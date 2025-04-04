Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 4, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 5th April 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa will look to continue their incredible run of form when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park this Saturday.

Unai Emery’s high-flying side have firmly cemented themselves as one of Europe’s most in-form teams. Their six-game winning streak has seen them progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, reach the FA Cup semi-finals, and enter the race for the European spots in the Premier League.

Their latest triumph in the league was a 3-0 win away to Brighton in midweek. This was their third successive victory by that scoreline and saw them keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

The hosts are firing on all cylinders, especially at Villa Park, where they’re unbeaten in their previous 16 home games in all competitions (W10, D6). With that record in tow, the Villans should be confident ahead of this clash with Nottingham Forest, who they’re unbeaten against in the last eight H2Hs at home (W5, D3).

However, Forest won the reverse fixture 2-1 in December, setting up a chance at completing a league double over their hosts for the first time since 1984/85. The visitors will be fearless in the pursuit of ending that 40-year drought regardless of Villa’s form, as they themselves are currently on a five-game winning streak, which includes last week’s penalties victory over Brighton, a result that secured an FA Cup semi-final berth against Manchester City.

The Tricky Trees beat Manchester United 1-0 in midweek, soundly cementing themselves in third place. Hitting the road here doesn’t threaten to stall their progress either, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s men have been victorious in 12 of their last 19 away games (D2, L5). Still, three defeats from Nuno’s five personal visits to Villa Park offers a note of caution (W1, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 5, 2025
Everton 12:30 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa 17:30 Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Chelsea
Fulham 14:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Southampton
Manchester United 16:30 Manchester City
April 7, 2025
Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United
April 12, 2025
Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 17:30 Brentford
April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 +43 73
2 Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55 25 +30 61
3 Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 +15 57
4 Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54 37 +17 52
5 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57 40 +17 51
6 Newcastle United 29 15 5 9 49 39 +10 50
7 Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1 48
8 Brighton & Hov… 30 12 11 7 48 45 +3 47
9 Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 +4 45
10 AFC Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49 38 +11 44
11 Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 +4 41
12 Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37 34 +3 40
13 Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4 37
14 Tottenham Hotspur 30 10 4 16 55 44 +11 34
15 Everton 30 7 13 10 32 37 -5 34
16 West Ham United 30 9 7 14 33 50 -17 34
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 8 5 17 41 58 -17 29
18 Ipswich Town 30 4 8 18 30 63 -33 20
19 Leicester City 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42 17
20 Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49 10

Check Also

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.