Argentina vs Brazil Preview

Argentina vs Brazil Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Mâs Monumental Date: 25th March 2025 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

South America’s most prestigious football fixture takes place this Tuesday when Argentina welcomes fierce foes Brazil to Buenos Aires for the latest showdown between these two famous sides in the World Cup qualifiers (WCQ).

It’s Argentina who enter this qualifying round at the top of the pile in the CONMEBOL group after amassing 28 points from their 13 matches so far (W9, D1, L3). The latest win came last week following a slender 1-0 win in Uruguay.

As a result, confidence levels should be especially high ahead of their return to the Estadio Monumental, as Argentina have won seven of their last eight WCQs on home soil (L1). That success has been largely built on defensive form, as all seven of those home WCQ victories came without conceding. Lionel Scanolli’s side also recorded a remarkable 11 clean sheets across their last 12 such matches dating back to September 2021.

That record could come under considerable threat as Brazil make the trip to the Argentine capital after recording a huge 2-1 victory at home to Colombia in their most recent WCQ. That result came via a 99th-minute winner which sparked huge celebrations as their once-threatened passage to the 2026 World Cup now looks a lot more assured.

That victory also highlighted Brazil’s growth as a team in this WCQ cycle alone, not least because they only won one of their opening six qualifiers (D1, L4). That initial return left the visitors facing the possibility of failing to qualify for a major tournament for the first time in their history.

However, an ongoing five-match unbeaten WCQ run (W3, D2) now leaves them well placed to claim the top-six finish needed to reach next summer’s showpiece event.