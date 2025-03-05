Adbet365Ad

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 5, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Borussia-Park

Date: 7th March 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga returns this Friday where Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Mainz to Borussia Park for the 25th-round game of the season.

Monchengladbach come into this game in good form having lost just one of their last six games (W4, D1). As a result, they now sit just a point away from the European places.

That run was capped off by a 3-0 win at Heidenheim in the last round, marking a fifth league game from their current streak to see exactly three goals, while it was also the fifth straight game to see the home side on the day fail to win. Winning just once at Borussia Park this year (W1, D1, L2) and winless in two offers little hope that the host will break that sequence here.

In addition to four home H2Hs without a win (D2, L2), Gladbach also lost their only home league game played on a Friday this season (3-2 to Leverkusen) on matchday one, further adding to the negatives here.

Meanwhile, Mainz are unbeaten in their last four games, winning each of their last three league games. A 2-1 comeback win at RB Leipzig saw them concede their only goal in that run.

That forms part of the second-best Bundesliga defensive record and they’ll know that keeping it tight again might propel them to four consecutive Bundesliga wins for the first time since 2022/23.

Occupying fourth place, high-flying Mainz were victorious in their last two away league games and have collected the third-most away wins of all Bundesliga teams this season (W6, D2, L4). But after winning just one of their last 12 top-flight away games on a Friday (W1, D3, L8), they’ll need to be fully focused here as they go in search of a first-ever win at this arena on this day of the week (D1, L1).

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

March 7, 2025
Borussia Mönchengladbach 20:30 Mainz
March 8, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich 15:30 VFL Bochum
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Augsburg 1907
Wolfsburg 15:30 FC St. Pauli
Holstein Kiel 15:30 Stuttgart
SC Freiburg 18:30 RB Leipzig
March 9, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Union Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 Heidenheim
March 14, 2025
FC St. Pauli 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
March 15, 2025
Union Berlin 15:30 Bayern Munich
Mainz 15:30 SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907 15:30 Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
RB Leipzig 18:30 Borussia Dortmund
March 16, 2025
VFL Bochum 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim 17:30 Holstein Kiel
Stuttgart 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
March 28, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 VFL Bochum

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 +52 61
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 24 15 8 1 55 28 +27 53
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 12 6 6 50 37 +13 42
4 Mainz 24 12 5 7 39 25 +14 41
5 SC Freiburg 24 12 4 8 34 36 -2 40
6 RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 +6 38
7 Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 +10 37
8 Borussia Mönchengladbach 24 11 4 9 38 35 +3 37
9 Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 +5 36
10 Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 +7 35
11 Augsburg 1907 24 8 8 8 27 35 -8 32
12 Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 -13 30
13 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 -15 25
14 Union Berlin 24 6 5 13 20 37 -17 23
15 FC St. Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 -11 21
16 VFL Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 -24 17
17 Holstein Kiel 24 4 4 16 35 59 -24 16
18 Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 -23 15

Check Also

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Preview

Real Sociedad will look to return to winning ways when they face Manchester United in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.