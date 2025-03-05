Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Borussia-Park Date: 7th March 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The Bundesliga returns this Friday where Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Mainz to Borussia Park for the 25th-round game of the season. Monchengladbach come into this game in good form having lost just one of their last six games (W4, D1). As a result, they now sit just a point away from the European places. That run was capped off by a 3-0 win at Heidenheim in the last round, marking a fifth league game from their current streak to see exactly three goals, while it was also the fifth straight game to see the home side on the day fail to win. Winning just once at Borussia Park this year (W1, D1, L2) and winless in two offers little hope that the host will break that sequence here. In addition to four home H2Hs without a win (D2, L2), Gladbach also lost their only home league game played on a Friday this season (3-2 to Leverkusen) on matchday one, further adding to the negatives here. Meanwhile, Mainz are unbeaten in their last four games, winning each of their last three league games. A 2-1 comeback win at RB Leipzig saw them concede their only goal in that run. That forms part of the second-best Bundesliga defensive record and they’ll know that keeping it tight again might propel them to four consecutive Bundesliga wins for the first time since 2022/23. Occupying fourth place, high-flying Mainz were victorious in their last two away league games and have collected the third-most away wins of all Bundesliga teams this season (W6, D2, L4). But after winning just one of their last 12 top-flight away games on a Friday (W1, D3, L8), they’ll need to be fully focused here as they go in search of a first-ever win at this arena on this day of the week (D1, L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
March 7, 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach
20:30
Mainz
March 8, 2025 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
15:30
Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich
15:30
VFL Bochum
Borussia Dortmund
15:30
Augsburg 1907
Wolfsburg
15:30
FC St. Pauli
Holstein Kiel
15:30
Stuttgart
SC Freiburg
18:30
RB Leipzig
March 9, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt
15:30
Union Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
17:30
Heidenheim
March 14, 2025 FC St. Pauli
20:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
March 15, 2025 Union Berlin
15:30
Bayern Munich
Mainz
15:30
SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907
15:30
Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen
15:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
RB Leipzig
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
March 16, 2025 VFL Bochum
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim
17:30
Holstein Kiel
Stuttgart
19:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
March 28, 2025 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20:30
VFL Bochum
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
24
19
4
1
72
20
+52
61
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
24
15
8
1
55
28
+27
53
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
24
12
6
6
50
37
+13
42
4
Mainz
24
12
5
7
39
25
+14
41
5
SC Freiburg
24
12
4
8
34
36
-2
40
6
RB Leipzig
24
10
8
6
39
33
+6
38
7
Wolfsburg
24
10
7
7
48
38
+10
37
8
Borussia Mönchengladbach
24
11
4
9
38
35
+3
37
9
Stuttgart
24
10
6
8
42
37
+5
36
10
Borussia Dortmund
24
10
5
9
45
38
+7
35
11
Augsburg 1907
24
8
8
8
27
35
-8
32
12
Werder Bremen
24
8
6
10
36
49
-13
30
13
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
24
6
7
11
31
46
-15
25
14
Union Berlin
24
6
5
13
20
37
-17
23
15
FC St. Pauli
24
6
3
15
18
29
-11
21
16
VFL Bochum
24
4
5
15
23
47
-24
17
17
Holstein Kiel
24
4
4
16
35
59
-24
16
18
Heidenheim
24
4
3
17
27
50
-23
15
