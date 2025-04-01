Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 2nd April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will look to bounce back from their many disappointments before the international break when they welcome Everton to Anfield this Sunday. The Reds entered the break disappointed after crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final. This is their first game since that defeat at Wembley and they will be desperate to win it to ensure that they don’t mess up their only chance of winning silverware this season. The Reds are in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League standings, having tasted defeat in just one league game this term, a tally only bettered by their Champions League vanquishers Paris Saint-Germain across Europe’s top five divisions. They are also on a 25-game unbeaten run in the league (W19, D2). Those in the Kop should be confident of that record being maintained against their oldest foes Everton here, considering that Liverpool have lost just one of the last 27 Merseyside derbies at Anfield (W16, D10) but they come up against an Everton side that is unbeaten in nine games. The Toffees have the second-longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, thanks to an upturn of form since David Moyes returned to the club. This is their longest unbeaten streak going into a league meeting with Liverpool since February 2010 (also nine), when they lost 1-0 at Anfield under Moyes. The visitors have had to share the spoils in each of their last four games, though, extending their league-high total of draws this season to 13. Moyes might be content with a point here since he has lost on his last nine trips to Anfield, while his 19 victoryless visits there in the Premier League are the competition’s joint-most that a manager has registered against a single opponent away from home without a single triumph. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 2, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
19:45
Ipswich Town
Southampton
19:45
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
19:45
Brentford
Manchester City
19:45
Leicester City
Liverpool
20:00
Everton
April 3, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
April 5, 2025 Everton
12:30
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa
17:30
Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Southampton
Brentford
14:00
Chelsea
Fulham
14:00
Liverpool
Manchester United
16:30
Manchester City
April 7, 2025 Leicester City
20:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
21
7
1
69
27
+42
70
2
Arsenal
30
17
10
3
55
25
+30
61
3
Nottingham Forest
30
17
6
7
50
35
+15
57
4
Chelsea
29
14
7
8
53
37
+16
49
5
Manchester City
29
14
6
9
55
40
+15
48
6
Newcastle United
28
14
5
9
47
38
+9
47
7
Brighton & Hov…
29
12
11
6
48
42
+6
47
8
Fulham
30
12
9
9
44
40
+4
45
9
Aston Villa
29
12
9
8
41
45
-4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
29
12
8
9
48
36
+12
44
11
Brentford
29
12
5
12
50
45
+5
41
12
Crystal Palace
28
10
9
9
36
33
+3
39
13
Manchester United
30
10
7
13
37
41
-4
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
29
10
4
15
55
43
+12
34
15
Everton
29
7
13
9
32
36
-4
34
16
West Ham United
30
9
7
14
33
50
-17
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
8
5
17
41
58
-17
29
18
Ipswich Town
29
3
8
18
28
62
-34
17
19
Leicester City
29
4
5
20
25
65
-40
17
20
Southampton
29
2
3
24
21
70
-49
9
