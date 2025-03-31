Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 1st April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fresh from securing a place in the last four of the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest will turn their attention to their quest to finish inside the Premier League top four when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Brighton on penalties on Sunday to book their place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City. While this is their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years, there will be no time for immediate celebrations as the Tricky Trees will be desperate to protect their six-point buffer inside the top four when they host United.

After playing their last two games away, they will return home looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten league run at the City Ground (W6, D2). The hosts should be confident of doing so, having won the last two league head-to-head meetings.

This is more than the number of victories they managed in the previous 13 such meetings (W1, D2, L10) so they will now chase a first league double over United in the Premier League era, last achieving that feat in 1991/92 under Brian Clough in the old First Division.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to pick up from where they left off before the March international break when they travel to Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Red Devils had strung together successive wins by a three-goal margin before the pause, with their 3-0 success against Leicester giving them the chance to post back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season. The last set of consecutive away league wins they enjoyed came back in February 2024, and a return of just one defeat from their last eight outings on the road should inspire belief they can end that run here (W4, D3).

While they lost their last league visit to the City Ground in December 2023, United exacted revenge just two months later by winning on this ground en route to lifting the FA Cup. The visitors have had considerable extra time to rest and prepare for this game, having not played at the weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Arsenal 19:45 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 20:00 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Ipswich Town Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Aston Villa Manchester City 19:45 Leicester City Newcastle United 19:45 Brentford Southampton 19:45 Crystal Palace Liverpool 20:00 Everton Chelsea 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Everton 12:30 Arsenal West Ham United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 17:30 Nottingham Forest Brentford 14:00 Chelsea Fulham 14:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Southampton Manchester United 16:30 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table