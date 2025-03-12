Las Palmas vs Alaves Preview

Las Palmas vs Alaves Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria Date: 14th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Las Palmas will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome Alaves to the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday night. After a narrow loss to Real Madrid over the weekend, Las Palmas will start a La Liga round inside the relegation zone for the first time since early November. It is clear why they are back in the relegation zone, as their loss to Madrid further extended their wait for a first league victory of 2025 (D2, L7). They are not helped by their lack of discipline, which once again proved costly on Sunday, as for the second game in a row, and the fourth time during that winless sequence, they had a man sent off. However, unlike their valiant defensive effort against Real Valladolid one game prior (1-1), there were to be no heroics on this occasion. After playing their last two matches away, the hosts will hope that returning home can spark a turnaround even though their form in La Liga this calendar year at the Estadio de Gran Canaria offers little encouragement (D1, L3). All three of their league wins on their own patch this season (D4, L6) have been by a one-goal margin, so a tight battle is expected against Alaves, another side battling to maintain their top-flight status. The visitors come into this game brimming with renewed confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over high-flying Villarreal on Saturday. That win was their first league win since mid-January (D3, L3) and lifted them up to 18th and above Las Palmas. It was indeed a gutsy performance as they finished the game with nine men, playing well over 50 minutes with ten men after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was sent off. They’ll need that sort of courage again here in this game and others if they’re to stay up. While El Glorioso’s away league record this term is underwhelming (W2, D4, L8), recent form on their travels shows promise, as they have only lost one of their last six matches on the road (W1, D4). After positive results at Leganes (3-3) and Mallorca (1-1), another draw here would mark the first time since April 2006 that they’d seen three successive La Liga away games end in a stalemate. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 8, 2025 Barcelona
21:00
Osasuna
March 14, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Alaves
March 15, 2025 Real Valladolid
14:00
Celta Vigo
Mallorca
16:15
Espanyol
Villarreal
18:30
Real Madrid
Girona
21:00
Valencia
March 16, 2025 Leganes
14:00
Real Betis
Sevilla
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Rayo Vallecano
18:30
Real Sociedad
Osasuna
18:30
Getafe
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Barcelona
March 28, 2025 Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Osasuna
March 29, 2025 Real Sociedad
14:00
Real Valladolid
Espanyol
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Alaves
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
21:00
Leganes
March 30, 2025 Getafe
12:00
Villarreal
Barcelona
14:15
Girona
Valencia
16:30
Mallorca
Real Betis
19:00
Sevilla
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
26
18
3
5
71
25
+46
57
2
Real Madrid
27
17
6
4
57
26
+31
57
3
Atlético de Madrid
27
16
8
3
44
18
+26
56
4
Athletic Bilbao
27
13
10
4
45
24
+21
49
5
Villarreal
26
12
8
6
48
36
+12
44
6
Real Betis
27
11
8
8
35
33
+2
41
7
Mallorca
27
10
7
10
26
33
-7
37
8
Rayo Vallecano
27
9
9
9
29
29
+0
36
9
Celta Vigo
27
10
6
11
40
41
-1
36
10
Sevilla
27
9
9
9
32
36
-4
36
11
Real Sociedad
27
10
4
13
23
28
-5
34
12
Getafe
27
8
9
10
23
22
+1
33
13
Girona
27
9
6
12
35
40
-5
33
14
Osasuna
26
7
12
7
32
37
-5
33
15
Espanyol
26
7
7
12
25
37
-12
28
16
Valencia
27
6
9
12
30
45
-15
27
17
Leganes
27
6
9
12
24
40
-16
27
18
Alaves
27
6
8
13
30
40
-10
26
19
Las Palmas
27
6
6
15
30
45
-15
24
20
Real Valladolid
27
4
4
19
18
62
-44
16
Las Palmas vs Alaves
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria
Date: 14th March 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Las Palmas will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome Alaves to the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday night.
After a narrow loss to Real Madrid over the weekend, Las Palmas will start a La Liga round inside the relegation zone for the first time since early November. It is clear why they are back in the relegation zone, as their loss to Madrid further extended their wait for a first league victory of 2025 (D2, L7).
They are not helped by their lack of discipline, which once again proved costly on Sunday, as for the second game in a row, and the fourth time during that winless sequence, they had a man sent off. However, unlike their valiant defensive effort against Real Valladolid one game prior (1-1), there were to be no heroics on this occasion.
After playing their last two matches away, the hosts will hope that returning home can spark a turnaround even though their form in La Liga this calendar year at the Estadio de Gran Canaria offers little encouragement (D1, L3). All three of their league wins on their own patch this season (D4, L6) have been by a one-goal margin, so a tight battle is expected against Alaves, another side battling to maintain their top-flight status.
The visitors come into this game brimming with renewed confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over high-flying Villarreal on Saturday. That win was their first league win since mid-January (D3, L3) and lifted them up to 18th and above Las Palmas.
It was indeed a gutsy performance as they finished the game with nine men, playing well over 50 minutes with ten men after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was sent off. They’ll need that sort of courage again here in this game and others if they’re to stay up.
While El Glorioso’s away league record this term is underwhelming (W2, D4, L8), recent form on their travels shows promise, as they have only lost one of their last six matches on the road (W1, D4). After positive results at Leganes (3-3) and Mallorca (1-1), another draw here would mark the first time since April 2006 that they’d seen three successive La Liga away games end in a stalemate.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table