Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 4, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 6th April 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at Old Trafford in the 31st round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Red Devils enter this tie after a thoroughly disappointing midweek loss to Nottingham Forest. That was their 13th league loss of the season and it has left them languishing in 13th spot, 13 points off the top six.

United will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Nottingham Forest and build confidence ahead of a season-defining Europa League quarter-final against Lyon. That said, there will be no forgiveness from the Old Trafford faithful for looking past this fixture, with the Red Devils looking to do the double over their neighbours for the first time since 2019/20, having won the reverse fixture 2-1.

Boss Ruben Amorim stands to make some of his own history, having also beaten City this term while in charge of Sporting CP. He could join Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel as managers to beat Pep Guardiola in three successive meetings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to build on back-to-back wins over Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Leicester in the Premier League when they make the short trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Blues are still in a good position to secure Champions League football, with Guardiola’s men just one point off the top four. However, the loss of Erling Haaland to injury may spoil their hopes of securing the top four, given the Norwegian’s incredible return of nine direct goal contributions in five league Manchester derbies (G6, A3).

That won’t help a City side who are increasingly vulnerable on the road, losing six of their last 11 such league matches (W3, D2) – as many as in their previous 37 combined (W26, D5). If there’s anywhere the champions can start to put that right, it’s across town at Old Trafford as they’ve won more Premier League away matches against United than any other side (nine), five of which have come under Guardiola – also the most by a visiting manager.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 5, 2025
Everton 12:30 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa 17:30 Nottingham Forest
April 6, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Chelsea
Fulham 14:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Southampton
Manchester United 16:30 Manchester City
April 7, 2025
Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United
April 12, 2025
Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 17:30 Brentford
April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 +43 73
2 Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55 25 +30 61
3 Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 +15 57
4 Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54 37 +17 52
5 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57 40 +17 51
6 Newcastle United 29 15 5 9 49 39 +10 50
7 Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1 48
8 Brighton & Hov… 30 12 11 7 48 45 +3 47
9 Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 +4 45
10 AFC Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49 38 +11 44
11 Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 +4 41
12 Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37 34 +3 40
13 Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4 37
14 Tottenham Hotspur 30 10 4 16 55 44 +11 34
15 Everton 30 7 13 10 32 37 -5 34
16 West Ham United 30 9 7 14 33 50 -17 34
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 8 5 17 41 58 -17 29
18 Ipswich Town 30 4 8 18 30 63 -33 20
19 Leicester City 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42 17
20 Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49 10

