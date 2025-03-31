Adbet365Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: The City Ground

Date: 1st April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fresh from securing a place in the last four of the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest will turn their attention to their quest to finish inside the Premier League top four when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Brighton on penalties on Sunday to book their place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City. While this is their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years, there will be no time for immediate celebrations as the Tricky Trees will be desperate to protect their six-point buffer inside the top four when they host United.

After playing their last two games away, they will return home looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten league run at the City Ground (W6, D2). The hosts should be confident of doing so, having won the last two league head-to-head meetings.

This is more than the number of victories they managed in the previous 13 such meetings (W1, D2, L10) so they will now chase a first league double over United in the Premier League era, last achieving that feat in 1991/92 under Brian Clough in the old First Division.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to pick up from where they left off before the March international break when they travel to Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Red Devils had strung together successive wins by a three-goal margin before the pause, with their 3-0 success against Leicester giving them the chance to post back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season. The last set of consecutive away league wins they enjoyed came back in February 2024, and a return of just one defeat from their last eight outings on the road should inspire belief they can end that run here (W4, D3).

While they lost their last league visit to the City Ground in December 2023, United exacted revenge just two months later by winning on this ground en route to lifting the FA Cup. The visitors have had considerable extra time to rest and prepare for this game, having not played at the weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 1, 2025
Arsenal 19:45 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 20:00 Manchester United
April 2, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Aston Villa
Manchester City 19:45 Leicester City
Newcastle United 19:45 Brentford
Southampton 19:45 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 20:00 Everton
April 3, 2025
Chelsea 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
April 5, 2025
Everton 12:30 Arsenal
West Ham United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 17:30 Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Chelsea
Fulham 14:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Southampton
Manchester United 16:30 Manchester City
April 7, 2025
Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 +42 70
2 Arsenal 29 16 10 3 53 24 +29 58
3 Nottingham Forest 29 16 6 7 49 35 +14 54
4 Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53 37 +16 49
5 Manchester City 29 14 6 9 55 40 +15 48
6 Newcastle United 28 14 5 9 47 38 +9 47
7 Brighton & Hov… 29 12 11 6 48 42 +6 47
8 Fulham 29 12 9 8 43 38 +5 45
9 Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4 45
10 AFC Bournemouth 29 12 8 9 48 36 +12 44
11 Brentford 29 12 5 12 50 45 +5 41
12 Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 +3 39
13 Manchester United 29 10 7 12 37 40 -3 37
14 Tottenham Hotspur 29 10 4 15 55 43 +12 34
15 Everton 29 7 13 9 32 36 -4 34
16 West Ham United 29 9 7 13 33 49 -16 34
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 7 5 17 40 58 -18 26
18 Ipswich Town 29 3 8 18 28 62 -34 17
19 Leicester City 29 4 5 20 25 65 -40 17
20 Southampton 29 2 3 24 21 70 -49 9

