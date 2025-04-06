Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 7th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League basement boys Leicester City will look to end a rotten run of form when they welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Monday. The Foxes come into this tie after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which condemned them to an eighth straight defeat in all competitions. They failed to score in seven of those losses, highlighting that their problem is not just a defence that has conceded 67 goals this season—the second most in the league. Sitting 12 points behind safety, it now seems a matter of when, not if, Leicester will be relegated from the Premier League. It’s safe to say that hiring Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has lost 14 of his 17 Premier League games since taking charge (W2, D1), has been catastrophic. Things have been most tragic at home, where Leicester have lost seven Premier League games in a row without scoring a single goal. The good omen ahead of this tie is that no English football team has ever lost eight home league games in a row without scoring. However, having failed to hit the back of the net in each of their last four H2Hs against Newcastle, the Foxes stand on the verge of becoming unwanted history makers. The visitors won’t be in any mood to sympathize with Leicester, as they desperately need the points to keep pace in the top-four race. Each of the pre-round top seven won their respective midweek games, and the Magpies have very little margin for error as they attempt to close the two-point gap to fourth place ahead of the round, so a clash with a club doomed to relegation seems timely. Eddie Howe’s men have won 14 of their last 18 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D3, L1), winning the last six in a row. Playing away from home won’t hinder them either, as they’ve already won seven Premier League away matches this season – they managed eight in 2022/23 under Howe when they secured a top-four finish. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 7, 2025 Leicester City
20:00
Newcastle United
April 12, 2025 Manchester City
12:30
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Everton
Southampton
15:00
Aston Villa
Arsenal
17:30
Brentford
April 13, 2025 Chelsea
14:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
14:00
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
16:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Fulham
April 16, 2025 Newcastle United
19:30
Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025 Brentford
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
15:00
Manchester City
West Ham United
15:00
Southampton
Aston Villa
17:30
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
31
22
7
2
72
30
+42
73
2
Arsenal
31
17
11
3
56
26
+30
62
3
Nottingham Forest
31
17
6
8
51
37
+14
57
4
Chelsea
31
15
8
8
54
37
+17
53
5
Manchester City
31
15
7
9
57
40
+17
52
6
Aston Villa
31
14
9
8
46
46
+0
51
7
Newcastle United
29
15
5
9
49
39
+10
50
8
Fulham
31
13
9
9
47
42
+5
48
9
Brighton & Hov…
31
12
11
8
49
47
+2
47
10
AFC Bournemouth
31
12
9
10
51
40
+11
45
11
Crystal Palace
30
11
10
9
39
35
+4
43
12
Brentford
31
12
6
13
51
47
+4
42
13
Manchester United
31
10
8
13
37
41
-4
38
14
Tottenham Hotspur
31
11
4
16
58
45
+13
37
15
Everton
31
7
14
10
33
38
-5
35
16
West Ham United
31
9
8
14
35
52
-17
35
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
9
5
17
43
59
-16
32
18
Ipswich Town
31
4
8
19
31
65
-34
20
19
Leicester City
30
4
5
21
25
67
-42
17
20
Southampton
31
2
4
25
23
74
-51
10
