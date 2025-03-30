Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Preview

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos Date: 31st March 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo will look to continue where they stopped before the international break when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio de Balaídos on Monday.

The break arrived at arguably the worst possible time for Celta, who were building momentum after a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga (W4, D2). That sequence alone accounts for over a third of their points haul this season, launching them into European contention.

However, despite being just five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, a more realistic target for the hosts will be finishing in the top half for the second time since the 2015/16 season. The Estadio de Balaídos has been the foundation of their success, with Celta accumulating 29 of their 39 points at home and losing just one of their last eight league matches there (W6, D1).

So far, only the top three have won more home points than the Sky Blues so they’ll certainly be confident of improving on that return as Claudio Giráldez’s men are the only team in La Liga to have scored in each of their last 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas would have been happy for the March international break as they failed to win any of their 11 matches in 2025 (D3, L8). Such a desperate run has come as somewhat of a surprise since they ended the previous calendar year with four wins in five games (D1).

That’s the kind of form the Yellows will need to rediscover as soon as possible, as they spent the international break rooted in the relegation zone. A good sign for fans is that they showed plenty of fighting spirit in their last outing, recovering from 2-0 down in the 90th minute against Alavés to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Celta Vigo 20:00 Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Espanyol
Girona 13:00 Alaves
Real Madrid 15:15 Valencia
Mallorca 17:30 Celta Vigo
Barcelona 20:00 Real Betis
Las Palmas 13:00 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 15:15 Atlético de Madrid
Real Valladolid 17:30 Getafe
Villarreal 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
Leganes 20:00 Osasuna
Valencia 20:00 Sevilla
Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca
Getafe 15:15 Las Palmas
Celta Vigo 17:30 Espanyol
Leganes 20:00 Barcelona
Osasuna 13:00 Girona
Alaves 15:15 Real Madrid
Real Betis 17:30 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Rayo Vallecano

