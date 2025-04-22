Adbet365Ad

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna vs Sevilla

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: El Sadar

Date: 24th April 2025

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Osasuna will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they welcome Sevilla to the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a recent upturn in form which has catapulted them up the table, and they have a chance of qualifying for Europe next season. The most recent of those wins were back-to-back La Liga wins for the first time since November, leaving Los Rojillos with a big chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2006/07.

Their recent upturn in form comes as a big boost for manager Vicente Moreno, especially as a run of one La Liga win in 18 attempts (D11, L6) before the recent upturn in form meant that his position was in jeopardy. Still, the manager has to sort out their leaky defence, as it is one of the reasons for drawing more games (14) than any other team in the division this season. Also, Osasuna have kept a joint league-low two home clean sheets ahead of this round of fixtures.

Their porous backline is welcome news for Sevilla, who arrive at El Sadar on their longest winless run in the same season since December 2023. A 1-1 home draw against Alavés last weekend means that Sevilla have not won any of their last five outings (D1, L4), keeping them dangerously close to the relegation dogfight.

The visitors are just six points above the bottom three ahead of this round. Supporters can perhaps take solace from the fact that Sevilla’s current haul of 37 points would definitely already have been enough to avoid the drop in five of the last eight seasons. Still, there may be concern about the club’s failure to win any of the last seven meetings with Osasuna (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 23, 2025
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Las Palmas
Celta Vigo 18:00 Villarreal
Getafe 20:30 Real Madrid
Alaves 20:30 Real Sociedad
April 24, 2025
Osasuna 18:00 Sevilla
Leganes 18:00 Girona
Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:30 Real Valladolid
April 27, 2025
Villarreal 15:15 Espanyol
May 2, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Getafe
May 3, 2025
Alaves 13:00 Atlético de Madrid
Villarreal 15:15 Osasuna
Las Palmas 17:30 Valencia
Real Valladolid 20:00 Barcelona
May 4, 2025
Real Madrid 13:00 Celta Vigo
Sevilla 15:15 Leganes
Espanyol 17:30 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
May 5, 2025
Girona 20:00 Mallorca
May 9, 2025
Las Palmas 20:00 Rayo Vallecano

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 +57 76
2 Real Madrid 32 21 6 5 65 31 +34 69
3 Atlético de Madrid 32 18 9 5 53 27 +26 63
4 Athletic Bilbao 32 15 12 5 49 26 +23 57
5 Villarreal 31 14 10 7 55 42 +13 52
6 Real Betis 32 14 9 9 45 40 +5 51
7 Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 -7 44
8 Celta Vigo 32 12 7 13 47 49 -2 43
9 Real Sociedad 32 12 6 14 32 36 -4 42
10 Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 -4 41
11 Osasuna 32 9 14 9 39 46 -7 41
12 Getafe 32 10 9 13 31 29 +2 39
13 Espanyol 32 10 9 13 35 41 -6 39
14 Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 -12 39
15 Sevilla 32 9 10 13 35 43 -8 37
16 Girona 32 9 7 16 39 51 -12 34
17 Las Palmas 32 8 8 16 38 52 -14 32
18 Alaves 32 7 10 15 34 46 -12 31
19 Leganes 32 6 11 15 29 48 -19 29
20 Real Valladolid 32 4 4 24 23 76 -53 16

