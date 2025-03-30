Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Preview

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos Date: 31st March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Celta Vigo will look to continue where they stopped before the international break when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio de Balaídos on Monday. The break arrived at arguably the worst possible time for Celta, who were building momentum after a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga (W4, D2). That sequence alone accounts for over a third of their points haul this season, launching them into European contention. However, despite being just five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, a more realistic target for the hosts will be finishing in the top half for the second time since the 2015/16 season. The Estadio de Balaídos has been the foundation of their success, with Celta accumulating 29 of their 39 points at home and losing just one of their last eight league matches there (W6, D1). So far, only the top three have won more home points than the Sky Blues so they’ll certainly be confident of improving on that return as Claudio Giráldez’s men are the only team in La Liga to have scored in each of their last 11 matches. Meanwhile, Las Palmas would have been happy for the March international break as they failed to win any of their 11 matches in 2025 (D3, L8). Such a desperate run has come as somewhat of a surprise since they ended the previous calendar year with four wins in five games (D1). That’s the kind of form the Yellows will need to rediscover as soon as possible, as they spent the international break rooted in the relegation zone. A good sign for fans is that they showed plenty of fighting spirit in their last outing, recovering from 2-0 down in the 90th minute against Alavés to rescue a 2-2 draw. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 31, 2025 Celta Vigo
20:00
Las Palmas
April 4, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
20:00
Espanyol
April 5, 2025 Girona
13:00
Alaves
Real Madrid
15:15
Valencia
Mallorca
17:30
Celta Vigo
Barcelona
20:00
Real Betis
April 6, 2025 Las Palmas
13:00
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
15:15
Atlético de Madrid
Real Valladolid
17:30
Getafe
Villarreal
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 7, 2025 Leganes
20:00
Osasuna
April 11, 2025 Valencia
20:00
Sevilla
April 12, 2025 Real Sociedad
13:00
Mallorca
Getafe
15:15
Las Palmas
Celta Vigo
17:30
Espanyol
Leganes
20:00
Barcelona
April 13, 2025 Osasuna
13:00
Girona
Alaves
15:15
Real Madrid
Real Betis
17:30
Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Rayo Vallecano
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
29
21
3
5
82
28
+54
66
2
Real Madrid
29
19
6
4
62
29
+33
63
3
Atlético de Madrid
29
16
9
4
47
23
+24
57
4
Athletic Bilbao
29
14
11
4
46
24
+22
53
5
Villarreal
28
13
8
7
51
39
+12
47
6
Real Betis
29
13
8
8
40
36
+4
47
7
Rayo Vallecano
29
10
10
9
33
31
+2
40
8
Mallorca
29
11
7
11
28
35
-7
40
9
Celta Vigo
28
11
6
11
41
41
+0
39
10
Real Sociedad
29
11
5
13
27
31
-4
38
11
Sevilla
29
9
9
11
33
39
-6
36
12
Getafe
29
9
9
11
26
25
+1
36
13
Girona
29
9
7
13
37
45
-8
34
14
Osasuna
29
7
13
9
33
42
-9
34
15
Valencia
29
7
10
12
32
46
-14
31
16
Espanyol
28
7
8
13
27
40
-13
29
17
Alaves
29
6
9
14
32
44
-12
27
18
Leganes
29
6
9
14
28
46
-18
27
19
Las Palmas
28
6
7
15
32
47
-15
25
20
Real Valladolid
29
4
4
21
19
65
-46
16
Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos
Date: 31st March 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Celta Vigo will look to continue where they stopped before the international break when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio de Balaídos on Monday.
The break arrived at arguably the worst possible time for Celta, who were building momentum after a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga (W4, D2). That sequence alone accounts for over a third of their points haul this season, launching them into European contention.
However, despite being just five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, a more realistic target for the hosts will be finishing in the top half for the second time since the 2015/16 season. The Estadio de Balaídos has been the foundation of their success, with Celta accumulating 29 of their 39 points at home and losing just one of their last eight league matches there (W6, D1).
So far, only the top three have won more home points than the Sky Blues so they’ll certainly be confident of improving on that return as Claudio Giráldez’s men are the only team in La Liga to have scored in each of their last 11 matches.
Meanwhile, Las Palmas would have been happy for the March international break as they failed to win any of their 11 matches in 2025 (D3, L8). Such a desperate run has come as somewhat of a surprise since they ended the previous calendar year with four wins in five games (D1).
That’s the kind of form the Yellows will need to rediscover as soon as possible, as they spent the international break rooted in the relegation zone. A good sign for fans is that they showed plenty of fighting spirit in their last outing, recovering from 2-0 down in the 90th minute against Alavés to rescue a 2-2 draw.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table