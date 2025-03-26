Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

Barcelona vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 27th March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a two-week hiatus, club football returns this week with La Liga resuming with an early fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna. This fixture was rescheduled after the sudden passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia, meaning that Barca, who are already leading the La Liga table, have a chance to pull three points clear at the top with a win here. Although the Blaugrana are angry that this fixture has been scheduled so early after the break, they will be looking to honour Garcia by extending an imperious seven-game winning streak in the league that’s handed them the advantage in the title race. Hansi Flick’s men are bound to be full of confidence after avoiding defeat in any competition since December (W15, D3). Also, the fact that they’ve won the last four H2Hs on home turf without conceding a single goal should give them even more confidence here. Only once have they managed five or more successive shutouts against Osasuna in La Liga home games, and Barcelona could well have revenge on their minds ahead of this clash after losing the reverse fixture 4-2 in September. Interestingly, Osasuna remain the only side to score four times in a single La Liga game against Flick’s side. They face a considerable challenge to live up to that result, as they have never previously completed a La Liga double over Barcelona. That rings especially true when analysing Los Rojillos’ recent struggles, as they have failed to win any of their last five league matches (D3, L2) and have tumbled down the table as a result. Only six points separate them from the relegation zone, and their troubles can be traced back to an inability to win on the road. Only three sides have won fewer points than the nine they have accumulated in away La Liga matches (W1, D6, L5), with their last seven such fixtures producing no victories and just three goals scored (D4, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 29, 2025 Real Sociedad
14:00
Real Valladolid
Espanyol
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Alaves
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
21:00
Leganes
March 30, 2025 Getafe
12:00
Villarreal
Barcelona
14:15
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
16:30
Osasuna
Valencia
16:30
Mallorca
Real Betis
19:00
Sevilla
March 31, 2025 Celta Vigo
19:00
Las Palmas
April 4, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
19:00
Espanyol
April 5, 2025 Girona
12:00
Alaves
Real Madrid
14:15
Valencia
Mallorca
16:30
Celta Vigo
Barcelona
19:00
Real Betis
April 6, 2025 Las Palmas
12:00
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
14:15
Atlético de Madrid
Real Valladolid
16:30
Getafe
Villarreal
19:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 7, 2025 Leganes
19:00
Osasuna
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
28
20
3
5
78
27
+51
63
2
Real Madrid
28
18
6
4
59
27
+32
60
3
Atlético de Madrid
28
16
8
4
46
22
+24
56
4
Athletic Bilbao
28
14
10
4
46
24
+22
52
5
Villarreal
27
12
8
7
49
38
+11
44
6
Real Betis
28
12
8
8
38
35
+3
44
7
Mallorca
28
11
7
10
28
34
-6
40
8
Celta Vigo
28
11
6
11
41
41
+0
39
9
Rayo Vallecano
28
9
10
9
31
31
+0
37
10
Sevilla
28
9
9
10
32
37
-5
36
11
Getafe
28
9
9
10
25
23
+2
36
12
Real Sociedad
28
10
5
13
25
30
-5
35
13
Girona
28
9
7
12
36
41
-5
34
14
Osasuna
28
7
12
9
33
42
-9
33
15
Espanyol
27
7
7
13
26
39
-13
28
16
Valencia
28
6
10
12
31
46
-15
28
17
Alaves
28
6
9
13
32
42
-10
27
18
Leganes
28
6
9
13
26
43
-17
27
19
Las Palmas
28
6
7
15
32
47
-15
25
20
Real Valladolid
28
4
4
20
18
63
-45
16
