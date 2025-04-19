Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 20th April 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to take one step closer to their inevitable 20th league title this Sunday when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face struggling Leicester City.

The hosts went into their last match on a dismal nine-game losing run across all competitions and an eight-game scoreless stretch in the Premier League. However, they finally put an end to both those streaks with a 2-2 draw against Brighton.

The Foxes came from behind twice to secure that point however that point from the game against Brighton only postponed the inevitable, as their immediate relegation to the Championship could be confirmed this weekend.

Other results working against them before this clash could see their demotion confirmed before kick-off. But if they’re still alive come the first whistle, they have to win here to delay their relegation status being confirmed.

Eight successive home league defeats without scoring – a new top-flight record – hardly make a King Power Stadium return timely, and another scoring blank here would see them become just the third team in English football history to fail to score in nine successive home league games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could win the Premier League title this weekend should they secure a win here and Ipswich Town beat Arsenal in the other game. Winning the title here would undoubtedly be the perfect way to round off a two-week spell in which Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both signed new contracts.

If it’s not to be this weekend, then the Reds can wrap up the title at home against Tottenham next weekend. Either way, it’s just a matter of time before Arne Slot’s first season at the club brings a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown.

Despite all that’s at stake, the travelling fans will be wanting their team to refocus after losing their last away match 3-2 to Fulham. The visitors can find comfort in the timing and opposition here, having won seven of their last ten league games played on Easter Sunday (D1, L2), while also winning 12 of their last 15 encounters against Leicester.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Fulham 14:00 Chelsea Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 12:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town Southampton 15:00 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town Leicester City 15:00 Southampton Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table