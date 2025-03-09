Adbet365Ad

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 9, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 10th March 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will look to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Newcastle United this Monday.

The Hammers have won their last two league games without conceding, representing a major improvement under Graham Potter, who lost four of his first six competitive games in charge. He now has an opportunity to lead West Ham to three straight league wins for the first time since 2023.

Doing so will see West Ham record their first league double over Newcastle in six years after a 2-0 reverse win, which coincidentally also took place on a Monday. However, the hosts have lost most of their league games against clubs starting the round in the top six places (W2, L7), including all four such home games by multiple-goal margins.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways when they travel to London on Monday. Once considered one of the serious sides in the top six race, some inconsistent league form over the last five rounds (W2, L3) has left Newcastle floundering in their attempts to secure a European place.

Their fate remains in their own hands for now, though, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe enters this clash with a notable edge against both the Hammers and their boss. The Newcastle coach has lost just once against Potter (W3, D1, L1) whilst avoiding defeat in 11 of his last 13 touchline meetings with West Ham (W5, D6, L2).

His side will take any inspiration they can find as they travel here on the back of consecutive away league defeats during which they conceded six unanswered goals. Now at risk of falling to three straight away Premier League losses without scoring for the first time since 2020/21, an injury-hit Newcastle travel with the additional dilemma of knowing they have the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

March 10, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Newcastle United
March 15, 2025
Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford
March 16, 2025
Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea
Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United
April 1, 2025
Arsenal 18:45 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:45 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 19:00 Manchester United
April 2, 2025
Newcastle United 18:45 Brentford
Southampton 18:45 Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Ipswich Town
Manchester City 18:45 Leicester City
Brighton & Hov… 18:45 Aston Villa
Liverpool 19:00 Everton
April 3, 2025
Chelsea 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 +42 70
2 Arsenal 28 15 10 3 52 24 +28 55
3 Nottingham Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 +12 51
4 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53 36 +17 49
5 Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53 38 +15 47
6 Brighton & Hov… 28 12 10 6 46 40 +6 46
7 Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4 45
8 AFC Bournemouth 28 12 8 8 47 34 +13 44
9 Newcastle United 27 13 5 9 46 38 +8 44
10 Fulham 28 11 9 8 41 38 +3 42
11 Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 +3 39
12 Brentford 28 11 5 12 48 44 +4 38
13 Tottenham Hotspur 28 10 4 14 55 41 +14 34
14 Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34 40 -6 34
15 Everton 28 7 12 9 31 35 -4 33
16 West Ham United 27 9 6 12 32 47 -15 33
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 6 5 17 38 57 -19 23
18 Ipswich Town 28 3 8 17 26 58 -32 17
19 Leicester City 28 4 5 19 25 62 -37 17
20 Southampton 28 2 3 23 20 68 -48 9

