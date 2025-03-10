Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 11th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After another productive weekend in the Premier League, Liverpool will return to Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Despite going behind to a comical goal against Southampton on Saturday, the Reds took a step closer to their 20th league title by securing a 3-1 win over the Saints. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah ensured they secured the win, which took them 15 points clear at the top.

The win was their seventh consecutive win at Anfield, a run that saw them score at least two goals while keeping three clean sheets. Their next target is to secure another shutout against a side that battered them in France.

PSG was the better side in the first leg, but Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win thanks to the heroics of Alisson, who saved almost a dozen shots in France. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side scored with their only shot on target. But the Dutchman will be hoping his side rely less on luck here having berated his side’s lack of energy and intensity in the weekend win over Southampton.

That said, Liverpool look good to advance having progressed from all 37 previous European ties in which they won the first leg away from home. The Kop will be expecting Arne Slot to mastermind another victorious performance here, since the Reds have beaten their last five French visitors at Anfield.

That is a bad sign for PSG, who are among the contingency of French clubs that have won none of their last 15 visits to England overall (D1, L14). The Parisians themselves have lost their last four trips to these shores.

However, they’ve proven dangerous when trailing in the first leg, having managed to progress in two of their previous five Champions League knockout ties after losing the first leg. The most recent example was beating Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate last season despite losing at home initially.

But that was the first time after seven failed attempts previously that they won a two-legged European tie after a home loss in the first leg. Still Luis Enrique’s troops will be desperate to perform another miracle on Merseyside, and confidence should be high since they got back to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 win at Rennes at the weekend.