Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 6, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Date: 7th April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League basement boys Leicester City will look to end a rotten run of form when they welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Foxes come into this tie after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which condemned them to an eighth straight defeat in all competitions. They failed to score in seven of those losses, highlighting that their problem is not just a defence that has conceded 67 goals this season—the second most in the league.

Sitting 12 points behind safety, it now seems a matter of when, not if, Leicester will be relegated from the Premier League. It’s safe to say that hiring Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has lost 14 of his 17 Premier League games since taking charge (W2, D1), has been catastrophic.

Things have been most tragic at home, where Leicester have lost seven Premier League games in a row without scoring a single goal. The good omen ahead of this tie is that no English football team has ever lost eight home league games in a row without scoring.

However, having failed to hit the back of the net in each of their last four H2Hs against Newcastle, the Foxes stand on the verge of becoming unwanted history makers.

The visitors won’t be in any mood to sympathize with Leicester, as they desperately need the points to keep pace in the top-four race. Each of the pre-round top seven won their respective midweek games, and the Magpies have very little margin for error as they attempt to close the two-point gap to fourth place ahead of the round, so a clash with a club doomed to relegation seems timely.

Eddie Howe’s men have won 14 of their last 18 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D3, L1), winning the last six in a row. Playing away from home won’t hinder them either, as they’ve already won seven Premier League away matches this season – they managed eight in 2022/23 under Howe when they secured a top-four finish.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 7, 2025
Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United
April 12, 2025
Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 17:30 Brentford
April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham
April 16, 2025
Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Everton 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 15:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 +42 73
2 Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 +30 62
3 Nottingham Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 +14 57
4 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 +17 53
5 Manchester City 31 15 7 9 57 40 +17 52
6 Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 +0 51
7 Newcastle United 29 15 5 9 49 39 +10 50
8 Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 +5 48
9 Brighton & Hov… 31 12 11 8 49 47 +2 47
10 AFC Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 +11 45
11 Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39 35 +4 43
12 Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 +4 42
13 Manchester United 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4 38
14 Tottenham Hotspur 31 11 4 16 58 45 +13 37
15 Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 -5 35
16 West Ham United 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17 35
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16 32
18 Ipswich Town 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34 20
19 Leicester City 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42 17
20 Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 -51 10

