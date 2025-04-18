Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 19th April 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa and Newcastle United will play arguably the biggest match in the Premier League this weekend when they face each other at Villa Park on Saturday.

Both sides enter this round of games still fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League (CL).

Despite a four-game winning run in the league, Villa are the ones behind in the race as they sit in seventh position, five points behind their opponents. But with a top-five finish now enough to book a place in next season’s Champions League for Premier League clubs, there is still a huge chance for Unai Emery’s side before the end of the season.

Only one point separates Villa in seventh from the top five pre-round and the hosts will be confident of putting in a good performance in the last six games of the season, having beaten a top-quality PSG in midweek.

However, having lost five of the last six Premier League H2Hs (W1), Villa fans will not be too confident here. Still, recent history makes for much kinder reading, with Emery’s side winning nine of their last ten games across all competitions (L1), while they’re unbeaten in their last 15 home league matches despite keeping just two clean sheets in that run (W8, D7).

Meanwhile, Newcastle United shot themselves to third position in midweek after a 5-0 hammering of Crystal Palace. Not only was that their biggest win of the season, but it also moved them five points clear of sixth place.

Having lost on four of their last five Premier League visits to Villa Park (W1), the Magpies would be wise to travel with caution despite winning five consecutive league games. They’re bidding to become the first visiting team since Arsenal in August to secure three Premier League points at Villa Park. Considering that only Liverpool (35) and Arsenal (28) have won more away Premier League points this season than Newcastle (27), their chances appear plentiful. Even the continued touchline absence of the unwell Eddie Howe doesn’t seem to be affecting them, as Newcastle have won both games, scoring 4+ goals in each since Jason Tindall assumed temporary charge.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 +43 76
2 Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 +30 63
3 Newcastle United 32 18 5 9 61 40 +21 59
4 Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 +13 57
5 Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62 42 +20 55
6 Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 +17 54
7 Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 +3 54
8 AFC Bournemouth 32 13 9 10 52 40 +12 48
9 Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 +4 48
10 Brighton & Hov… 32 12 12 8 51 49 +2 48
11 Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 +4 43
12 Crystal Palace 32 11 10 11 41 45 -4 43
13 Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4 38
14 Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7 38
15 Tottenham Hotspur 32 11 4 17 60 49 +11 37
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14 35
17 West Ham United 32 9 8 15 36 54 -18 35
18 Ipswich Town 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34 21
19 Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45 18
20 Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54 10

