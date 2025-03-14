Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 16th March 2025 Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they host top-four-chasing Chelsea. The Gunners enjoyed another productive week in Europe last time out as they secured a 2-2 draw against PSV to comfortably book their place in the Champions League last eight. However, while their Champions League dreams continue their hopes of lifting the Premier League title appears to have faded after a run of three league games without a win (D2, L1). Mikel Arteta’s side come into this weekend clash 15 points behind first-placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. With Liverpool not in action this weekend due to their Carabao Cup final commitment, the Gunners can reduce that deficit to 12 points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday. A win will likely not restore hopes of a possible Premier League title, but it will at least ensure that Arsenal will no longer be looking over their shoulders in the top-four race. They presently sit just four points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, so only a win in this tie can guarantee they remain one of the favourites to finish inside the top four places this season. That said, a clash with Chelsea is perhaps ideal for a return to winning ways, as Arteta’s men are unbeaten in six league H2Hs (W4, D2). Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to strengthen their grip on fourth position when they visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Blues climbed back into fourth position in the last round thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday. Enzo Maresca’s side start the round two points inside the top four but with only three points separating them from seventh, they know their situation could change in an instant. So, a win is vital here as they attempt to correct a woeful recent away record. Chelsea are winless in their last six away league games (D2, L4) and have lost the last three in a row—the last time they lost four Premier League games in a row on the road was in December 2023. However, they will make the short trip across London in confidence after four successive victories in all competitions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
March 15, 2025 Everton
16:00
West Ham United
Manchester City
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Southampton
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Brentford
March 16, 2025 Arsenal
14:30
Chelsea
Fulham
14:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
20:00
Manchester United
April 1, 2025 Arsenal
18:45
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:45
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
19:00
Manchester United
April 2, 2025 Newcastle United
18:45
Brentford
Southampton
18:45
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov…
18:45
Aston Villa
Manchester City
18:45
Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth
18:45
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
19:00
Everton
April 3, 2025 Chelsea
19:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
21
7
1
69
27
+42
70
2
Arsenal
28
15
10
3
52
24
+28
55
3
Nottingham Forest
28
15
6
7
45
33
+12
51
4
Chelsea
28
14
7
7
53
36
+17
49
5
Manchester City
28
14
5
9
53
38
+15
47
6
Newcastle United
28
14
5
9
47
38
+9
47
7
Brighton & Hov…
28
12
10
6
46
40
+6
46
8
Aston Villa
29
12
9
8
41
45
-4
45
9
AFC Bournemouth
28
12
8
8
47
34
+13
44
10
Fulham
28
11
9
8
41
38
+3
42
11
Crystal Palace
28
10
9
9
36
33
+3
39
12
Brentford
28
11
5
12
48
44
+4
38
13
Tottenham Hotspur
28
10
4
14
55
41
+14
34
14
Manchester United
28
9
7
12
34
40
-6
34
15
Everton
28
7
12
9
31
35
-4
33
16
West Ham United
28
9
6
13
32
48
-16
33
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
6
5
17
38
57
-19
23
18
Ipswich Town
28
3
8
17
26
58
-32
17
19
Leicester City
28
4
5
19
25
62
-37
17
20
Southampton
28
2
3
23
20
68
-48
9
