Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 3rd April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Chelsea and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Thursday when both sides meet at Stamford Bridge for the 30th round of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Although both sides are punching beneath their weight this season, the Blues have something more substantial to fight for. They are in a top-four battle that involves as many as six teams. Although they went into the international break with three losses from their last six Premier League matches (W3), the fact that both Manchester City and Newcastle matched that defeat tally means Chelsea held onto fourth place despite their indifferent form. However, several clubs are lining up behind them in the race for Champions League qualification so there’s little room for Enzo Maresca’s men to continue dropping points. Chelsea’s last eight league outings featured four home wins and four away losses so they’ll hope to continue that pattern for just one more round against one of their favourite opponents in recent years. The hosts have won nine of their last 12 league games against Tottenham (D2, L1) – including each of the last three by an aggregate score of 10-4. This means they have won more Premier League games against Spurs than any other opponent (36). That’s an ominous statistic for Tottenham who have endured a miserable campaign so far. The North Londoners come into this tie with a whopping 13 points separating them from the top six pre-round. As a result, they are almost certain to finish the season in mid-table. A poor record in London derbies is one of many factors undermining their progress, with Spurs winning a joint league-low ten points from their nine such matches (W3, D1, L5). Manager Ange Postecoglou is also likely to focus significant effort on their Europa League campaign to vindicate his infamous comment about second-season trophies – one that appears to be the yardstick by which he’ll be assessed come the end of May. However, Postecoglou’s legacy cannot afford him to ignore the league, not least because he’s in danger of becoming the first Tottenham boss to lose their first four league games against Chelsea. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 3, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
April 5, 2025 Everton
12:30
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa
17:30
Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025 Brentford
14:00
Chelsea
Fulham
14:00
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Southampton
Manchester United
16:30
Manchester City
April 7, 2025 Leicester City
20:00
Newcastle United
April 12, 2025 Manchester City
12:30
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Everton
Southampton
15:00
Aston Villa
Arsenal
17:30
Brentford
April 13, 2025 Chelsea
14:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
14:00
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
16:30
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
30
22
7
1
70
27
+43
73
2
Arsenal
30
17
10
3
55
25
+30
61
3
Nottingham Forest
30
17
6
7
50
35
+15
57
4
Manchester City
30
15
6
9
57
40
+17
51
5
Newcastle United
29
15
5
9
49
39
+10
50
6
Chelsea
29
14
7
8
53
37
+16
49
7
Aston Villa
30
13
9
8
44
45
-1
48
8
Brighton & Hov…
30
12
11
7
48
45
+3
47
9
Fulham
30
12
9
9
44
40
+4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
30
12
8
10
49
38
+11
44
11
Brentford
30
12
5
13
51
47
+4
41
12
Crystal Palace
29
10
10
9
37
34
+3
40
13
Manchester United
30
10
7
13
37
41
-4
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
29
10
4
15
55
43
+12
34
15
Everton
30
7
13
10
32
37
-5
34
16
West Ham United
30
9
7
14
33
50
-17
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
8
5
17
41
58
-17
29
18
Ipswich Town
30
4
8
18
30
63
-33
20
19
Leicester City
30
4
5
21
25
67
-42
17
20
Southampton
30
2
4
24
22
71
-49
10
