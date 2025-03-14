Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 16th March 2025 Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they host top-four-chasing Chelsea.

The Gunners enjoyed another productive week in Europe last time out as they secured a 2-2 draw against PSV to comfortably book their place in the Champions League last eight. However, while their Champions League dreams continue their hopes of lifting the Premier League title appears to have faded after a run of three league games without a win (D2, L1).

Mikel Arteta’s side come into this weekend clash 15 points behind first-placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. With Liverpool not in action this weekend due to their Carabao Cup final commitment, the Gunners can reduce that deficit to 12 points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

A win will likely not restore hopes of a possible Premier League title, but it will at least ensure that Arsenal will no longer be looking over their shoulders in the top-four race. They presently sit just four points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, so only a win in this tie can guarantee they remain one of the favourites to finish inside the top four places this season. That said, a clash with Chelsea is perhaps ideal for a return to winning ways, as Arteta’s men are unbeaten in six league H2Hs (W4, D2).

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to strengthen their grip on fourth position when they visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Blues climbed back into fourth position in the last round thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side start the round two points inside the top four but with only three points separating them from seventh, they know their situation could change in an instant. So, a win is vital here as they attempt to correct a woeful recent away record.

Chelsea are winless in their last six away league games (D2, L4) and have lost the last three in a row—the last time they lost four Premier League games in a row on the road was in December 2023. However, they will make the short trip across London in confidence after four successive victories in all competitions.

