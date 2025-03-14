Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 14, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 15th March 2025

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to go into the Match international break with a win when they welcome Brighton to the Etihad this Saturday.

The Premier League holders have been far from their best this season and their placement in the league table two months to the end of the season proves how far down they’ve fallen this campaign. March is typically the time of year when City put their foot to the floor in pursuit of the Premier League title, but this season their aspirations are very different.

Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves outside of the top four as they remain on track to post their worst-ever season under the Spanish coach. Not since he took over in 2016/17 have City finished lower than third. It was the current third-place side who beat them last weekend as they fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

However, the visit of Brighton should offer some hope as City have won the last ten home league H2Hs. The hosts are actually unbeaten in all 14 such H2Hs (W12, D2) – the most they’ve faced an opponent at home without ever losing in their league history.

However, the fact that City have lost three home league games already this season, as many as in the last three campaigns combined could encourage Brighton here. After losing their last home game to Liverpool, Guardiola’s side could now suffer successive home league defeats for the first time since May 2021.

However, for Brighton to do so they’ll have to make history of their own. Not only have they never won an away H2H, the Seagulls have never completed a league double over City.

But after winning the reverse fixture 2-1 back in November they could now do so in what is the 15th campaign these two have been in the same division. Those prospects are increased as Brighton boast the league’s longest ongoing winning streak (four games) – their joint-longest in top-flight history.

Across all competitions, Fabian Hürzeler’s men have now won their last six games. However, with a winless Premier League away record this season against the other four sides making up the top five alongside City (D1, L3), extending that run could be tough.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

March 15, 2025
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford
March 16, 2025
Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea
Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United
April 1, 2025
Arsenal 18:45 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:45 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 19:00 Manchester United
April 2, 2025
Newcastle United 18:45 Brentford
Southampton 18:45 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 18:45 Aston Villa
Manchester City 18:45 Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 19:00 Everton
April 3, 2025
Chelsea 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 +42 70
2 Arsenal 28 15 10 3 52 24 +28 55
3 Nottingham Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 +12 51
4 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53 36 +17 49
5 Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53 38 +15 47
6 Newcastle United 28 14 5 9 47 38 +9 47
7 Brighton & Hov… 28 12 10 6 46 40 +6 46
8 Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4 45
9 AFC Bournemouth 28 12 8 8 47 34 +13 44
10 Fulham 28 11 9 8 41 38 +3 42
11 Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 +3 39
12 Brentford 28 11 5 12 48 44 +4 38
13 Tottenham Hotspur 28 10 4 14 55 41 +14 34
14 Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34 40 -6 34
15 Everton 28 7 12 9 31 35 -4 33
16 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 48 -16 33
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 6 5 17 38 57 -19 23
18 Ipswich Town 28 3 8 17 26 58 -32 17
19 Leicester City 28 4 5 19 25 62 -37 17
20 Southampton 28 2 3 23 20 68 -48 9

