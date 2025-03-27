Adbet365Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 27, 2025 Featured Articles

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – BayArena

Date: 28th March 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two week break, the Bundesliga returns this weekend with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bochum in the first game of round 27.

Xabi Alonso’s side will look to continue where they left off before the international break when they host the struggling visitors at the BayArena on Friday. Just before the break, Leverkusen moved to within six points of league leaders Bayern Munich after a 4-3 win at Stuttgart. The game saw them score the winner in second-half injury time for the third time this season.

That win also ended a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, the same number of competitive losses as in their entire season prior. However, despite the positives, it appears it is too late for Alonso’s side to catch Bayern as since three points for a win was introduced, only Stuttgart in 2006/07 (seven points behind after 26 rounds) have ever overturned such a deficit this late in a Bundesliga season.

Another bad omen as far as winning this clash is concerned is that Leverkusen have lost four of their last eight Friday-held Bundesliga home games (W2, D2). However, this clash with Bochum could be the perfect chance to apply some pressure on Bayern, as Leverkusen have won the last four home H2Hs.

The visitors lost 3-1 at home against Frankfurt before the international break, keeping them rooted in the relegation play-off places as a result.  They’ve at least shown signs of life lately (W2, D2, L2) to move off the foot of the table.

One of those wins was a famous 3-2 win away to Bayern, so they can’t be written off despite their tag as huge outsiders here. Interestingly, despite their lowly standing, Bochum are actually on a three-game unbeaten run on the road (W1, D2), averaging two goals per game across that revival too.

Continuing their scoring revival at a ground they’ve failed to score at on their last three visits will be tricky, and with a pretty dismal away league record this season against current top-11 sides (W1, D1, L8), getting any kind of result here looks like a momentous task.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

March 28, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 VFL Bochum
March 29, 2025
Bayern Munich 15:30 FC St. Pauli
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Augsburg 1907
Wolfsburg 15:30 Heidenheim
Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 RB Leipzig
Holstein Kiel 15:30 Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Stuttgart
March 30, 2025
SC Freiburg 13:30 Union Berlin
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Mainz
April 4, 2025
Augsburg 1907 18:30 Bayern Munich
April 5, 2025
RB Leipzig 13:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Heidenheim 13:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg 13:30 Borussia Dortmund
Mainz 13:30 Holstein Kiel
VFL Bochum 13:30 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 16:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
April 6, 2025
FC St. Pauli 13:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Union Berlin 15:30 Wolfsburg
April 11, 2025
Wolfsburg 18:30 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 26 19 5 2 75 24 +51 62
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 26 16 8 2 59 33 +26 56
3 Mainz 26 13 6 7 44 28 +16 45
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 13 6 7 54 40 +14 45
5 RB Leipzig 26 11 9 6 41 33 +8 42
6 SC Freiburg 26 12 6 8 36 38 -2 42
7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 26 12 4 10 43 40 +3 40
8 Wolfsburg 26 10 8 8 49 40 +9 38
9 Augsburg 1907 26 10 8 8 29 35 -6 38
10 Stuttgart 26 10 7 9 47 43 +4 37
11 Borussia Dortmund 26 10 5 11 45 41 +4 35
12 Werder Bremen 26 9 6 11 40 53 -13 33
13 Union Berlin 26 7 6 13 23 39 -16 27
14 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 26 6 8 12 32 48 -16 26
15 FC St. Pauli 26 7 4 15 20 30 -10 25
16 VFL Bochum 26 5 5 16 27 52 -25 20
17 Heidenheim 26 5 4 17 31 52 -21 19
18 Holstein Kiel 26 4 5 17 38 64 -26 17

