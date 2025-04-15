Espanyol vs Getafe Preview

Espanyol vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: RCDE Stadium Date: 18th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Espanyol will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three in La Liga when they welcome Getafe to the RCDE Stadium this Friday.

After struggling to find consistency throughout much of this La Liga season, Espanyol have turned a corner in recent weeks in their pursuit of finding safety from immediate relegation back to the Segunda division.

After winning 4-0 away to Rayo Vallecano in early April, Manolo González’s side then beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on their travels last weekend to pick up another important three points and open up a six-point gap to the bottom three.

Espanyol will now look to extend their fantastic home form further at the RCDE Stadium. A 1-1 draw against high-flying Atletico Madrid last time out at this venue made it nine home league outings without defeat for the Parakeets (W3, D6), who will now look to put together a ten-game unbeaten top-flight run on home soil for the first time since April 2010.

Meanwhile, Getafe won’t feel too confident about being the side to end that remarkable run as they’re winless in the last seven away league H2Hs (D2, L5). They also make this trip on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Las Palmas last time out.

The latest defeat accounts for three of their five dropped points after scoring first in Spain’s top flight this season – a joint-league low figure – which has helped their lingering European ambitions. They enter this clash sitting comfortably in 11th spot. Still, with eighth in La Liga looking increasingly likely to be worthy of a European spot, Getafe know that securing an impressive seventh win from eight away league fixtures (L1) would close the gap to eighth place to one point before their rivals take to the field.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Espanyol 20:00 Getafe Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Valencia Barcelona 15:15 Celta Vigo Mallorca 17:30 Leganes Las Palmas 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 13:00 Osasuna Villarreal 15:15 Real Sociedad Sevilla 17:30 Alaves Real Madrid 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Girona 20:00 Real Betis Valencia 18:00 Espanyol Barcelona 20:30 Mallorca Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Las Palmas Celta Vigo 18:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:30 Real Madrid Alaves 20:30 Real Sociedad Leganes 18:00 Girona Osasuna 18:00 Sevilla Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Rayo Vallecano Real Betis 20:30 Real Valladolid

