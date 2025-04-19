Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 20th April 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to take one step closer to their inevitable 20th league title this Sunday when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face struggling Leicester City. The hosts went into their last match on a dismal nine-game losing run across all competitions and an eight-game scoreless stretch in the Premier League. However, they finally put an end to both those streaks with a 2-2 draw against Brighton. The Foxes came from behind twice to secure that point however that point from the game against Brighton only postponed the inevitable, as their immediate relegation to the Championship could be confirmed this weekend. Other results working against them before this clash could see their demotion confirmed before kick-off. But if they’re still alive come the first whistle, they have to win here to delay their relegation status being confirmed. Eight successive home league defeats without scoring – a new top-flight record – hardly make a King Power Stadium return timely, and another scoring blank here would see them become just the third team in English football history to fail to score in nine successive home league games. Meanwhile, Liverpool could win the Premier League title this weekend should they secure a win here and Ipswich Town beat Arsenal in the other game. Winning the title here would undoubtedly be the perfect way to round off a two-week spell in which Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both signed new contracts. If it’s not to be this weekend, then the Reds can wrap up the title at home against Tottenham next weekend. Either way, it’s just a matter of time before Arne Slot’s first season at the club brings a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown. Despite all that’s at stake, the travelling fans will be wanting their team to refocus after losing their last away match 3-2 to Fulham. The visitors can find comfort in the timing and opposition here, having won seven of their last ten league games played on Easter Sunday (D1, L2), while also winning 12 of their last 15 encounters against Leicester. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 20, 2025 Fulham
14:00
Chelsea
Ipswich Town
14:00
Arsenal
Manchester United
14:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City
16:30
Liverpool
April 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Aston Villa
April 23, 2025 Arsenal
20:00
Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025 Chelsea
12:30
Everton
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
West Ham United
Newcastle United
15:00
Ipswich Town
Southampton
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Leicester City
April 27, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Manchester United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest
19:30
Brentford
May 2, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025 Aston Villa
12:30
Fulham
Everton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
15:00
Southampton
Arsenal
17:30
AFC Bournemouth
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
32
23
7
2
74
31
+43
76
2
Arsenal
32
17
12
3
57
27
+30
63
3
Newcastle United
33
18
5
10
62
44
+18
59
4
Manchester City
33
17
7
9
64
42
+22
58
5
Nottingham Forest
32
17
6
9
51
38
+13
57
6
Aston Villa
33
16
9
8
53
47
+6
57
7
Chelsea
32
15
9
8
56
39
+17
54
8
AFC Bournemouth
33
13
10
10
52
40
+12
49
9
Fulham
32
13
9
10
47
43
+4
48
10
Brighton & Hov…
33
12
12
9
53
53
+0
48
11
Brentford
33
13
7
13
56
50
+6
46
12
Crystal Palace
33
11
11
11
41
45
-4
44
13
Everton
33
8
14
11
34
40
-6
38
14
Manchester United
32
10
8
14
38
45
-7
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
32
11
4
17
60
49
+11
37
16
West Ham United
33
9
9
15
37
55
-18
36
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
10
5
17
47
61
-14
35
18
Ipswich Town
32
4
9
19
33
67
-34
21
19
Leicester City
32
4
6
22
27
72
-45
18
20
Southampton
33
2
5
26
24
78
-54
11
