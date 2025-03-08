Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 9th March 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will be looking for some more positives this Sunday when they host Arsenal in the 28th round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

This matchup was once the Premier League’s most competitive rivalry. However, both sides are currently far apart in the table, with Manchester United trailing the Gunners by a whopping 21 points heading into this tie.

After a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, the Red Devils will be fighting fatigue and the distraction of the upcoming return leg as they chase a first set of back-to-back Premier League wins this season. Achieving that against Arsenal looks difficult as the hosts have lost each of the last four Premier League H2Hs, with United’s longest losing streak against Arsenal in their league history.

Ruben Amorim’s men prevailed the last time these sides met in the FA Cup in January. However, winning a 100th H2H here will require a rare home league win for the Red Devils who have won just two of their last seven such matches at Old Trafford (L5).

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who beat United 1-0 on this ground last season, arrive in confident mood as they chase successive H2H league wins on this ground for the first time since February 1979.

Having failed to score in their last two Premier League games (D1, L1), the Gunners became the first team in the history of the Champions League to score seven goals in an away knockout stage match as they thrashed PSV 7-1 on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta will hope his side can perform at that level again on Sunday in what will be his 200th Premier League game here. Interestingly, only four managers in competition history have bettered his 118 wins in their first 200 games. Seven of those came against Manchester United (D1, L2), with the Spaniard boasting the best win rate of any manager to face the Red Devils at least five times in the competition (70%).

