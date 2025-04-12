Adbet365Ad

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 12, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 13th April 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Newcastle United will look to make it five wins in five games when they welcome Manchester United to St. James Park this Sunday.

Far from dwelling on their success in the EFL Cup, Newcastle have kicked on by winning back-to-back Premier League matches, most recently dispatching Leicester 3-0 on Monday night. Eddie Howe’s men are now one of the favourites to clinch a top-five place – and the Champions League spot that goes with it – as they sit in sixth position, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

The Magpies will be looking to do the double over the Red Devils for the first time since 1930/31. A 2-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture was their eighth successive H2H victory to be accompanied by a clean sheet. Another shutout looks imperative on that front, as Newcastle last won this fixture when both teams scored in September 2001 (D5, L29 since).

Meanwhile, Manchester United will travel to Tyneside looking to avoid further embarrassment. So this fixture is perhaps an unwelcome distraction as it sits between the two legs of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

A pair of errors from André Onana consigned Ruben Amorim’s men to a 2-2 draw on Thursday night, leaving them with work to do in the second leg of that Europa League quarter final tie. While no doubt prioritising that game, Amorim will be keen to pick up some momentum after seeing his side fail to win their last three matches (D2, L1).

The one defeat in that run is the only time they’ve been beaten inside 90 minutes in ten outings (W3, D6). That said, this is a fixture the Manchester United fans have grown to loathe, with four of the last five across all competitions ending in defeat (W1) – as many as in the previous 41 (W28, D9, L4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham
April 16, 2025
Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Everton 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 15:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United
April 20, 2025
Fulham 14:00 Chelsea
Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool
April 21, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa
April 23, 2025
Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 +42 73
2 Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 +30 63
3 Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 +13 57
4 Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62 42 +20 55
5 Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 +3 54
6 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 +17 53
7 Newcastle United 30 16 5 9 52 39 +13 53
8 Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 +5 48
9 Brighton & Hov… 32 12 12 8 51 49 +2 48
10 AFC Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 +11 45
11 Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 +4 43
12 Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 +1 43
13 Manchester United 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4 38
14 Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4 38
15 Tottenham Hotspur 31 11 4 16 58 45 +13 37
16 West Ham United 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17 35
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16 32
18 Ipswich Town 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34 20
19 Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45 18
20 Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54 10

