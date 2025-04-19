Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 21st April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Tottenham will look to return to winning ways in the league when they welcome Nottingham Forest to North London on Monday. The hosts have endured a miserable season in the league with their 4-2 loss to struggling Wolves in the last round attesting to that fact. The loss was their 17th league loss this season, leaving them in 15th place and Ange Postecoglou’s future on the brink. The Australian is increasingly under pressure at Tottenham but given Tottenham’s form in Europe, he can salvage something from this season. The hosts secured passage into the last four of the Europa League with an impressive 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. However, before the European semi-final, they have league matches against high-flying Nottingham Forest and Liverpool to negotiate. Momentum may be hard to generate given that Spurs have lost a staggering 16 of their last 20 league games against teams starting the day in the top half of the table (W3, D1), including a 1-0 loss to Forest on Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest saw their grip of third place loosen after back-to-back Premier League losses to Everton and Aston Villa. But thanks to Arsenal’s success over Real Madrid in the Champions League, they now only require a top-five finish to dine at Europe’s top table next season. Still, greater room for error certainly helps lessen the burden so they come into this desperate to avoid losing three consecutive league games for just the second time under Nuno Espírito Santo. The manager admitted he was grateful for a full week on the training pitch as he looks to guide his players over the finishing line. They should go into this game not only feeling fresh but also brimming with confidence, having won all seven Premier League away games against sides starting the round in the bottom half – five of them by 2+ goal margins. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 20, 2025 Fulham
14:00
Chelsea
Ipswich Town
14:00
Arsenal
Manchester United
14:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City
16:30
Liverpool
April 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Nottingham Forest
April 22, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Aston Villa
April 23, 2025 Arsenal
20:00
Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025 Chelsea
12:30
Everton
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
West Ham United
Newcastle United
15:00
Ipswich Town
Southampton
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Leicester City
April 27, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Manchester United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest
19:30
Brentford
May 2, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025 Aston Villa
12:30
Fulham
Everton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
15:00
Southampton
Arsenal
17:30
AFC Bournemouth
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
32
23
7
2
74
31
+43
76
2
Arsenal
32
17
12
3
57
27
+30
63
3
Newcastle United
33
18
5
10
62
44
+18
59
4
Manchester City
33
17
7
9
64
42
+22
58
5
Nottingham Forest
32
17
6
9
51
38
+13
57
6
Aston Villa
33
16
9
8
53
47
+6
57
7
Chelsea
32
15
9
8
56
39
+17
54
8
AFC Bournemouth
33
13
10
10
52
40
+12
49
9
Fulham
32
13
9
10
47
43
+4
48
10
Brighton & Hov…
33
12
12
9
53
53
+0
48
11
Brentford
33
13
7
13
56
50
+6
46
12
Crystal Palace
33
11
11
11
41
45
-4
44
13
Everton
33
8
14
11
34
40
-6
38
14
Manchester United
32
10
8
14
38
45
-7
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
32
11
4
17
60
49
+11
37
16
West Ham United
33
9
9
15
37
55
-18
36
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
10
5
17
47
61
-14
35
18
Ipswich Town
32
4
9
19
33
67
-34
21
19
Leicester City
32
4
6
22
27
72
-45
18
20
Southampton
33
2
5
26
24
78
-54
11
