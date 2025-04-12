Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 13th April 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Newcastle United will look to make it five wins in five games when they welcome Manchester United to St. James Park this Sunday. Far from dwelling on their success in the EFL Cup, Newcastle have kicked on by winning back-to-back Premier League matches, most recently dispatching Leicester 3-0 on Monday night. Eddie Howe’s men are now one of the favourites to clinch a top-five place – and the Champions League spot that goes with it – as they sit in sixth position, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. The Magpies will be looking to do the double over the Red Devils for the first time since 1930/31. A 2-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture was their eighth successive H2H victory to be accompanied by a clean sheet. Another shutout looks imperative on that front, as Newcastle last won this fixture when both teams scored in September 2001 (D5, L29 since). Meanwhile, Manchester United will travel to Tyneside looking to avoid further embarrassment. So this fixture is perhaps an unwelcome distraction as it sits between the two legs of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon. A pair of errors from André Onana consigned Ruben Amorim’s men to a 2-2 draw on Thursday night, leaving them with work to do in the second leg of that Europa League quarter final tie. While no doubt prioritising that game, Amorim will be keen to pick up some momentum after seeing his side fail to win their last three matches (D2, L1). The one defeat in that run is the only time they’ve been beaten inside 90 minutes in ten outings (W3, D6). That said, this is a fixture the Manchester United fans have grown to loathe, with four of the last five across all competitions ending in defeat (W1) – as many as in the previous 41 (W28, D9, L4). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
