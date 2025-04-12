Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

April 12, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 14th April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League continues on Monday night with Bournemouth and Fulham squaring up at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are one of the several teams with the potential of finishing in the top eight, and consequently gain a spot in Europe this season.

But the Cherries have struggled lately and will be hoping to bounce back here. They were in the top-four race before a six-match winless league run (D2, L4) halted their momentum.

Fans hoping that a return to the Vitality Stadium will stimulate a response could be disappointed as Andoni Iraola’s side have lost four home league games in a row ahead of Fulham’s visit. Only twice in club history have Bournemouth ever lost five home league games in a row, and both of those were as a third-tier club, so they could potentially make unwanted top-flight club history here.

However, they have won their last two home league games against Fulham, while they’ve lost only one of their last five Monday-held Premier League fixtures (W2, D2), winning two of their last three such games at home.

Fulham are in much better form than their hosts, with Marco Silva’s side also three points ahead of their opponents going into this fixture

However, inconsistency has been their biggest issue of late. They’ve alternated between wins and defeats across their last seven Premier League games (W4, L3). But after beating runaway leaders Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, that’s a streak they’ll want to end here by winning back-to-back league games for only the fourth time this season.

The Cottagers have lost their last two fixtures on the road, and their away record this term is actually interesting. The eighth-placed visitors have won as many away league games this season (three) against the sides above them pre-round as they have against those beneath them, which makes fairly ominous reading as they travel to a Bournemouth side two places behind them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 13, 2025
Chelsea 14:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Fulham
April 16, 2025
Newcastle United 19:30 Crystal Palace
April 19, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Everton 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 15:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United
April 20, 2025
Fulham 14:00 Chelsea
Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool
April 21, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa
April 23, 2025
Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 +42 73
2 Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 +30 63
3 Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 +13 57
4 Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62 42 +20 55
5 Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 +3 54
6 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 +17 53
7 Newcastle United 30 16 5 9 52 39 +13 53
8 Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 +5 48
9 Brighton & Hov… 32 12 12 8 51 49 +2 48
10 AFC Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 +11 45
11 Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 +4 43
12 Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 +1 43
13 Manchester United 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4 38
14 Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4 38
15 Tottenham Hotspur 31 11 4 16 58 45 +13 37
16 West Ham United 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17 35
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16 32
18 Ipswich Town 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34 20
19 Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45 18
20 Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54 10

