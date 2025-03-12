Adbet365Ad

Las Palmas vs Alaves Preview

Las Palmas vs Alaves

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria

Date: 14th March 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Las Palmas will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome Alaves to the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday night.

After a narrow loss to Real Madrid over the weekend, Las Palmas will start a La Liga round inside the relegation zone for the first time since early November. It is clear why they are back in the relegation zone, as their loss to Madrid further extended their wait for a first league victory of 2025 (D2, L7).

They are not helped by their lack of discipline, which once again proved costly on Sunday, as for the second game in a row, and the fourth time during that winless sequence, they had a man sent off. However, unlike their valiant defensive effort against Real Valladolid one game prior (1-1), there were to be no heroics on this occasion.

After playing their last two matches away, the hosts will hope that returning home can spark a turnaround even though their form in La Liga this calendar year at the Estadio de Gran Canaria offers little encouragement (D1, L3). All three of their league wins on their own patch this season (D4, L6) have been by a one-goal margin, so a tight battle is expected against Alaves, another side battling to maintain their top-flight status.

The visitors come into this game brimming with renewed confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over high-flying Villarreal on Saturday. That win was their first league win since mid-January (D3, L3) and lifted them up to 18th and above Las Palmas.

It was indeed a gutsy performance as they finished the game with nine men, playing well over 50 minutes with ten men after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was sent off. They’ll need that sort of courage again here in this game and others if they’re to stay up.

While El Glorioso’s away league record this term is underwhelming (W2, D4, L8), recent form on their travels shows promise, as they have only lost one of their last six matches on the road (W1, D4). After positive results at Leganes (3-3) and Mallorca (1-1), another draw here would mark the first time since April 2006 that they’d seen three successive La Liga away games end in a stalemate.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 8, 2025
Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna
March 14, 2025
Las Palmas 21:00 Alaves
March 15, 2025
Real Valladolid 14:00 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 16:15 Espanyol
Villarreal 18:30 Real Madrid
Girona 21:00 Valencia
March 16, 2025
Leganes 14:00 Real Betis
Sevilla 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 18:30 Getafe
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona
March 28, 2025
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Osasuna
March 29, 2025
Real Sociedad 14:00 Real Valladolid
Espanyol 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Alaves 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid 21:00 Leganes
March 30, 2025
Getafe 12:00 Villarreal
Barcelona 14:15 Girona
Valencia 16:30 Mallorca
Real Betis 19:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 26 18 3 5 71 25 +46 57
2 Real Madrid 27 17 6 4 57 26 +31 57
3 Atlético de Madrid 27 16 8 3 44 18 +26 56
4 Athletic Bilbao 27 13 10 4 45 24 +21 49
5 Villarreal 26 12 8 6 48 36 +12 44
6 Real Betis 27 11 8 8 35 33 +2 41
7 Mallorca 27 10 7 10 26 33 -7 37
8 Rayo Vallecano 27 9 9 9 29 29 +0 36
9 Celta Vigo 27 10 6 11 40 41 -1 36
10 Sevilla 27 9 9 9 32 36 -4 36
11 Real Sociedad 27 10 4 13 23 28 -5 34
12 Getafe 27 8 9 10 23 22 +1 33
13 Girona 27 9 6 12 35 40 -5 33
14 Osasuna 26 7 12 7 32 37 -5 33
15 Espanyol 26 7 7 12 25 37 -12 28
16 Valencia 27 6 9 12 30 45 -15 27
17 Leganes 27 6 9 12 24 40 -16 27
18 Alaves 27 6 8 13 30 40 -10 26
19 Las Palmas 27 6 6 15 30 45 -15 24
20 Real Valladolid 27 4 4 19 18 62 -44 16

