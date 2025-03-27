Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Competition – FA Cup Stadium – American Express Stadium Date: 29th March 2025 Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT

Brighton and Nottingham Forest will look to continue from where they left off before the international break when they meet this Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Brighton entered the international break in good form, winning six of their last seven games (D1), one of which was an extra-time win over Newcastle United in the last round of the FA Cup. As such, they remain firmly in the hunt to secure Champions League football for next term, but manager Fabian Hürzeler will surely have all eyes on becoming the first-ever Brighton boss to lift the FA Cup.

With that ambition certainly a realistic target, the Seagulls will be pleased to take on Nottingham Forest in this quarter-final on home turf, where they have won each of their past four competitive games. Success in their last two FA Cup quarter-final ties (Millwall on penalties in 2018/19 and Grimsby Town in 2022/23) should inspire confidence that they can at least seal a return to Wembley.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest come into this tie in equally good shape, having won their last three games in all competitions, one of which was a win over Ipswich in the last round of the FA Cup. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will be looking to secure another big win here, having battered Brighton 7-0 in the last H2H meeting just last month.

That, plus the 2-2 draw in this corresponding fixture in the Premier League means another goal against them here would make Brighton the first side since Doncaster back in 1997/98 to concede 10+ competitive goals against Forest in a single season.