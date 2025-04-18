Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 19th April 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Aston Villa and Newcastle United will play arguably the biggest match in the Premier League this weekend when they face each other at Villa Park on Saturday. Both sides enter this round of games still fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League (CL). Despite a four-game winning run in the league, Villa are the ones behind in the race as they sit in seventh position, five points behind their opponents. But with a top-five finish now enough to book a place in next season’s Champions League for Premier League clubs, there is still a huge chance for Unai Emery’s side before the end of the season. Only one point separates Villa in seventh from the top five pre-round and the hosts will be confident of putting in a good performance in the last six games of the season, having beaten a top-quality PSG in midweek. However, having lost five of the last six Premier League H2Hs (W1), Villa fans will not be too confident here. Still, recent history makes for much kinder reading, with Emery’s side winning nine of their last ten games across all competitions (L1), while they’re unbeaten in their last 15 home league matches despite keeping just two clean sheets in that run (W8, D7). Meanwhile, Newcastle United shot themselves to third position in midweek after a 5-0 hammering of Crystal Palace. Not only was that their biggest win of the season, but it also moved them five points clear of sixth place. Having lost on four of their last five Premier League visits to Villa Park (W1), the Magpies would be wise to travel with caution despite winning five consecutive league games. They’re bidding to become the first visiting team since Arsenal in August to secure three Premier League points at Villa Park. Considering that only Liverpool (35) and Arsenal (28) have won more away Premier League points this season than Newcastle (27), their chances appear plentiful. Even the continued touchline absence of the unwell Eddie Howe doesn’t seem to be affecting them, as Newcastle have won both games, scoring 4+ goals in each since Jason Tindall assumed temporary charge. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 19, 2025 Brentford
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
West Ham United
15:00
Southampton
Crystal Palace
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
15:00
Manchester City
Aston Villa
17:30
Newcastle United
April 20, 2025 Fulham
14:00
Chelsea
Ipswich Town
14:00
Arsenal
Manchester United
14:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City
16:30
Liverpool
April 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Aston Villa
April 23, 2025 Arsenal
20:00
Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025 Chelsea
12:30
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Leicester City
Southampton
15:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
West Ham United
April 27, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Manchester United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest
19:30
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
32
23
7
2
74
31
+43
76
2
Arsenal
32
17
12
3
57
27
+30
63
3
Newcastle United
32
18
5
9
61
40
+21
59
4
Nottingham Forest
32
17
6
9
51
38
+13
57
5
Manchester City
32
16
7
9
62
42
+20
55
6
Chelsea
32
15
9
8
56
39
+17
54
7
Aston Villa
32
15
9
8
49
46
+3
54
8
AFC Bournemouth
32
13
9
10
52
40
+12
48
9
Fulham
32
13
9
10
47
43
+4
48
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
12
12
8
51
49
+2
48
11
Brentford
32
12
7
13
52
48
+4
43
12
Crystal Palace
32
11
10
11
41
45
-4
43
13
Everton
32
8
14
10
34
38
-4
38
14
Manchester United
32
10
8
14
38
45
-7
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
32
11
4
17
60
49
+11
37
16
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
10
5
17
47
61
-14
35
17
West Ham United
32
9
8
15
36
54
-18
35
18
Ipswich Town
32
4
9
19
33
67
-34
21
19
Leicester City
32
4
6
22
27
72
-45
18
20
Southampton
32
2
4
26
23
77
-54
10
