Espanyol vs Getafe Preview

Espanyol vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: RCDE Stadium Date: 18th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Espanyol will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three in La Liga when they welcome Getafe to the RCDE Stadium this Friday. After struggling to find consistency throughout much of this La Liga season, Espanyol have turned a corner in recent weeks in their pursuit of finding safety from immediate relegation back to the Segunda division. After winning 4-0 away to Rayo Vallecano in early April, Manolo González’s side then beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on their travels last weekend to pick up another important three points and open up a six-point gap to the bottom three. Espanyol will now look to extend their fantastic home form further at the RCDE Stadium. A 1-1 draw against high-flying Atletico Madrid last time out at this venue made it nine home league outings without defeat for the Parakeets (W3, D6), who will now look to put together a ten-game unbeaten top-flight run on home soil for the first time since April 2010. Meanwhile, Getafe won’t feel too confident about being the side to end that remarkable run as they’re winless in the last seven away league H2Hs (D2, L5). They also make this trip on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Las Palmas last time out. The latest defeat accounts for three of their five dropped points after scoring first in Spain’s top flight this season – a joint-league low figure – which has helped their lingering European ambitions. They enter this clash sitting comfortably in 11th spot. Still, with eighth in La Liga looking increasingly likely to be worthy of a European spot, Getafe know that securing an impressive seventh win from eight away league fixtures (L1) would close the gap to eighth place to one point before their rivals take to the field. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 18, 2025 Espanyol
20:00
Getafe
April 19, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
13:00
Valencia
Barcelona
15:15
Celta Vigo
Mallorca
17:30
Leganes
Las Palmas
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
April 20, 2025 Real Valladolid
13:00
Osasuna
Villarreal
15:15
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
17:30
Alaves
Real Madrid
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 21, 2025 Girona
20:00
Real Betis
April 22, 2025 Valencia
18:00
Espanyol
Barcelona
20:30
Mallorca
April 23, 2025 Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Las Palmas
Celta Vigo
18:00
Villarreal
Getafe
20:30
Real Madrid
Alaves
20:30
Real Sociedad
April 24, 2025 Leganes
18:00
Girona
Osasuna
18:00
Sevilla
Atlético de Madrid
20:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
20:30
Real Valladolid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
31
22
4
5
84
29
+55
70
2
Real Madrid
31
20
6
5
64
31
+33
66
3
Atlético de Madrid
31
18
9
4
53
26
+27
63
4
Athletic Bilbao
31
15
12
4
49
25
+24
57
5
Villarreal
30
14
9
7
53
40
+13
51
6
Real Betis
31
13
9
9
42
39
+3
48
7
Celta Vigo
31
12
7
12
44
45
-1
43
8
Mallorca
31
12
7
12
31
37
-6
43
9
Real Sociedad
31
12
5
14
30
34
-4
41
10
Rayo Vallecano
31
10
10
11
34
38
-4
40
11
Getafe
31
10
9
12
31
28
+3
39
12
Osasuna
31
8
14
9
36
44
-8
38
13
Valencia
31
9
10
12
35
47
-12
37
14
Sevilla
31
9
9
13
34
42
-8
36
15
Espanyol
30
9
8
13
33
40
-7
35
16
Girona
31
9
7
15
38
48
-10
34
17
Alaves
31
7
9
15
33
45
-12
30
18
Las Palmas
31
7
8
16
37
52
-15
29
19
Leganes
31
6
10
15
29
48
-19
28
20
Real Valladolid
31
4
4
23
21
73
-52
16
