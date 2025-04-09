Lyon vs Manchester United Preview

Lyon vs Manchester United Competition – Europa League Stadium: Groupama Stadium Date: 10th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to continue their brilliant run in the Europa League when they travel to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais to face Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

This will be the first meeting between both sides in 17 years and Lyon come into the tie in good shape. The hosts steamrolled FCSB 7-1 on aggregate to get here, and also came from behind to beat Lille in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

As a result, they should be full of confidence as they look for a first-ever H2H victory over Ruben Amorim’s side (D2, L2). However, Les Gones have a poor record against their visitors, as they only faced Barcelona (eight) more often without ever winning in Europe. The omens are certainly against them here, as they’ve lost each of their last three two-legged ties against English opponents.

The prize for ending that streak would be their first Europa League semi-final appearance in eight years. Having lost just three of their last 28 European home matches (W14, D11), Paulo Fonseca’s men might feel they can get off to a solid start in this tie.

Meanwhile, despite their indifferent league form, Manchester United have done well in the Europa League, which incidentally is their only path to success in what has been a miserable season.

The Red Devils have enjoyed continental action much more this season, remaining the only unbeaten side in the Europa League after cruising past Real Sociedad to reach a new English record 28th European quarter-final.

They are unbeaten in the first leg of their last 11 major European knockout ties (W5, D6), with each of the last three to come on the road, ending level. That should give the travelling supporters confidence, as should a formidable record against French opposition that’s seen United emerge victorious from each of their last five such two-legged ties and lose just four of 30 H2Hs against French sides (W16, D10).

However, Ruben Amorim will hope his players at least preserved some energy in a lifeless 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.