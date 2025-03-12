Las Palmas vs Alaves Preview

Las Palmas vs Alaves Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria Date: 14th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Las Palmas will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome Alaves to the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday night.

After a narrow loss to Real Madrid over the weekend, Las Palmas will start a La Liga round inside the relegation zone for the first time since early November. It is clear why they are back in the relegation zone, as their loss to Madrid further extended their wait for a first league victory of 2025 (D2, L7).

They are not helped by their lack of discipline, which once again proved costly on Sunday, as for the second game in a row, and the fourth time during that winless sequence, they had a man sent off. However, unlike their valiant defensive effort against Real Valladolid one game prior (1-1), there were to be no heroics on this occasion.

After playing their last two matches away, the hosts will hope that returning home can spark a turnaround even though their form in La Liga this calendar year at the Estadio de Gran Canaria offers little encouragement (D1, L3). All three of their league wins on their own patch this season (D4, L6) have been by a one-goal margin, so a tight battle is expected against Alaves, another side battling to maintain their top-flight status.

The visitors come into this game brimming with renewed confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over high-flying Villarreal on Saturday. That win was their first league win since mid-January (D3, L3) and lifted them up to 18th and above Las Palmas.

It was indeed a gutsy performance as they finished the game with nine men, playing well over 50 minutes with ten men after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was sent off. They’ll need that sort of courage again here in this game and others if they’re to stay up.

While El Glorioso’s away league record this term is underwhelming (W2, D4, L8), recent form on their travels shows promise, as they have only lost one of their last six matches on the road (W1, D4). After positive results at Leganes (3-3) and Mallorca (1-1), another draw here would mark the first time since April 2006 that they’d seen three successive La Liga away games end in a stalemate.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna Las Palmas 21:00 Alaves Real Valladolid 14:00 Celta Vigo Mallorca 16:15 Espanyol Villarreal 18:30 Real Madrid Girona 21:00 Valencia Leganes 14:00 Real Betis Sevilla 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:30 Getafe Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Osasuna Real Sociedad 14:00 Real Valladolid Espanyol 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Alaves 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid 21:00 Leganes Getafe 12:00 Villarreal Barcelona 14:15 Girona Valencia 16:30 Mallorca Real Betis 19:00 Sevilla

