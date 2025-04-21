Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 22nd April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Top five contenders Manchester City and Aston Villa will battle for maximum points this Tuesday when they face each other in the 34th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Premier League defending champions have done their chances of finishing inside the Champions League spots a world of good with a pair of wins over Crystal Palace (5-2) and Everton (2-0). Those wins made it six games without defeat across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side (W4, D2). However, the top five race remains difficult, with third to sixth sitting within touching distance of each other. Few would bet against City continuing their hot streak at home where they’ve won eight of their 11 games in 2025 (D1, L2), with only Liverpool and Real Madrid beating them at the Etihad this calendar year. A visit from Villa could be perfect in their quest to keep that up, given that City have won the last 14 home league H2Hs and scored at least twice in each of the last 13 meetings. The visitors have equally been dominant lately. Unai Emery didn’t let the disappointment of Champions League elimination keep his side down for long as they thrashed Newcastle 4-1 at the weekend to secure a fifth successive Premier League win. Continuing that trend here will be no small task for the visitors, who, despite winning the reverse fixture, haven’t won away to a fellow top-seven team yet this season (D1, L4). But having won their last three away league games, all without reply, Villa should travel confident of ending that rotten run against their fellow European challengers. Not since the 2008/09 season have Villa posted a 4+ game unbeaten away run in the Premier League, while never in history have they won four such games in a row without concedin so there’s a huge incentive here for Villa aside from simply chasing a top-four spot. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
