Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 11, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 12th April 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Days after delivering one of their biggest European performances in history, Arsenal will return to league action, looking to keep what is increasingly looking like a dead Premier League title hope alive.

The Gunners secured a huge 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates on Tuesday. Declan Rice was the hero of the show, with the midfielder scoring two well-taken free kicks to give Mikel Arteta’s side a huge advantage ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next week

But before that historic encounter, the Gunners will try to return to winning ways in the Premier League after another disappointing draw against Everton last week. Despite the draw, Arteta’s side are unbeaten in eight competitive matches (W4, D4).

Keeping that momentum going is key, and the Gunners look good value to do so here, entering this clash having lost just one of their last 15 league London derbies (W12, D2). The only defeat in that sequence was Arsenal’s sole home league defeat this season (W10, D4), a 1-0 loss against West Ham.

Interestingly, two of those four draws came in games that directly followed midweek European action so Brentford will feel they can hurt Arsenal here and help them finish their quest to finish inside the top half this season.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side are desperately seeking consistency after a run of just one win across the last five rounds (D2, L2). A top-half finish is now likely the extent of Brentford’s ambitions.

However, edging closer to that goal here will be tough as the Bees have lost all four league games against the top-three sides this season. Having failed to win a single away league game between the start of the season and the turn of the calendar, Brentford now find themselves amongst the strongest performing away sides with five wins across their six league trips in 2025 (L1). Two of those victories came in London derbies against Crystal Palace and West Ham, which ended a shocking run of seven straight defeats in all-London Premier League away games prior.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 12, 2025
Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace
Southampton 15:00 Aston Villa
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
Arsenal 17:30 Brentford
April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham
April 16, 2025
Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Everton 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 15:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United
April 20, 2025
Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham 14:00 Chelsea
Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal
Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 +42 73
2 Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 +30 62
3 Nottingham Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 +14 57
4 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 +17 53
5 Newcastle United 30 16 5 9 52 39 +13 53
6 Manchester City 31 15 7 9 57 40 +17 52
7 Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 +0 51
8 Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 +5 48
9 Brighton & Hov… 31 12 11 8 49 47 +2 47
10 AFC Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 +11 45
11 Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39 35 +4 43
12 Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 +4 42
13 Manchester United 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4 38
14 Tottenham Hotspur 31 11 4 16 58 45 +13 37
15 Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 -5 35
16 West Ham United 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17 35
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16 32
18 Ipswich Town 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34 20
19 Leicester City 31 4 5 22 25 70 -45 17
20 Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 -51 10

Check Also

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Valencia will look to continue on their path of improvement when they host Sevilla in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.