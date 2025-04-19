Adbet365Ad

Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 19, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Date: 20th April 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to take one step closer to their inevitable 20th league title this Sunday when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face struggling Leicester City.

The hosts went into their last match on a dismal nine-game losing run across all competitions and an eight-game scoreless stretch in the Premier League. However, they finally put an end to both those streaks with a 2-2 draw against Brighton.

The Foxes came from behind twice to secure that point however that point from the game against Brighton only postponed the inevitable, as their immediate relegation to the Championship could be confirmed this weekend.

Other results working against them before this clash could see their demotion confirmed before kick-off. But if they’re still alive come the first whistle, they have to win here to delay their relegation status being confirmed.

Eight successive home league defeats without scoring – a new top-flight record – hardly make a King Power Stadium return timely, and another scoring blank here would see them become just the third team in English football history to fail to score in nine successive home league games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could win the Premier League title this weekend should they secure a win here and Ipswich Town beat Arsenal in the other game. Winning the title here would undoubtedly be the perfect way to round off a two-week spell in which Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both signed new contracts.

If it’s not to be this weekend, then the Reds can wrap up the title at home against Tottenham next weekend. Either way, it’s just a matter of time before Arne Slot’s first season at the club brings a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown.

Despite all that’s at stake, the travelling fans will be wanting their team to refocus after losing their last away match 3-2 to Fulham. The visitors can find comfort in the timing and opposition here, having won seven of their last ten league games played on Easter Sunday (D1, L2), while also winning 12 of their last 15 encounters against Leicester.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 20, 2025
Fulham 14:00 Chelsea
Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool
April 21, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa
April 23, 2025
Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025
Chelsea 12:30 Everton
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United
Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 15:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City
April 27, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford
May 2, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025
Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham
Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Leicester City 15:00 Southampton
Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 +43 76
2 Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 +30 63
3 Newcastle United 33 18 5 10 62 44 +18 59
4 Manchester City 33 17 7 9 64 42 +22 58
5 Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 +13 57
6 Aston Villa 33 16 9 8 53 47 +6 57
7 Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 +17 54
8 AFC Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 +12 49
9 Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 +4 48
10 Brighton & Hov… 33 12 12 9 53 53 +0 48
11 Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 +6 46
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4 44
13 Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6 38
14 Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7 38
15 Tottenham Hotspur 32 11 4 17 60 49 +11 37
16 West Ham United 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18 36
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14 35
18 Ipswich Town 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34 21
19 Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45 18
20 Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54 11

