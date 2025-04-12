AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 14th April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League continues on Monday night with Bournemouth and Fulham squaring up at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are one of the several teams with the potential of finishing in the top eight, and consequently gain a spot in Europe this season.

But the Cherries have struggled lately and will be hoping to bounce back here. They were in the top-four race before a six-match winless league run (D2, L4) halted their momentum.

Fans hoping that a return to the Vitality Stadium will stimulate a response could be disappointed as Andoni Iraola’s side have lost four home league games in a row ahead of Fulham’s visit. Only twice in club history have Bournemouth ever lost five home league games in a row, and both of those were as a third-tier club, so they could potentially make unwanted top-flight club history here.

However, they have won their last two home league games against Fulham, while they’ve lost only one of their last five Monday-held Premier League fixtures (W2, D2), winning two of their last three such games at home.

Fulham are in much better form than their hosts, with Marco Silva’s side also three points ahead of their opponents going into this fixture

However, inconsistency has been their biggest issue of late. They’ve alternated between wins and defeats across their last seven Premier League games (W4, L3). But after beating runaway leaders Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, that’s a streak they’ll want to end here by winning back-to-back league games for only the fourth time this season.

The Cottagers have lost their last two fixtures on the road, and their away record this term is actually interesting. The eighth-placed visitors have won as many away league games this season (three) against the sides above them pre-round as they have against those beneath them, which makes fairly ominous reading as they travel to a Bournemouth side two places behind them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Everton 15:00 Manchester City West Ham United 15:00 Southampton Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United Fulham 14:00 Chelsea Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace

