Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Competition – Champions League Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 15th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will look to regain some of their honour when they welcome Barcelona to Signal Iduna Park in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The hosts suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss in the first leg of this tie, with Opta supercomputer now giving them less than a 1% chance of securing a miraculous passage to the next phase. That first-leg loss was the 160th time that a team has lost by 4+ goals in the first leg of a knockout stage tie in the European Cup/Champions League – of the previous 159, only one has ever progressed after the second leg.

That sole team was Barcelona back in 2016/17, but with Dortmund never beating the Catalan side in European competition (D2, L4), giving Barca a taste of their own medicine seems unlikely. Some terrible home form makes that almost impossible, too, with Dortmund winning just three of their last 12 home games (D5, L4), a run which includes a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona.

With passage into the next round practically secured, Barca will be looking to avoid defeat here and continue an impeccable run of form. The visitors come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 away win against Leganés, which moved them closer to the La Liga title.

That win also made it 24 games without defeat for Hansi Flick’s side in all competitions in 2025 (W20, D4). They’re good value to get a win here, particularly given the last eight away games in that run all ended in victory.

Meanwhile, four of the last five of those away wins came with an accompanying clean sheet. But having conceded 2+ goals in five of their last six Champions League road trips, including one at Dortmund, defensive solidity is far from guaranteed here.