Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd April 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Arsenal will return to Premier League action this Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates. The Gunners are no longer in the title race, but they have the chance to delay Liverpool’s inevitable title win by winning this game. Should Mikel Arteta’s side secure victory here, then the Reds will have to win the title by beating Tottenham at the weekend. In any case, Arteta’s men should be confident of delaying those celebrations based on their dominant recent home record. Only three of their last 36 home Premier League matches have ended in defeat (W26, D7). However, two of those were in London derbies (both vs West Ham). That said, Arsenal produced a dominant display in the last round, thrashing ten-man Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday. That result extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 11 matches (W6, D5). Home fans might expect to see more of the same here, given that not only have the hosts won their last six games against Crystal Palace, but they scored five goals in both of the previous two in the league. Meanwhile, Palace will be looking to return to winning ways after going three games without a win (D1, L2). The two losses in that sequence saw them concede ten goals against both Manchester City and Newcastle. But they showed real resilience last time out to battle their way to a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth despite playing over half the game with ten men. That handed the Eagles their 24th point of 2025 so far (W7, D3, L4), with only five sides managing more since the turn of the year. That highlights the fine job manager Oliver Glasner has done at Selhurst Park. He will now aim to lead his side to another successful showing against fellow capital opposition. Palace have won their last two away Premier League London derbies—not since between April 1995 and November 1997 have they won three in succession in the competition. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
