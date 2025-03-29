AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium – Vitality Stadium Date: 30th March 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Bournemouth will look to continue what has been a fairy tale season when they welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium this Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Andoni Iraola’s side are enjoying their best season in the Premier League, sitting just five points outside of the Premier League top four and a place at Wembley waiting for them should they secure a win against City this weekend. This is just the third time that the Cherries have reached this stage of the competition after 1956/57 and 2020/21.

They will be hoping for a better result this time around after losing to Manchester United and Southampton, respectively, in their previous attempts. Their opponents for this round are Manchester City, who have historically been a thorn in Bournemouth’s flesh.

However, Iraola’s men may be confident here after beating them 2-1 on this ground in November. That ended a prior 21-match winless H2H streak (D2, L19), and they’ll now be looking to make it three wins in succession against fellow Premier League teams in the FA Cup after beating Everton and Wolves en route to the last eight.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s only chance to win a trophy this season is the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s men have loved playing in this tournament in recent years, reaching at least the semi-finals in each of the last six campaigns – an all-time competition record.

Despite losing in the final last season against fierce rivals Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites here. City last lost in the quarter-finals back in 2013/14, and their formidable away form in this competition suggests they’re unlikely to slip up here.

Not since February 2018 has Guardiola’s side lost on the road in the FA Cup, winning each of their last 14 away ties scoring 40 goals.