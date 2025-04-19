Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 21st April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham will look to return to winning ways in the league when they welcome Nottingham Forest to North London on Monday.

The hosts have endured a miserable season in the league with their 4-2 loss to struggling Wolves in the last round attesting to that fact. The loss was their 17th league loss this season, leaving them in 15th place and Ange Postecoglou’s future on the brink.

The Australian is increasingly under pressure at Tottenham but given Tottenham’s form in Europe, he can salvage something from this season.

The hosts secured passage into the last four of the Europa League with an impressive 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. However, before the European semi-final, they have league matches against high-flying Nottingham Forest and Liverpool to negotiate.

Momentum may be hard to generate given that Spurs have lost a staggering 16 of their last 20 league games against teams starting the day in the top half of the table (W3, D1), including a 1-0 loss to Forest on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest saw their grip of third place loosen after back-to-back Premier League losses to Everton and Aston Villa. But thanks to Arsenal’s success over Real Madrid in the Champions League, they now only require a top-five finish to dine at Europe’s top table next season.

Still, greater room for error certainly helps lessen the burden so they come into this desperate to avoid losing three consecutive league games for just the second time under Nuno Espírito Santo. The manager admitted he was grateful for a full week on the training pitch as he looks to guide his players over the finishing line.

They should go into this game not only feeling fresh but also brimming with confidence, having won all seven Premier League away games against sides starting the round in the bottom half – five of them by 2+ goal margins.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Fulham 14:00 Chelsea Ipswich Town 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 12:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town Southampton 15:00 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town Leicester City 15:00 Southampton Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table