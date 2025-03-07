Liverpool vs Southampton Preview

Liverpool vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 8th March 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT After a stressful European trip to Paris, Liverpool turn their attention to the Premier League where they host bottom-of-the-table Southampton in the 28th round of the league season. The Reds are accustomed to being the dominant side in games but they were completely dominated in their Champions League match in midweek, with PSG registering 25 shots in the game. Arne Slot’s side needed grit and determination as well as a masterclass in goalkeeping by Allison to survive the French side’s onslaught before grabbing a late winner courtesy of their only shot on target. Although they had Allison to thank, Liverpool kept their third clean sheet in succession – a first for Slot’s men since their opening three games of the campaign. They are expected to be back in control as they return to Premier League action hunting down a record-equalling 20th top-flight title having built what seems an unassailable 13-point lead at the summit, albeit having played a game more than closest challengers Arsenal. The manner in which Liverpool have dispatched teams leaves little doubt about their ability to seal the title this term, as they have scored 2+ goals in 25 of their 28 Premier League games under Slot. Meanwhile, while Liverpool appear destined to win the league, Southampton are looking destined to get relegated. The Saints sit on a lowly points tally of just nine, a massive 13 points adrift of safety, meaning their season’s aspirations might well be to surpass the lowest points haul in Premier League history, set by Derby in 2007/08 (11). Doing so here would be their campaign’s biggest upset to say the least as the mismatches are profound.. This is because Ivan Juric’s men simultaneously own both the league’s worst attack and defence, while Liverpool are the Premier League’s most potent goalscorers. Southampton have also already lost two H2Hs this season, and the last seven meetings at Anfield have all ended in defeat for the visitors by an aggregate score of 22-1. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest
13:30
Manchester City
Liverpool
16:00
Southampton
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Fulham
Crystal Palace
16:00
Ipswich Town
Brentford
18:30
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Everton
March 9, 2025 Chelsea
15:00
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
17:30
Arsenal
March 10, 2025 West Ham United
21:00
Newcastle United
March 15, 2025 Southampton
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Everton
16:00
West Ham United
Ipswich Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Brentford
March 16, 2025 Arsenal
14:30
Chelsea
Fulham
14:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
28
20
7
1
66
26
+40
67
2
Arsenal
27
15
9
3
51
23
+28
54
3
Nottingham Forest
27
14
6
7
44
33
+11
48
4
Manchester City
27
14
5
8
53
37
+16
47
5
Chelsea
27
13
7
7
52
36
+16
46
6
Newcastle United
27
13
5
9
46
38
+8
44
7
AFC Bournemouth
27
12
7
8
45
32
+13
43
8
Brighton & Hov…
27
11
10
6
44
39
+5
43
9
Fulham
27
11
9
7
40
36
+4
42
10
Aston Villa
28
11
9
8
40
45
-5
42
11
Brentford
27
11
5
11
48
43
+5
38
12
Crystal Palace
27
9
9
9
35
33
+2
36
13
Tottenham Hotspur
27
10
3
14
53
39
+14
33
14
Manchester United
27
9
6
12
33
39
-6
33
15
West Ham United
27
9
6
12
32
47
-15
33
16
Everton
27
7
11
9
30
34
-4
32
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
6
4
17
37
56
-19
22
18
Ipswich Town
27
3
8
16
26
57
-31
17
19
Leicester City
27
4
5
18
25
61
-36
17
20
Southampton
27
2
3
22
19
65
-46
9
