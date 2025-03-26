Adbet365Ad

Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 26, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Date: 27th March 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, club football returns this week with La Liga resuming with an early fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna.

This fixture was rescheduled after the sudden passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia, meaning that Barca, who are already leading the La Liga table, have a chance to pull three points clear at the top with a win here.

Although the Blaugrana are angry that this fixture has been scheduled so early after the break, they will be looking to honour Garcia by extending an imperious seven-game winning streak in the league that’s handed them the advantage in the title race. Hansi Flick’s men are bound to be full of confidence after avoiding defeat in any competition since December (W15, D3). Also, the fact that they’ve won the last four H2Hs on home turf without conceding a single goal should give them even more confidence here.

Only once have they managed five or more successive shutouts against Osasuna in La Liga home games, and Barcelona could well have revenge on their minds ahead of this clash after losing the reverse fixture 4-2 in September. Interestingly, Osasuna remain the only side to score four times in a single La Liga game against Flick’s side.

They face a considerable challenge to live up to that result, as they have never previously completed a La Liga double over Barcelona. That rings especially true when analysing Los Rojillos’ recent struggles, as they have failed to win any of their last five league matches (D3, L2) and have tumbled down the table as a result.

Only six points separate them from the relegation zone, and their troubles can be traced back to an inability to win on the road. Only three sides have won fewer points than the nine they have accumulated in away La Liga matches (W1, D6, L5), with their last seven such fixtures producing no victories and just three goals scored (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 29, 2025
Real Sociedad 14:00 Real Valladolid
Espanyol 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Alaves 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid 21:00 Leganes
March 30, 2025
Getafe 12:00 Villarreal
Barcelona 14:15 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 16:30 Osasuna
Valencia 16:30 Mallorca
Real Betis 19:00 Sevilla
March 31, 2025
Celta Vigo 19:00 Las Palmas
April 4, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 19:00 Espanyol
April 5, 2025
Girona 12:00 Alaves
Real Madrid 14:15 Valencia
Mallorca 16:30 Celta Vigo
Barcelona 19:00 Real Betis
April 6, 2025
Las Palmas 12:00 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 14:15 Atlético de Madrid
Real Valladolid 16:30 Getafe
Villarreal 19:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 7, 2025
Leganes 19:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 28 20 3 5 78 27 +51 63
2 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 59 27 +32 60
3 Atlético de Madrid 28 16 8 4 46 22 +24 56
4 Athletic Bilbao 28 14 10 4 46 24 +22 52
5 Villarreal 27 12 8 7 49 38 +11 44
6 Real Betis 28 12 8 8 38 35 +3 44
7 Mallorca 28 11 7 10 28 34 -6 40
8 Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 +0 39
9 Rayo Vallecano 28 9 10 9 31 31 +0 37
10 Sevilla 28 9 9 10 32 37 -5 36
11 Getafe 28 9 9 10 25 23 +2 36
12 Real Sociedad 28 10 5 13 25 30 -5 35
13 Girona 28 9 7 12 36 41 -5 34
14 Osasuna 28 7 12 9 33 42 -9 33
15 Espanyol 27 7 7 13 26 39 -13 28
16 Valencia 28 6 10 12 31 46 -15 28
17 Alaves 28 6 9 13 32 42 -10 27
18 Leganes 28 6 9 13 26 43 -17 27
19 Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 -15 25
20 Real Valladolid 28 4 4 20 18 63 -45 16

