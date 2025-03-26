Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

Barcelona vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 27th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, club football returns this week with La Liga resuming with an early fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna.

This fixture was rescheduled after the sudden passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia, meaning that Barca, who are already leading the La Liga table, have a chance to pull three points clear at the top with a win here.

Although the Blaugrana are angry that this fixture has been scheduled so early after the break, they will be looking to honour Garcia by extending an imperious seven-game winning streak in the league that’s handed them the advantage in the title race. Hansi Flick’s men are bound to be full of confidence after avoiding defeat in any competition since December (W15, D3). Also, the fact that they’ve won the last four H2Hs on home turf without conceding a single goal should give them even more confidence here.

Only once have they managed five or more successive shutouts against Osasuna in La Liga home games, and Barcelona could well have revenge on their minds ahead of this clash after losing the reverse fixture 4-2 in September. Interestingly, Osasuna remain the only side to score four times in a single La Liga game against Flick’s side.

They face a considerable challenge to live up to that result, as they have never previously completed a La Liga double over Barcelona. That rings especially true when analysing Los Rojillos’ recent struggles, as they have failed to win any of their last five league matches (D3, L2) and have tumbled down the table as a result.

Only six points separate them from the relegation zone, and their troubles can be traced back to an inability to win on the road. Only three sides have won fewer points than the nine they have accumulated in away La Liga matches (W1, D6, L5), with their last seven such fixtures producing no victories and just three goals scored (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Real Sociedad 14:00 Real Valladolid Espanyol 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Alaves 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid 21:00 Leganes Getafe 12:00 Villarreal Barcelona 14:15 Girona Athletic Bilbao 16:30 Osasuna Valencia 16:30 Mallorca Real Betis 19:00 Sevilla Celta Vigo 19:00 Las Palmas Rayo Vallecano 19:00 Espanyol Girona 12:00 Alaves Real Madrid 14:15 Valencia Mallorca 16:30 Celta Vigo Barcelona 19:00 Real Betis Las Palmas 12:00 Real Sociedad Sevilla 14:15 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 16:30 Getafe Villarreal 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Leganes 19:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Liga Table