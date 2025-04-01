Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 2nd April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their many disappointments before the international break when they welcome Everton to Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds entered the break disappointed after crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final. This is their first game since that defeat at Wembley and they will be desperate to win it to ensure that they don’t mess up their only chance of winning silverware this season.

The Reds are in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League standings, having tasted defeat in just one league game this term, a tally only bettered by their Champions League vanquishers Paris Saint-Germain across Europe’s top five divisions. They are also on a 25-game unbeaten run in the league (W19, D2).

Those in the Kop should be confident of that record being maintained against their oldest foes Everton here, considering that Liverpool have lost just one of the last 27 Merseyside derbies at Anfield (W16, D10) but they come up against an Everton side that is unbeaten in nine games.

The Toffees have the second-longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, thanks to an upturn of form since David Moyes returned to the club. This is their longest unbeaten streak going into a league meeting with Liverpool since February 2010 (also nine), when they lost 1-0 at Anfield under Moyes.

The visitors have had to share the spoils in each of their last four games, though, extending their league-high total of draws this season to 13. Moyes might be content with a point here since he has lost on his last nine trips to Anfield, while his 19 victoryless visits there in the Premier League are the competition’s joint-most that a manager has registered against a single opponent away from home without a single triumph.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

