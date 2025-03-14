Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 15th March 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to go into the Match international break with a win when they welcome Brighton to the Etihad this Saturday.

The Premier League holders have been far from their best this season and their placement in the league table two months to the end of the season proves how far down they’ve fallen this campaign. March is typically the time of year when City put their foot to the floor in pursuit of the Premier League title, but this season their aspirations are very different.

Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves outside of the top four as they remain on track to post their worst-ever season under the Spanish coach. Not since he took over in 2016/17 have City finished lower than third. It was the current third-place side who beat them last weekend as they fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

However, the visit of Brighton should offer some hope as City have won the last ten home league H2Hs. The hosts are actually unbeaten in all 14 such H2Hs (W12, D2) – the most they’ve faced an opponent at home without ever losing in their league history.

However, the fact that City have lost three home league games already this season, as many as in the last three campaigns combined could encourage Brighton here. After losing their last home game to Liverpool, Guardiola’s side could now suffer successive home league defeats for the first time since May 2021.

However, for Brighton to do so they’ll have to make history of their own. Not only have they never won an away H2H, the Seagulls have never completed a league double over City.

But after winning the reverse fixture 2-1 back in November they could now do so in what is the 15th campaign these two have been in the same division. Those prospects are increased as Brighton boast the league’s longest ongoing winning streak (four games) – their joint-longest in top-flight history.

Across all competitions, Fabian Hürzeler’s men have now won their last six games. However, with a winless Premier League away record this season against the other four sides making up the top five alongside City (D1, L3), extending that run could be tough.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 16:00 West Ham United Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United Arsenal 18:45 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:45 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 19:00 Manchester United Newcastle United 18:45 Brentford Southampton 18:45 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 18:45 Aston Villa Manchester City 18:45 Leicester City AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Ipswich Town Liverpool 19:00 Everton Chelsea 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur

