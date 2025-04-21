Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 21, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 22nd April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Top five contenders Manchester City and Aston Villa will battle for maximum points this Tuesday when they face each other in the 34th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Premier League defending champions have done their chances of finishing inside the Champions League spots a world of good with a pair of wins over Crystal Palace (5-2) and Everton (2-0). Those wins made it six games without defeat across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side (W4, D2).

However, the top five race remains difficult, with third to sixth sitting within touching distance of each other. Few would bet against City continuing their hot streak at home where they’ve won eight of their 11 games in 2025 (D1, L2), with only Liverpool and Real Madrid beating them at the Etihad this calendar year.

A visit from Villa could be perfect in their quest to keep that up, given that City have won the last 14 home league H2Hs and scored at least twice in each of the last 13 meetings.

The visitors have equally been dominant lately. Unai Emery didn’t let the disappointment of Champions League elimination keep his side down for long as they thrashed Newcastle 4-1 at the weekend to secure a fifth successive Premier League win.

Continuing that trend here will be no small task for the visitors, who, despite winning the reverse fixture, haven’t won away to a fellow top-seven team yet this season (D1, L4). But having won their last three away league games, all without reply, Villa should travel confident of ending that rotten run against their fellow European challengers.

Not since the 2008/09 season have Villa posted a 4+ game unbeaten away run in the Premier League, while never in history have they won four such games in a row without concedin so there’s a huge incentive here for Villa aside from simply chasing a top-four spot.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 +44 79
2 Arsenal 33 18 12 3 61 27 +34 66
3 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66 43 +23 61
4 Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 +14 60
5 Newcastle United 33 18 5 10 62 44 +18 59
6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 58 40 +18 57
7 Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 +5 57
8 AFC Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 +12 49
9 Fulham 33 13 9 11 48 45 +3 48
10 Brighton & Hov… 33 12 12 9 53 53 +0 48
11 Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 +6 46
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4 44
13 Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6 38
14 Manchester United 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8 38
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 11 5 17 48 61 -13 38
16 Tottenham Hotspur 33 11 4 18 61 51 +10 37
17 West Ham United 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18 36
18 Ipswich Town 33 4 9 20 33 71 -38 21
19 Leicester City 33 4 6 23 27 73 -46 18
20 Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54 11

