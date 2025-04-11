Adbet365Ad

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 11, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Valencia vs Sevilla

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Mestalla

Date: 11th April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will look to continue on their path of improvement when they host Sevilla in the first game of La Liga Round 31 this Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an upturn in form, losing just one of their last eight games and winning four, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid last time out. Sunday’s win at the Bernabeu means that Carlos Corberán’s side are unbeaten anywhere across their last five fixtures (W3, D2), with three victories coming from their last four matches.

Those results have pushed Valencia six points above the final relegation place. Their rise up the table has come since Corberán took charge. The former West Brom boss inherited a side in the relegation zone, but only three defeats from his 13 La Liga games in charge (W6, D4, L3) have propelled them to the brink of safety.

Surprisingly, all three of Valencia’s defeats under Corberán came against the current top three. So, fans will fancy their chances of beating a Sevilla side sitting above them in the La Liga table.

The visitors are two points further up the table but with only one win from their last six games (D2, L3). They travel to Valencia looking to halt a run of three successive defeats by a one-goal margin. The last two  both came after García Pimienta’s side had led 1-0, so even a fast start is unlikely to settle any nerves.

Away from home, Sevilla were unbeaten across five successive matches (W3, D2) before losing to Betis 2-1 on their last away outing. Nevertheless, they will arrive in Valencia with a very strong recent away H2H record as they haven’t lost at the Mestalla on any of their last six visits (W2, D4). Their last defeat at this venue came in October 2017.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 12, 2025
Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca
Getafe 15:15 Las Palmas
Celta Vigo 17:30 Espanyol
Leganes 20:00 Barcelona
April 13, 2025
Osasuna 13:00 Girona
Alaves 15:15 Real Madrid
Real Betis 17:30 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Rayo Vallecano
April 14, 2025
Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Real Valladolid
April 18, 2025
Espanyol 20:00 Getafe
April 19, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Valencia
Barcelona 15:15 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 17:30 Leganes
Las Palmas 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
April 20, 2025
Real Valladolid 13:00 Osasuna
Villarreal 15:15 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 17:30 Alaves
Real Madrid 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 21, 2025
Girona 20:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 30 21 4 5 83 29 +54 67
2 Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 +32 63
3 Atlético de Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 +25 60
4 Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 +22 54
5 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 +12 48
6 Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 +4 48
7 Celta Vigo 30 12 7 11 44 43 +1 43
8 Real Sociedad 30 12 5 13 30 32 -2 41
9 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 -2 40
10 Mallorca 30 11 7 12 29 37 -8 40
11 Getafe 30 10 9 11 30 25 +5 39
12 Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 -12 37
13 Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 -8 36
14 Osasuna 30 7 14 9 34 43 -9 35
15 Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 -9 34
16 Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 -9 32
17 Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 -11 30
18 Leganes 30 6 10 14 29 47 -18 28
19 Las Palmas 30 6 8 16 34 51 -17 26
20 Real Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 -50 16

