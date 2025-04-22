Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 22, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 23rd April 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will return to Premier League action this Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The Gunners are no longer in the title race, but they have the chance to delay Liverpool’s inevitable title win by winning this game. Should Mikel Arteta’s side secure victory here, then the Reds will have to win the title by beating Tottenham at the weekend.

In any case, Arteta’s men should be confident of delaying those celebrations based on their dominant recent home record. Only three of their last 36 home Premier League matches have ended in defeat (W26, D7). However, two of those were in London derbies (both vs West Ham).

That said, Arsenal produced a dominant display in the last round, thrashing ten-man Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday. That result extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 11 matches (W6, D5). Home fans might expect to see more of the same here, given that not only have the hosts won their last six games against Crystal Palace, but they scored five goals in both of the previous two in the league.

Meanwhile, Palace will be looking to return to winning ways after going three games without a win (D1, L2). The two losses in that sequence saw them concede ten goals against both Manchester City and Newcastle.

But they showed real resilience last time out to battle their way to a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth despite playing over half the game with ten men. That handed the Eagles their 24th point of 2025 so far (W7, D3, L4), with only five sides managing more since the turn of the year.

That highlights the fine job manager Oliver Glasner has done at Selhurst Park. He will now aim to lead his side to another successful showing against fellow capital opposition. Palace have won their last two away Premier League London derbies—not since between April 1995 and November 1997 have they won three in succession in the competition.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 23, 2025
Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace
April 26, 2025
Chelsea 12:30 Everton
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 West Ham United
Newcastle United 15:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 15:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City
April 27, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brentford
May 2, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025
Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham
Leicester City 15:00 Southampton
Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth
May 4, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Manchester United
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Newcastle United
West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool
May 5, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 +44 79
2 Arsenal 33 18 12 3 61 27 +34 66
3 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66 43 +23 61
4 Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 +14 60
5 Newcastle United 33 18 5 10 62 44 +18 59
6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 58 40 +18 57
7 Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 +5 57
8 AFC Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 +12 49
9 Fulham 33 13 9 11 48 45 +3 48
10 Brighton & Hov… 33 12 12 9 53 53 +0 48
11 Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 +6 46
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4 44
13 Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6 38
14 Manchester United 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8 38
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 11 5 17 48 61 -13 38
16 Tottenham Hotspur 33 11 4 18 61 51 +10 37
17 West Ham United 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18 36
18 Ipswich Town 33 4 9 20 33 71 -38 21
19 Leicester City 33 4 6 23 27 73 -46 18
20 Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54 11

