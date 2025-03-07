Liverpool vs Southampton Preview

Liverpool vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 8th March 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

After a stressful European trip to Paris, Liverpool turn their attention to the Premier League where they host bottom-of-the-table Southampton in the 28th round of the league season.

The Reds are accustomed to being the dominant side in games but they were completely dominated in their Champions League match in midweek, with PSG registering 25 shots in the game. Arne Slot’s side needed grit and determination as well as a masterclass in goalkeeping by Allison to survive the French side’s onslaught before grabbing a late winner courtesy of their only shot on target.

Although they had Allison to thank, Liverpool kept their third clean sheet in succession – a first for Slot’s men since their opening three games of the campaign.

They are expected to be back in control as they return to Premier League action hunting down a record-equalling 20th top-flight title having built what seems an unassailable 13-point lead at the summit, albeit having played a game more than closest challengers Arsenal. The manner in which Liverpool have dispatched teams leaves little doubt about their ability to seal the title this term, as they have scored 2+ goals in 25 of their 28 Premier League games under Slot.

Meanwhile, while Liverpool appear destined to win the league, Southampton are looking destined to get relegated. The Saints sit on a lowly points tally of just nine, a massive 13 points adrift of safety, meaning their season’s aspirations might well be to surpass the lowest points haul in Premier League history, set by Derby in 2007/08 (11).

Doing so here would be their campaign’s biggest upset to say the least as the mismatches are profound.. This is because Ivan Juric’s men simultaneously own both the league’s worst attack and defence, while Liverpool are the Premier League’s most potent goalscorers. Southampton have also already lost two H2Hs this season, and the last seven meetings at Anfield have all ended in defeat for the visitors by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Nottingham Forest 13:30 Manchester City Liverpool 16:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 16:00 Ipswich Town Brentford 18:30 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Everton Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester United 17:30 Arsenal West Ham United 21:00 Newcastle United Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 West Ham United Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table