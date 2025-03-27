Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – BayArena Date: 28th March 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two week break, the Bundesliga returns this weekend with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bochum in the first game of round 27.

Xabi Alonso’s side will look to continue where they left off before the international break when they host the struggling visitors at the BayArena on Friday. Just before the break, Leverkusen moved to within six points of league leaders Bayern Munich after a 4-3 win at Stuttgart. The game saw them score the winner in second-half injury time for the third time this season.

That win also ended a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, the same number of competitive losses as in their entire season prior. However, despite the positives, it appears it is too late for Alonso’s side to catch Bayern as since three points for a win was introduced, only Stuttgart in 2006/07 (seven points behind after 26 rounds) have ever overturned such a deficit this late in a Bundesliga season.

Another bad omen as far as winning this clash is concerned is that Leverkusen have lost four of their last eight Friday-held Bundesliga home games (W2, D2). However, this clash with Bochum could be the perfect chance to apply some pressure on Bayern, as Leverkusen have won the last four home H2Hs.

The visitors lost 3-1 at home against Frankfurt before the international break, keeping them rooted in the relegation play-off places as a result. They’ve at least shown signs of life lately (W2, D2, L2) to move off the foot of the table.

One of those wins was a famous 3-2 win away to Bayern, so they can’t be written off despite their tag as huge outsiders here. Interestingly, despite their lowly standing, Bochum are actually on a three-game unbeaten run on the road (W1, D2), averaging two goals per game across that revival too.

Continuing their scoring revival at a ground they’ve failed to score at on their last three visits will be tricky, and with a pretty dismal away league record this season against current top-11 sides (W1, D1, L8), getting any kind of result here looks like a momentous task.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 VFL Bochum Bayern Munich 15:30 FC St. Pauli TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Augsburg 1907 Wolfsburg 15:30 Heidenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 RB Leipzig Holstein Kiel 15:30 Werder Bremen Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Stuttgart SC Freiburg 13:30 Union Berlin Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Mainz Augsburg 1907 18:30 Bayern Munich RB Leipzig 13:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Heidenheim 13:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen SC Freiburg 13:30 Borussia Dortmund Mainz 13:30 Holstein Kiel VFL Bochum 13:30 Stuttgart Werder Bremen 16:30 Eintracht Frankfurt FC St. Pauli 13:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Union Berlin 15:30 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 18:30 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga Table