Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 7th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League basement boys Leicester City will look to end a rotten run of form when they welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Foxes come into this tie after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which condemned them to an eighth straight defeat in all competitions. They failed to score in seven of those losses, highlighting that their problem is not just a defence that has conceded 67 goals this season—the second most in the league.

Sitting 12 points behind safety, it now seems a matter of when, not if, Leicester will be relegated from the Premier League. It’s safe to say that hiring Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has lost 14 of his 17 Premier League games since taking charge (W2, D1), has been catastrophic.

Things have been most tragic at home, where Leicester have lost seven Premier League games in a row without scoring a single goal. The good omen ahead of this tie is that no English football team has ever lost eight home league games in a row without scoring.

However, having failed to hit the back of the net in each of their last four H2Hs against Newcastle, the Foxes stand on the verge of becoming unwanted history makers.

The visitors won’t be in any mood to sympathize with Leicester, as they desperately need the points to keep pace in the top-four race. Each of the pre-round top seven won their respective midweek games, and the Magpies have very little margin for error as they attempt to close the two-point gap to fourth place ahead of the round, so a clash with a club doomed to relegation seems timely.

Eddie Howe’s men have won 14 of their last 18 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D3, L1), winning the last six in a row. Playing away from home won’t hinder them either, as they’ve already won seven Premier League away matches this season – they managed eight in 2022/23 under Howe when they secured a top-four finish.

