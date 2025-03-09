West Ham United vs Newcastle United Preview

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 10th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT West Ham will look to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Newcastle United this Monday. The Hammers have won their last two league games without conceding, representing a major improvement under Graham Potter, who lost four of his first six competitive games in charge. He now has an opportunity to lead West Ham to three straight league wins for the first time since 2023. Doing so will see West Ham record their first league double over Newcastle in six years after a 2-0 reverse win, which coincidentally also took place on a Monday. However, the hosts have lost most of their league games against clubs starting the round in the top six places (W2, L7), including all four such home games by multiple-goal margins. Meanwhile, Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways when they travel to London on Monday. Once considered one of the serious sides in the top six race, some inconsistent league form over the last five rounds (W2, L3) has left Newcastle floundering in their attempts to secure a European place. Their fate remains in their own hands for now, though, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe enters this clash with a notable edge against both the Hammers and their boss. The Newcastle coach has lost just once against Potter (W3, D1, L1) whilst avoiding defeat in 11 of his last 13 touchline meetings with West Ham (W5, D6, L2). His side will take any inspiration they can find as they travel here on the back of consecutive away league defeats during which they conceded six unanswered goals. Now at risk of falling to three straight away Premier League losses without scoring for the first time since 2020/21, an injury-hit Newcastle travel with the additional dilemma of knowing they have the Carabao Cup final next weekend. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
March 10, 2025 West Ham United
21:00
Newcastle United
March 15, 2025 Ipswich Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Southampton
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton
16:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Brentford
March 16, 2025 Arsenal
14:30
Chelsea
Fulham
14:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
20:00
Manchester United
April 1, 2025 Arsenal
18:45
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:45
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
19:00
Manchester United
April 2, 2025 Newcastle United
18:45
Brentford
Southampton
18:45
Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth
18:45
Ipswich Town
Manchester City
18:45
Leicester City
Brighton & Hov…
18:45
Aston Villa
Liverpool
19:00
Everton
April 3, 2025 Chelsea
19:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
21
7
1
69
27
+42
70
2
Arsenal
28
15
10
3
52
24
+28
55
3
Nottingham Forest
28
15
6
7
45
33
+12
51
4
Chelsea
28
14
7
7
53
36
+17
49
5
Manchester City
28
14
5
9
53
38
+15
47
6
Brighton & Hov…
28
12
10
6
46
40
+6
46
7
Aston Villa
29
12
9
8
41
45
-4
45
8
AFC Bournemouth
28
12
8
8
47
34
+13
44
9
Newcastle United
27
13
5
9
46
38
+8
44
10
Fulham
28
11
9
8
41
38
+3
42
11
Crystal Palace
28
10
9
9
36
33
+3
39
12
Brentford
28
11
5
12
48
44
+4
38
13
Tottenham Hotspur
28
10
4
14
55
41
+14
34
14
Manchester United
28
9
7
12
34
40
-6
34
15
Everton
28
7
12
9
31
35
-4
33
16
West Ham United
27
9
6
12
32
47
-15
33
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
6
5
17
38
57
-19
23
18
Ipswich Town
28
3
8
17
26
58
-32
17
19
Leicester City
28
4
5
19
25
62
-37
17
20
Southampton
28
2
3
23
20
68
-48
9
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table