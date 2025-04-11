Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Arsenal vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 12th April 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Days after delivering one of their biggest European performances in history, Arsenal will return to league action, looking to keep what is increasingly looking like a dead Premier League title hope alive.

The Gunners secured a huge 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates on Tuesday. Declan Rice was the hero of the show, with the midfielder scoring two well-taken free kicks to give Mikel Arteta’s side a huge advantage ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next week

But before that historic encounter, the Gunners will try to return to winning ways in the Premier League after another disappointing draw against Everton last week. Despite the draw, Arteta’s side are unbeaten in eight competitive matches (W4, D4).

Keeping that momentum going is key, and the Gunners look good value to do so here, entering this clash having lost just one of their last 15 league London derbies (W12, D2). The only defeat in that sequence was Arsenal’s sole home league defeat this season (W10, D4), a 1-0 loss against West Ham.

Interestingly, two of those four draws came in games that directly followed midweek European action so Brentford will feel they can hurt Arsenal here and help them finish their quest to finish inside the top half this season.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side are desperately seeking consistency after a run of just one win across the last five rounds (D2, L2). A top-half finish is now likely the extent of Brentford’s ambitions.

However, edging closer to that goal here will be tough as the Bees have lost all four league games against the top-three sides this season. Having failed to win a single away league game between the start of the season and the turn of the calendar, Brentford now find themselves amongst the strongest performing away sides with five wins across their six league trips in 2025 (L1). Two of those victories came in London derbies against Crystal Palace and West Ham, which ended a shocking run of seven straight defeats in all-London Premier League away games prior.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton Arsenal 17:30 Brentford Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Everton 15:00 Manchester City West Ham United 15:00 Southampton Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham 14:00 Chelsea Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool

