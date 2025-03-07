Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Southampton Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 7, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 8th March 2025

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

After a stressful European trip to Paris, Liverpool turn their attention to the Premier League where they host bottom-of-the-table Southampton in the 28th round of the league season.

The Reds are accustomed to being the dominant side in games but they were completely dominated in their Champions League match in midweek, with PSG registering 25 shots in the game. Arne Slot’s side needed grit and determination as well as a masterclass in goalkeeping by Allison to survive the French side’s onslaught before grabbing a late winner courtesy of their only shot on target.

Although they had Allison to thank, Liverpool kept their third clean sheet in succession – a first for Slot’s men since their opening three games of the campaign.

They are expected to be back in control as they return to Premier League action hunting down a record-equalling 20th top-flight title having built what seems an unassailable 13-point lead at the summit, albeit having played a game more than closest challengers Arsenal. The manner in which Liverpool have dispatched teams leaves little doubt about their ability to seal the title this term, as they have scored 2+ goals in 25 of their 28 Premier League games under Slot.

Meanwhile, while Liverpool appear destined to win the league, Southampton are looking destined to get relegated. The Saints sit on a lowly points tally of just nine, a massive 13 points adrift of safety, meaning their season’s aspirations might well be to surpass the lowest points haul in Premier League history, set by Derby in 2007/08 (11).

Doing so here would be their campaign’s biggest upset to say the least as the mismatches are profound.. This is because Ivan Juric’s men simultaneously own both the league’s worst attack and defence, while Liverpool are the Premier League’s most potent goalscorers. Southampton have also already lost two H2Hs this season, and the last seven meetings at Anfield have all ended in defeat for the visitors by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

March 8, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Manchester City
Liverpool 16:00 Southampton
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Fulham
Crystal Palace 16:00 Ipswich Town
Brentford 18:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Everton
March 9, 2025
Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United 17:30 Arsenal
March 10, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Newcastle United
March 15, 2025
Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford
March 16, 2025
Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea
Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 28 20 7 1 66 26 +40 67
2 Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 +28 54
3 Nottingham Forest 27 14 6 7 44 33 +11 48
4 Manchester City 27 14 5 8 53 37 +16 47
5 Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52 36 +16 46
6 Newcastle United 27 13 5 9 46 38 +8 44
7 AFC Bournemouth 27 12 7 8 45 32 +13 43
8 Brighton & Hov… 27 11 10 6 44 39 +5 43
9 Fulham 27 11 9 7 40 36 +4 42
10 Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5 42
11 Brentford 27 11 5 11 48 43 +5 38
12 Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35 33 +2 36
13 Tottenham Hotspur 27 10 3 14 53 39 +14 33
14 Manchester United 27 9 6 12 33 39 -6 33
15 West Ham United 27 9 6 12 32 47 -15 33
16 Everton 27 7 11 9 30 34 -4 32
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19 22
18 Ipswich Town 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31 17
19 Leicester City 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36 17
20 Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46 9

