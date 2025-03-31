Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 1st April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Fresh from securing a place in the last four of the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest will turn their attention to their quest to finish inside the Premier League top four when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground on Tuesday. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Brighton on penalties on Sunday to book their place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City. While this is their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years, there will be no time for immediate celebrations as the Tricky Trees will be desperate to protect their six-point buffer inside the top four when they host United. After playing their last two games away, they will return home looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten league run at the City Ground (W6, D2). The hosts should be confident of doing so, having won the last two league head-to-head meetings. This is more than the number of victories they managed in the previous 13 such meetings (W1, D2, L10) so they will now chase a first league double over United in the Premier League era, last achieving that feat in 1991/92 under Brian Clough in the old First Division. Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to pick up from where they left off before the March international break when they travel to Nottingham on Tuesday. The Red Devils had strung together successive wins by a three-goal margin before the pause, with their 3-0 success against Leicester giving them the chance to post back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season. The last set of consecutive away league wins they enjoyed came back in February 2024, and a return of just one defeat from their last eight outings on the road should inspire belief they can end that run here (W4, D3). While they lost their last league visit to the City Ground in December 2023, United exacted revenge just two months later by winning on this ground en route to lifting the FA Cup. The visitors have had considerable extra time to rest and prepare for this game, having not played at the weekend. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 1, 2025 Arsenal
19:45
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
20:00
Manchester United
April 2, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
19:45
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Aston Villa
Manchester City
19:45
Leicester City
Newcastle United
19:45
Brentford
Southampton
19:45
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
20:00
Everton
April 3, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
April 5, 2025 Everton
12:30
Arsenal
West Ham United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa
17:30
Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025 Brentford
14:00
Chelsea
Fulham
14:00
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Southampton
Manchester United
16:30
Manchester City
April 7, 2025 Leicester City
20:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
21
7
1
69
27
+42
70
2
Arsenal
29
16
10
3
53
24
+29
58
3
Nottingham Forest
29
16
6
7
49
35
+14
54
4
Chelsea
29
14
7
8
53
37
+16
49
5
Manchester City
29
14
6
9
55
40
+15
48
6
Newcastle United
28
14
5
9
47
38
+9
47
7
Brighton & Hov…
29
12
11
6
48
42
+6
47
8
Fulham
29
12
9
8
43
38
+5
45
9
Aston Villa
29
12
9
8
41
45
-4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
29
12
8
9
48
36
+12
44
11
Brentford
29
12
5
12
50
45
+5
41
12
Crystal Palace
28
10
9
9
36
33
+3
39
13
Manchester United
29
10
7
12
37
40
-3
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
29
10
4
15
55
43
+12
34
15
Everton
29
7
13
9
32
36
-4
34
16
West Ham United
29
9
7
13
33
49
-16
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29
7
5
17
40
58
-18
26
18
Ipswich Town
29
3
8
18
28
62
-34
17
19
Leicester City
29
4
5
20
25
65
-40
17
20
Southampton
29
2
3
24
21
70
-49
9
