goals, while it was also the fifth straight game to see the home side on the day fail to win. Winning just once at Borussia Park this year (W1, D1, L2) and winless in two offers little hope that the host will break that sequence here.

In addition to four home H2Hs without a win (D2, L2), Gladbach also lost their only home league game played on a Friday this season (3-2 to Leverkusen) on matchday one, further adding to the negatives here.

Meanwhile, Mainz are unbeaten in their last four games, winning each of their last three league games. A 2-1 comeback win at RB Leipzig saw them concede their only goal in that run.

That forms part of the second-best Bundesliga defensive record and they’ll know that keeping it tight again might propel them to four consecutive Bundesliga wins for the first time since 2022/23.

Occupying fourth place, high-flying Mainz were victorious in their last two away league games and have collected the third-most away wins of all Bundesliga teams this season (W6, D2, L4). But after winning just one of their last 12 top-flight away games on a Friday (W1, D3, L8), they’ll need to be fully focused here as they go in search of a first-ever win at this arena on this day of the week (D1, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Borussia Mönchengladbach 20:30 Mainz Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich 15:30 VFL Bochum Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Augsburg 1907 Wolfsburg 15:30 FC St. Pauli Holstein Kiel 15:30 Stuttgart SC Freiburg 18:30 RB Leipzig Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Union Berlin TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 Heidenheim FC St. Pauli 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Union Berlin 15:30 Bayern Munich Mainz 15:30 SC Freiburg Augsburg 1907 15:30 Wolfsburg Werder Bremen 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach RB Leipzig 18:30 Borussia Dortmund VFL Bochum 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Heidenheim 17:30 Holstein Kiel Stuttgart 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 VFL Bochum

