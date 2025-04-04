Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th April 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at Old Trafford in the 31st round of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Red Devils enter this tie after a thoroughly disappointing midweek loss to Nottingham Forest. That was their 13th league loss of the season and it has left them languishing in 13th spot, 13 points off the top six. United will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Nottingham Forest and build confidence ahead of a season-defining Europa League quarter-final against Lyon. That said, there will be no forgiveness from the Old Trafford faithful for looking past this fixture, with the Red Devils looking to do the double over their neighbours for the first time since 2019/20, having won the reverse fixture 2-1. Boss Ruben Amorim stands to make some of his own history, having also beaten City this term while in charge of Sporting CP. He could join Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel as managers to beat Pep Guardiola in three successive meetings. Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to build on back-to-back wins over Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Leicester in the Premier League when they make the short trip to Old Trafford on Sunday. The Blues are still in a good position to secure Champions League football, with Guardiola’s men just one point off the top four. However, the loss of Erling Haaland to injury may spoil their hopes of securing the top four, given the Norwegian’s incredible return of nine direct goal contributions in five league Manchester derbies (G6, A3). That won’t help a City side who are increasingly vulnerable on the road, losing six of their last 11 such league matches (W3, D2) – as many as in their previous 37 combined (W26, D5). If there’s anywhere the champions can start to put that right, it’s across town at Old Trafford as they’ve won more Premier League away matches against United than any other side (nine), five of which have come under Guardiola – also the most by a visiting manager. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 5, 2025 Everton
12:30
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa
17:30
Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025 Brentford
14:00
Chelsea
Fulham
14:00
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Southampton
Manchester United
16:30
Manchester City
April 7, 2025 Leicester City
20:00
Newcastle United
April 12, 2025 Manchester City
12:30
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Everton
Southampton
15:00
Aston Villa
Arsenal
17:30
Brentford
April 13, 2025 Chelsea
14:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
14:00
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
16:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Fulham
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
30
22
7
1
70
27
+43
73
2
Arsenal
30
17
10
3
55
25
+30
61
3
Nottingham Forest
30
17
6
7
50
35
+15
57
4
Chelsea
30
15
7
8
54
37
+17
52
5
Manchester City
30
15
6
9
57
40
+17
51
6
Newcastle United
29
15
5
9
49
39
+10
50
7
Aston Villa
30
13
9
8
44
45
-1
48
8
Brighton & Hov…
30
12
11
7
48
45
+3
47
9
Fulham
30
12
9
9
44
40
+4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
30
12
8
10
49
38
+11
44
11
Brentford
30
12
5
13
51
47
+4
41
12
Crystal Palace
29
10
10
9
37
34
+3
40
13
Manchester United
30
10
7
13
37
41
-4
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
30
10
4
16
55
44
+11
34
15
Everton
30
7
13
10
32
37
-5
34
16
West Ham United
30
9
7
14
33
50
-17
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
8
5
17
41
58
-17
29
18
Ipswich Town
30
4
8
18
30
63
-33
20
19
Leicester City
30
4
5
21
25
67
-42
17
20
Southampton
30
2
4
24
22
71
-49
10
