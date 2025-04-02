Adbet365Ad

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 2, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 3rd April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Thursday when both sides meet at Stamford Bridge for the 30th round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Although both sides are punching beneath their weight this season, the Blues have something more substantial to fight for. They are in a top-four battle that involves as many as six teams.

Although they went into the international break with three losses from their last six Premier League matches (W3), the fact that both Manchester City and Newcastle matched that defeat tally means Chelsea held onto fourth place despite their indifferent form. However, several clubs are lining up behind them in the race for Champions League qualification so there’s little room for Enzo Maresca’s men to continue dropping points.

Chelsea’s last eight league outings featured four home wins and four away losses so they’ll hope to continue that pattern for just one more round against one of their favourite opponents in recent years. The hosts have won nine of their last 12 league games against Tottenham (D2, L1) – including each of the last three by an aggregate score of 10-4. This means they have won more Premier League games against Spurs than any other opponent (36).

That’s an ominous statistic for Tottenham who have endured a miserable campaign so far. The North Londoners come into this tie with a whopping 13 points separating them from the top six pre-round.

As a result, they are almost certain to finish the season in mid-table. A poor record in London derbies is one of many factors undermining their progress, with Spurs winning a joint league-low ten points from their nine such matches (W3, D1, L5).

Manager Ange Postecoglou is also likely to focus significant effort on their Europa League campaign to vindicate his infamous comment about second-season trophies – one that appears to be the yardstick by which he’ll be assessed come the end of May. However, Postecoglou’s legacy cannot afford him to ignore the league, not least because he’s in danger of becoming the first Tottenham boss to lose their first four league games against Chelsea.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 3, 2025
Chelsea 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
April 5, 2025
Everton 12:30 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa 17:30 Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Chelsea
Fulham 14:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Southampton
Manchester United 16:30 Manchester City
April 7, 2025
Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United
April 12, 2025
Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 17:30 Brentford
April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 +43 73
2 Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55 25 +30 61
3 Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 +15 57
4 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57 40 +17 51
5 Newcastle United 29 15 5 9 49 39 +10 50
6 Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53 37 +16 49
7 Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1 48
8 Brighton & Hov… 30 12 11 7 48 45 +3 47
9 Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 +4 45
10 AFC Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49 38 +11 44
11 Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 +4 41
12 Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37 34 +3 40
13 Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4 37
14 Tottenham Hotspur 29 10 4 15 55 43 +12 34
15 Everton 30 7 13 10 32 37 -5 34
16 West Ham United 30 9 7 14 33 50 -17 34
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 8 5 17 41 58 -17 29
18 Ipswich Town 30 4 8 18 30 63 -33 20
19 Leicester City 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42 17
20 Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49 10

