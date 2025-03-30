Adbet365Ad

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 30, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos

Date: 31st March 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo will look to continue where they stopped before the international break when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio de Balaídos on Monday.

The break arrived at arguably the worst possible time for Celta, who were building momentum after a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga (W4, D2). That sequence alone accounts for over a third of their points haul this season, launching them into European contention.

However, despite being just five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, a more realistic target for the hosts will be finishing in the top half for the second time since the 2015/16 season. The Estadio de Balaídos has been the foundation of their success, with Celta accumulating 29 of their 39 points at home and losing just one of their last eight league matches there (W6, D1).

So far, only the top three have won more home points than the Sky Blues so they’ll certainly be confident of improving on that return as Claudio Giráldez’s men are the only team in La Liga to have scored in each of their last 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas would have been happy for the March international break as they failed to win any of their 11 matches in 2025 (D3, L8). Such a desperate run has come as somewhat of a surprise since they ended the previous calendar year with four wins in five games (D1).

That’s the kind of form the Yellows will need to rediscover as soon as possible, as they spent the international break rooted in the relegation zone. A good sign for fans is that they showed plenty of fighting spirit in their last outing, recovering from 2-0 down in the 90th minute against Alavés to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 31, 2025
Celta Vigo 20:00 Las Palmas
April 4, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Espanyol
April 5, 2025
Girona 13:00 Alaves
Real Madrid 15:15 Valencia
Mallorca 17:30 Celta Vigo
Barcelona 20:00 Real Betis
April 6, 2025
Las Palmas 13:00 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 15:15 Atlético de Madrid
Real Valladolid 17:30 Getafe
Villarreal 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 7, 2025
Leganes 20:00 Osasuna
April 11, 2025
Valencia 20:00 Sevilla
April 12, 2025
Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca
Getafe 15:15 Las Palmas
Celta Vigo 17:30 Espanyol
Leganes 20:00 Barcelona
April 13, 2025
Osasuna 13:00 Girona
Alaves 15:15 Real Madrid
Real Betis 17:30 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Rayo Vallecano

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 29 21 3 5 82 28 +54 66
2 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 62 29 +33 63
3 Atlético de Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 +24 57
4 Athletic Bilbao 29 14 11 4 46 24 +22 53
5 Villarreal 28 13 8 7 51 39 +12 47
6 Real Betis 29 13 8 8 40 36 +4 47
7 Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 33 31 +2 40
8 Mallorca 29 11 7 11 28 35 -7 40
9 Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 +0 39
10 Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 -4 38
11 Sevilla 29 9 9 11 33 39 -6 36
12 Getafe 29 9 9 11 26 25 +1 36
13 Girona 29 9 7 13 37 45 -8 34
14 Osasuna 29 7 13 9 33 42 -9 34
15 Valencia 29 7 10 12 32 46 -14 31
16 Espanyol 28 7 8 13 27 40 -13 29
17 Alaves 29 6 9 14 32 44 -12 27
18 Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 -18 27
19 Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 -15 25
20 Real Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 -46 16

