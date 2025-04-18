Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 19th April 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa and Newcastle United will play arguably the biggest match in the Premier League this weekend when they face each other at Villa Park on Saturday.

Both sides enter this round of games still fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League (CL).

Despite a four-game winning run in the league, Villa are the ones behind in the race as they sit in seventh position, five points behind their opponents. But with a top-five finish now enough to book a place in next season’s Champions League for Premier League clubs, there is still a huge chance for Unai Emery’s side before the end of the season.

Only one point separates Villa in seventh from the top five pre-round and the hosts will be confident of putting in a good performance in the last six games of the season, having beaten a top-quality PSG in midweek.

However, having lost five of the last six Premier League H2Hs (W1), Villa fans will not be too confident here. Still, recent history makes for much kinder reading, with Emery’s side winning nine of their last ten games across all competitions (L1), while they’re unbeaten in their last 15 home league matches despite keeping just two clean sheets in that run (W8, D7).

Meanwhile, Newcastle United shot themselves to third position in midweek after a 5-0 hammering of Crystal Palace. Not only was that their biggest win of the season, but it also moved them five points clear of sixth place.

Having lost on four of their last five Premier League visits to Villa Park (W1), the Magpies would be wise to travel with caution despite winning five consecutive league games. They’re bidding to become the first visiting team since Arsenal in August to secure three Premier League points at Villa Park. Considering that only Liverpool (35) and Arsenal (28) have won more away Premier League points this season than Newcastle (27), their chances appear plentiful. Even the continued touchline absence of the unwell Eddie Howe doesn’t seem to be affecting them, as Newcastle have won both games, scoring 4+ goals in each since Jason Tindall assumed temporary charge.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 15:00 Southampton Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Everton 15:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 17:30 Newcastle United Fulham 14:00 Chelsea Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 12:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City Southampton 15:00 Fulham Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford

Premier League Table