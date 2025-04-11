Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Valencia vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 11th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Valencia will look to continue on their path of improvement when they host Sevilla in the first game of La Liga Round 31 this Friday. The hosts have enjoyed an upturn in form, losing just one of their last eight games and winning four, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid last time out. Sunday’s win at the Bernabeu means that Carlos Corberán’s side are unbeaten anywhere across their last five fixtures (W3, D2), with three victories coming from their last four matches. Those results have pushed Valencia six points above the final relegation place. Their rise up the table has come since Corberán took charge. The former West Brom boss inherited a side in the relegation zone, but only three defeats from his 13 La Liga games in charge (W6, D4, L3) have propelled them to the brink of safety. Surprisingly, all three of Valencia’s defeats under Corberán came against the current top three. So, fans will fancy their chances of beating a Sevilla side sitting above them in the La Liga table. The visitors are two points further up the table but with only one win from their last six games (D2, L3). They travel to Valencia looking to halt a run of three successive defeats by a one-goal margin. The last two both came after García Pimienta’s side had led 1-0, so even a fast start is unlikely to settle any nerves. Away from home, Sevilla were unbeaten across five successive matches (W3, D2) before losing to Betis 2-1 on their last away outing. Nevertheless, they will arrive in Valencia with a very strong recent away H2H record as they haven’t lost at the Mestalla on any of their last six visits (W2, D4). Their last defeat at this venue came in October 2017. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 12, 2025 Real Sociedad
13:00
Mallorca
Getafe
15:15
Las Palmas
Celta Vigo
17:30
Espanyol
Leganes
20:00
Barcelona
April 13, 2025 Osasuna
13:00
Girona
Alaves
15:15
Real Madrid
Real Betis
17:30
Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Rayo Vallecano
April 14, 2025 Atlético de Madrid
20:00
Real Valladolid
April 18, 2025 Espanyol
20:00
Getafe
April 19, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
13:00
Valencia
Barcelona
15:15
Celta Vigo
Mallorca
17:30
Leganes
Las Palmas
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
April 20, 2025 Real Valladolid
13:00
Osasuna
Villarreal
15:15
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
17:30
Alaves
Real Madrid
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 21, 2025 Girona
20:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
30
21
4
5
83
29
+54
67
2
Real Madrid
30
19
6
5
63
31
+32
63
3
Atlético de Madrid
30
17
9
4
49
24
+25
60
4
Athletic Bilbao
30
14
12
4
46
24
+22
54
5
Villarreal
29
13
9
7
51
39
+12
48
6
Real Betis
30
13
9
8
41
37
+4
48
7
Celta Vigo
30
12
7
11
44
43
+1
43
8
Real Sociedad
30
12
5
13
30
32
-2
41
9
Rayo Vallecano
30
10
10
10
33
35
-2
40
10
Mallorca
30
11
7
12
29
37
-8
40
11
Getafe
30
10
9
11
30
25
+5
39
12
Valencia
31
9
10
12
35
47
-12
37
13
Sevilla
31
9
9
13
34
42
-8
36
14
Osasuna
30
7
14
9
34
43
-9
35
15
Girona
30
9
7
14
37
46
-9
34
16
Espanyol
29
8
8
13
31
40
-9
32
17
Alaves
30
7
9
14
33
44
-11
30
18
Leganes
30
6
10
14
29
47
-18
28
19
Las Palmas
30
6
8
16
34
51
-17
26
20
Real Valladolid
30
4
4
22
19
69
-50
16
