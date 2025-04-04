FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – WWK Arena Date: 4th April 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bayern Munich will return to Bundesliga action this Friday when they travel to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg. The in-form hosts remain in the hunt for European qualification thanks to their current unbeaten run, which is the longest in the Bundesliga currently (W6, D5). Their run of 11 matches without defeat is also a club record in the top-flight. A disappointing 1-1 draw with strugglers Hoffenheim in their last outing ended a streak of five successive clean sheets for Jess Thorup’s men, though, while it also prevented them from moving to within a point of the top six. That said, Augsburg will be mildly confident of securing a good result here given that their last Bundesliga defeat came at home in mid-January against Stuttgart (1-0). However, a return of just four goals scored in as many such outings hardly inspires confidence they can take down the mighty Bayern Munich here. The hosts may well have to rely on the division’s joint-best home defence to earn them points here, but encouragement can be found from the fact they’ve won two of the last three league H2Hs on their own turf (L1). Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will look to record a more straightforward win when they take on Augsburg on Friday. The Bavarians scraped past relegation-threatened St Pauli 3-2 last week, preserving their six-point lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. No team has ever squandered such an advantage in a Bundesliga title race at this stage in the three-points-per-win era. Still, things could go any way, as manager Vincent Kompany will have to manage workloads as this fixture is followed by their Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan and a crunch meeting with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Kompany’s side tend to be more vulnerable on the road, with 11 of the 16 Bundesliga points they’ve dropped this term coming in away matches. Incidentally, seven of those came against sides who sit in the top-eight alongside Augsburg (W3, D2, L1). The Rekordmeister will be confident of adding another victory here as they’ve won all four Friday-held league matches this season – including the reverse fixture – while remaining unbeaten in their last 12 such fixtures (W9, D3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
April 4, 2025 Augsburg 1907
19:30
Bayern Munich
April 5, 2025 Heidenheim
14:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg
14:30
Borussia Dortmund
Mainz
14:30
Holstein Kiel
VFL Bochum
14:30
Stuttgart
RB Leipzig
14:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen
17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
April 6, 2025 FC St. Pauli
14:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Union Berlin
16:30
Wolfsburg
April 11, 2025 Wolfsburg
19:30
RB Leipzig
April 12, 2025 VFL Bochum
14:30
Augsburg 1907
Holstein Kiel
14:30
FC St. Pauli
Borussia Mönchengladbach
14:30
SC Freiburg
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14:30
Mainz
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
14:30
Union Berlin
Bayern Munich
17:30
Borussia Dortmund
April 13, 2025 Stuttgart
14:30
Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt
16:30
Heidenheim
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
27
20
5
2
78
26
+52
65
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
27
17
8
2
62
34
+28
59
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
27
14
6
7
55
40
+15
48
4
Mainz
27
13
6
8
45
31
+14
45
5
Borussia Mönchengladbach
27
13
4
10
44
40
+4
43
6
RB Leipzig
27
11
9
7
41
34
+7
42
7
SC Freiburg
27
12
6
9
37
40
-3
42
8
Augsburg 1907
27
10
9
8
30
36
-6
39
9
Wolfsburg
27
10
8
9
49
41
+8
38
10
Borussia Dortmund
27
11
5
11
48
42
+6
38
11
Stuttgart
27
10
7
10
47
44
+3
37
12
Werder Bremen
27
10
6
11
43
53
-10
36
13
Union Berlin
27
8
6
13
25
40
-15
30
14
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
27
6
9
12
33
49
-16
27
15
FC St. Pauli
27
7
4
16
22
33
-11
25
16
Heidenheim
27
6
4
17
32
52
-20
22
17
VFL Bochum
27
5
5
17
28
55
-27
20
18
Holstein Kiel
27
4
5
18
38
67
-29
17
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: