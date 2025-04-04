Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 5th April 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa will look to continue their incredible run of form when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park this Saturday.

Unai Emery’s high-flying side have firmly cemented themselves as one of Europe’s most in-form teams. Their six-game winning streak has seen them progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, reach the FA Cup semi-finals, and enter the race for the European spots in the Premier League.

Their latest triumph in the league was a 3-0 win away to Brighton in midweek. This was their third successive victory by that scoreline and saw them keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

The hosts are firing on all cylinders, especially at Villa Park, where they’re unbeaten in their previous 16 home games in all competitions (W10, D6). With that record in tow, the Villans should be confident ahead of this clash with Nottingham Forest, who they’re unbeaten against in the last eight H2Hs at home (W5, D3).

However, Forest won the reverse fixture 2-1 in December, setting up a chance at completing a league double over their hosts for the first time since 1984/85. The visitors will be fearless in the pursuit of ending that 40-year drought regardless of Villa’s form, as they themselves are currently on a five-game winning streak, which includes last week’s penalties victory over Brighton, a result that secured an FA Cup semi-final berth against Manchester City.

The Tricky Trees beat Manchester United 1-0 in midweek, soundly cementing themselves in third place. Hitting the road here doesn’t threaten to stall their progress either, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s men have been victorious in 12 of their last 19 away games (D2, L5). Still, three defeats from Nuno’s five personal visits to Villa Park offers a note of caution (W1, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

