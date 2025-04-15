Adbet365Ad

Espanyol vs Getafe Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 15, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Espanyol vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: RCDE Stadium

Date: 18th April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Espanyol will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three in La Liga when they welcome Getafe to the RCDE Stadium this Friday.

After struggling to find consistency throughout much of this La Liga season, Espanyol have turned a corner in recent weeks in their pursuit of finding safety from immediate relegation back to the Segunda division.

After winning 4-0 away to Rayo Vallecano in early April, Manolo González’s side then beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on their travels last weekend to pick up another important three points and open up a six-point gap to the bottom three.

Espanyol will now look to extend their fantastic home form further at the RCDE Stadium. A 1-1 draw against high-flying Atletico Madrid last time out at this venue made it nine home league outings without defeat for the Parakeets (W3, D6), who will now look to put together a ten-game unbeaten top-flight run on home soil for the first time since April 2010.

Meanwhile, Getafe won’t feel too confident about being the side to end that remarkable run as they’re winless in the last seven away league H2Hs (D2, L5). They also make this trip on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Las Palmas last time out.

The latest defeat accounts for three of their five dropped points after scoring first in Spain’s top flight this season – a joint-league low figure – which has helped their lingering European ambitions. They enter this clash sitting comfortably in 11th spot. Still, with eighth in La Liga looking increasingly likely to be worthy of a European spot, Getafe know that securing an impressive seventh win from eight away league fixtures (L1) would close the gap to eighth place to one point before their rivals take to the field.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 18, 2025
Espanyol 20:00 Getafe
April 19, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Valencia
Barcelona 15:15 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 17:30 Leganes
Las Palmas 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
April 20, 2025
Real Valladolid 13:00 Osasuna
Villarreal 15:15 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 17:30 Alaves
Real Madrid 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 21, 2025
Girona 20:00 Real Betis
April 22, 2025
Valencia 18:00 Espanyol
Barcelona 20:30 Mallorca
April 23, 2025
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Las Palmas
Celta Vigo 18:00 Villarreal
Getafe 20:30 Real Madrid
Alaves 20:30 Real Sociedad
April 24, 2025
Leganes 18:00 Girona
Osasuna 18:00 Sevilla
Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:30 Real Valladolid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 31 22 4 5 84 29 +55 70
2 Real Madrid 31 20 6 5 64 31 +33 66
3 Atlético de Madrid 31 18 9 4 53 26 +27 63
4 Athletic Bilbao 31 15 12 4 49 25 +24 57
5 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 53 40 +13 51
6 Real Betis 31 13 9 9 42 39 +3 48
7 Celta Vigo 31 12 7 12 44 45 -1 43
8 Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 -6 43
9 Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 -4 41
10 Rayo Vallecano 31 10 10 11 34 38 -4 40
11 Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 +3 39
12 Osasuna 31 8 14 9 36 44 -8 38
13 Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 -12 37
14 Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 -8 36
15 Espanyol 30 9 8 13 33 40 -7 35
16 Girona 31 9 7 15 38 48 -10 34
17 Alaves 31 7 9 15 33 45 -12 30
18 Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 52 -15 29
19 Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 -19 28
20 Real Valladolid 31 4 4 23 21 73 -52 16

Check Also

Manchester United vs Lyon Preview

Manchester United will look to continue what has been a solid Europa League campaign when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.