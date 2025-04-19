Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 19, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 21st April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham will look to return to winning ways in the league when they welcome Nottingham Forest to North London on Monday.

The hosts have endured a miserable season in the league with their 4-2 loss to struggling Wolves in the last round attesting to that fact. The loss was their 17th league loss this season, leaving them in 15th place and Ange Postecoglou’s future on the brink.

The Australian is increasingly under pressure at Tottenham but given Tottenham’s form in Europe, he can salvage something from this season.

The hosts secured passage into the last four of the Europa League with an impressive 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. However, before the European semi-final, they have league matches against high-flying Nottingham Forest and Liverpool to negotiate.

Momentum may be hard to generate given that Spurs have lost a staggering 16 of their last 20 league games against teams starting the day in the top half of the table (W3, D1), including a 1-0 loss to Forest on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest saw their grip of third place loosen after back-to-back Premier League losses to Everton and Aston Villa. But thanks to Arsenal’s success over Real Madrid in the Champions League, they now only require a top-five finish to dine at Europe’s top table next season.

Still, greater room for error certainly helps lessen the burden so they come into this desperate to avoid losing three consecutive league games for just the second time under Nuno Espírito Santo. The manager admitted he was grateful for a full week on the training pitch as he looks to guide his players over the finishing line.

They should go into this game not only feeling fresh but also brimming with confidence, having won all seven Premier League away games against sides starting the round in the bottom half – five of them by 2+ goal margins.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 20, 2025
Fulham 14:00 Chelsea
Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool
April 21, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa
April 23, 2025
Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025
Chelsea 12:30 Everton
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United
Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 15:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City
April 27, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford
May 2, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025
Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham
Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Leicester City 15:00 Southampton
Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 +43 76
2 Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 +30 63
3 Newcastle United 33 18 5 10 62 44 +18 59
4 Manchester City 33 17 7 9 64 42 +22 58
5 Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 +13 57
6 Aston Villa 33 16 9 8 53 47 +6 57
7 Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 +17 54
8 AFC Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 +12 49
9 Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 +4 48
10 Brighton & Hov… 33 12 12 9 53 53 +0 48
11 Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 +6 46
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4 44
13 Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6 38
14 Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7 38
15 Tottenham Hotspur 32 11 4 17 60 49 +11 37
16 West Ham United 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18 36
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14 35
18 Ipswich Town 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34 21
19 Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45 18
20 Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54 11

