Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – BayArena Date: 28th March 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After a two week break, the Bundesliga returns this weekend with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bochum in the first game of round 27. Xabi Alonso’s side will look to continue where they left off before the international break when they host the struggling visitors at the BayArena on Friday. Just before the break, Leverkusen moved to within six points of league leaders Bayern Munich after a 4-3 win at Stuttgart. The game saw them score the winner in second-half injury time for the third time this season. That win also ended a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, the same number of competitive losses as in their entire season prior. However, despite the positives, it appears it is too late for Alonso’s side to catch Bayern as since three points for a win was introduced, only Stuttgart in 2006/07 (seven points behind after 26 rounds) have ever overturned such a deficit this late in a Bundesliga season. Another bad omen as far as winning this clash is concerned is that Leverkusen have lost four of their last eight Friday-held Bundesliga home games (W2, D2). However, this clash with Bochum could be the perfect chance to apply some pressure on Bayern, as Leverkusen have won the last four home H2Hs. The visitors lost 3-1 at home against Frankfurt before the international break, keeping them rooted in the relegation play-off places as a result. They’ve at least shown signs of life lately (W2, D2, L2) to move off the foot of the table. One of those wins was a famous 3-2 win away to Bayern, so they can’t be written off despite their tag as huge outsiders here. Interestingly, despite their lowly standing, Bochum are actually on a three-game unbeaten run on the road (W1, D2), averaging two goals per game across that revival too. Continuing their scoring revival at a ground they’ve failed to score at on their last three visits will be tricky, and with a pretty dismal away league record this season against current top-11 sides (W1, D1, L8), getting any kind of result here looks like a momentous task. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
March 28, 2025 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20:30
VFL Bochum
March 29, 2025 Bayern Munich
15:30
FC St. Pauli
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Augsburg 1907
Wolfsburg
15:30
Heidenheim
Borussia Mönchengladbach
15:30
RB Leipzig
Holstein Kiel
15:30
Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt
18:30
Stuttgart
March 30, 2025 SC Freiburg
13:30
Union Berlin
Borussia Dortmund
15:30
Mainz
April 4, 2025 Augsburg 1907
18:30
Bayern Munich
April 5, 2025 RB Leipzig
13:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Heidenheim
13:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg
13:30
Borussia Dortmund
Mainz
13:30
Holstein Kiel
VFL Bochum
13:30
Stuttgart
Werder Bremen
16:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
April 6, 2025 FC St. Pauli
13:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Union Berlin
15:30
Wolfsburg
April 11, 2025 Wolfsburg
18:30
RB Leipzig
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
26
19
5
2
75
24
+51
62
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
26
16
8
2
59
33
+26
56
3
Mainz
26
13
6
7
44
28
+16
45
4
Eintracht Frankfurt
26
13
6
7
54
40
+14
45
5
RB Leipzig
26
11
9
6
41
33
+8
42
6
SC Freiburg
26
12
6
8
36
38
-2
42
7
Borussia Mönchengladbach
26
12
4
10
43
40
+3
40
8
Wolfsburg
26
10
8
8
49
40
+9
38
9
Augsburg 1907
26
10
8
8
29
35
-6
38
10
Stuttgart
26
10
7
9
47
43
+4
37
11
Borussia Dortmund
26
10
5
11
45
41
+4
35
12
Werder Bremen
26
9
6
11
40
53
-13
33
13
Union Berlin
26
7
6
13
23
39
-16
27
14
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
26
6
8
12
32
48
-16
26
15
FC St. Pauli
26
7
4
15
20
30
-10
25
16
VFL Bochum
26
5
5
16
27
52
-25
20
17
Heidenheim
26
5
4
17
31
52
-21
19
18
Holstein Kiel
26
4
5
17
38
64
-26
17
