Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Valencia vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 11th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will look to continue on their path of improvement when they host Sevilla in the first game of La Liga Round 31 this Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an upturn in form, losing just one of their last eight games and winning four, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid last time out. Sunday’s win at the Bernabeu means that Carlos Corberán’s side are unbeaten anywhere across their last five fixtures (W3, D2), with three victories coming from their last four matches.

Those results have pushed Valencia six points above the final relegation place. Their rise up the table has come since Corberán took charge. The former West Brom boss inherited a side in the relegation zone, but only three defeats from his 13 La Liga games in charge (W6, D4, L3) have propelled them to the brink of safety.

Surprisingly, all three of Valencia’s defeats under Corberán came against the current top three. So, fans will fancy their chances of beating a Sevilla side sitting above them in the La Liga table.

The visitors are two points further up the table but with only one win from their last six games (D2, L3). They travel to Valencia looking to halt a run of three successive defeats by a one-goal margin. The last two both came after García Pimienta’s side had led 1-0, so even a fast start is unlikely to settle any nerves.

Away from home, Sevilla were unbeaten across five successive matches (W3, D2) before losing to Betis 2-1 on their last away outing. Nevertheless, they will arrive in Valencia with a very strong recent away H2H record as they haven’t lost at the Mestalla on any of their last six visits (W2, D4). Their last defeat at this venue came in October 2017.

