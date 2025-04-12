AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 14th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Premier League continues on Monday night with Bournemouth and Fulham squaring up at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth are one of the several teams with the potential of finishing in the top eight, and consequently gain a spot in Europe this season. But the Cherries have struggled lately and will be hoping to bounce back here. They were in the top-four race before a six-match winless league run (D2, L4) halted their momentum. Fans hoping that a return to the Vitality Stadium will stimulate a response could be disappointed as Andoni Iraola’s side have lost four home league games in a row ahead of Fulham’s visit. Only twice in club history have Bournemouth ever lost five home league games in a row, and both of those were as a third-tier club, so they could potentially make unwanted top-flight club history here. However, they have won their last two home league games against Fulham, while they’ve lost only one of their last five Monday-held Premier League fixtures (W2, D2), winning two of their last three such games at home. Fulham are in much better form than their hosts, with Marco Silva’s side also three points ahead of their opponents going into this fixture However, inconsistency has been their biggest issue of late. They’ve alternated between wins and defeats across their last seven Premier League games (W4, L3). But after beating runaway leaders Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, that’s a streak they’ll want to end here by winning back-to-back league games for only the fourth time this season. The Cottagers have lost their last two fixtures on the road, and their away record this term is actually interesting. The eighth-placed visitors have won as many away league games this season (three) against the sides above them pre-round as they have against those beneath them, which makes fairly ominous reading as they travel to a Bournemouth side two places behind them. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 13, 2025 Chelsea
14:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
14:00
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
16:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Fulham
April 16, 2025 Newcastle United
19:30
Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025 Brentford
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
15:00
Manchester City
West Ham United
15:00
Southampton
Aston Villa
17:30
Newcastle United
April 20, 2025 Fulham
14:00
Chelsea
Ipswich Town
14:00
Arsenal
Manchester United
14:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City
16:30
Liverpool
April 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Aston Villa
April 23, 2025 Arsenal
20:00
Crystal Palace
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
31
22
7
2
72
30
+42
73
2
Arsenal
32
17
12
3
57
27
+30
63
3
Nottingham Forest
32
17
6
9
51
38
+13
57
4
Manchester City
32
16
7
9
62
42
+20
55
5
Aston Villa
32
15
9
8
49
46
+3
54
6
Chelsea
31
15
8
8
54
37
+17
53
7
Newcastle United
30
16
5
9
52
39
+13
53
8
Fulham
31
13
9
9
47
42
+5
48
9
Brighton & Hov…
32
12
12
8
51
49
+2
48
10
AFC Bournemouth
31
12
9
10
51
40
+11
45
11
Brentford
32
12
7
13
52
48
+4
43
12
Crystal Palace
31
11
10
10
41
40
+1
43
13
Manchester United
31
10
8
13
37
41
-4
38
14
Everton
32
8
14
10
34
38
-4
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
31
11
4
16
58
45
+13
37
16
West Ham United
31
9
8
14
35
52
-17
35
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
9
5
17
43
59
-16
32
18
Ipswich Town
31
4
8
19
31
65
-34
20
19
Leicester City
32
4
6
22
27
72
-45
18
20
Southampton
32
2
4
26
23
77
-54
10
