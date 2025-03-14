Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 14, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 16th March 2025

Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they host top-four-chasing Chelsea.

The Gunners enjoyed another productive week in Europe last time out as they secured a 2-2 draw against PSV to comfortably book their place in the Champions League last eight. However, while their Champions League dreams continue their hopes of lifting the Premier League title appears to have faded after a run of three league games without a win (D2, L1).

Mikel Arteta’s side come into this weekend clash 15 points behind first-placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. With Liverpool not in action this weekend due to their Carabao Cup final commitment, the Gunners can reduce that deficit to 12 points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

A win will likely not restore hopes of a possible Premier League title, but it will at least ensure that Arsenal will no longer be looking over their shoulders in the top-four race. They presently sit just four points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, so only a win in this tie can guarantee they remain one of the favourites to finish inside the top four places this season. That said, a clash with Chelsea is perhaps ideal for a return to winning ways, as Arteta’s men are unbeaten in six league H2Hs (W4, D2).

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to strengthen their grip on fourth position when they visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Blues climbed back into fourth position in the last round thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side start the round two points inside the top four but with only three points separating them from seventh, they know their situation could change in an instant. So, a win is vital here as they attempt to correct a woeful recent away record.

Chelsea are winless in their last six away league games (D2, L4) and have lost the last three in a row—the last time they lost four Premier League games in a row on the road was in December 2023. However, they will make the short trip across London in confidence after four successive victories in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

March 15, 2025
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford
March 16, 2025
Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea
Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United
April 1, 2025
Arsenal 18:45 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:45 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 19:00 Manchester United
April 2, 2025
Newcastle United 18:45 Brentford
Southampton 18:45 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 18:45 Aston Villa
Manchester City 18:45 Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 19:00 Everton
April 3, 2025
Chelsea 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 +42 70
2 Arsenal 28 15 10 3 52 24 +28 55
3 Nottingham Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 +12 51
4 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53 36 +17 49
5 Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53 38 +15 47
6 Newcastle United 28 14 5 9 47 38 +9 47
7 Brighton & Hov… 28 12 10 6 46 40 +6 46
8 Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4 45
9 AFC Bournemouth 28 12 8 8 47 34 +13 44
10 Fulham 28 11 9 8 41 38 +3 42
11 Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 +3 39
12 Brentford 28 11 5 12 48 44 +4 38
13 Tottenham Hotspur 28 10 4 14 55 41 +14 34
14 Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34 40 -6 34
15 Everton 28 7 12 9 31 35 -4 33
16 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 48 -16 33
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 6 5 17 38 57 -19 23
18 Ipswich Town 28 3 8 17 26 58 -32 17
19 Leicester City 28 4 5 19 25 62 -37 17
20 Southampton 28 2 3 23 20 68 -48 9

