Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 24th April 2025 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT Osasuna will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they welcome Sevilla to the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday. The hosts have enjoyed a recent upturn in form which has catapulted them up the table, and they have a chance of qualifying for Europe next season. The most recent of those wins were back-to-back La Liga wins for the first time since November, leaving Los Rojillos with a big chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2006/07. Their recent upturn in form comes as a big boost for manager Vicente Moreno, especially as a run of one La Liga win in 18 attempts (D11, L6) before the recent upturn in form meant that his position was in jeopardy. Still, the manager has to sort out their leaky defence, as it is one of the reasons for drawing more games (14) than any other team in the division this season. Also, Osasuna have kept a joint league-low two home clean sheets ahead of this round of fixtures. Their porous backline is welcome news for Sevilla, who arrive at El Sadar on their longest winless run in the same season since December 2023. A 1-1 home draw against Alavés last weekend means that Sevilla have not won any of their last five outings (D1, L4), keeping them dangerously close to the relegation dogfight. The visitors are just six points above the bottom three ahead of this round. Supporters can perhaps take solace from the fact that Sevilla’s current haul of 37 points would definitely already have been enough to avoid the drop in five of the last eight seasons. Still, there may be concern about the club’s failure to win any of the last seven meetings with Osasuna (D4, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 23, 2025 Athletic Bilbao
18:00
Las Palmas
Celta Vigo
18:00
Villarreal
Getafe
20:30
Real Madrid
Alaves
20:30
Real Sociedad
April 24, 2025 Osasuna
18:00
Sevilla
Leganes
18:00
Girona
Atlético de Madrid
20:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
20:30
Real Valladolid
April 27, 2025 Villarreal
15:15
Espanyol
May 2, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
20:00
Getafe
May 3, 2025 Alaves
13:00
Atlético de Madrid
Villarreal
15:15
Osasuna
Las Palmas
17:30
Valencia
Real Valladolid
20:00
Barcelona
May 4, 2025 Real Madrid
13:00
Celta Vigo
Sevilla
15:15
Leganes
Espanyol
17:30
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
May 5, 2025 Girona
20:00
Mallorca
May 9, 2025 Las Palmas
20:00
Rayo Vallecano
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
33
24
4
5
89
32
+57
76
2
Real Madrid
32
21
6
5
65
31
+34
69
3
Atlético de Madrid
32
18
9
5
53
27
+26
63
4
Athletic Bilbao
32
15
12
5
49
26
+23
57
5
Villarreal
31
14
10
7
55
42
+13
52
6
Real Betis
32
14
9
9
45
40
+5
51
7
Mallorca
33
12
8
13
31
38
-7
44
8
Celta Vigo
32
12
7
13
47
49
-2
43
9
Real Sociedad
32
12
6
14
32
36
-4
42
10
Rayo Vallecano
32
10
11
11
35
39
-4
41
11
Osasuna
32
9
14
9
39
46
-7
41
12
Getafe
32
10
9
13
31
29
+2
39
13
Espanyol
32
10
9
13
35
41
-6
39
14
Valencia
33
9
12
12
37
49
-12
39
15
Sevilla
32
9
10
13
35
43
-8
37
16
Girona
32
9
7
16
39
51
-12
34
17
Las Palmas
32
8
8
16
38
52
-14
32
18
Alaves
32
7
10
15
34
46
-12
31
19
Leganes
32
6
11
15
29
48
-19
29
20
Real Valladolid
32
4
4
24
23
76
-53
16
Osasuna vs Sevilla
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: El Sadar
Date: 24th April 2025
Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT
Osasuna will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they welcome Sevilla to the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday.
The hosts have enjoyed a recent upturn in form which has catapulted them up the table, and they have a chance of qualifying for Europe next season. The most recent of those wins were back-to-back La Liga wins for the first time since November, leaving Los Rojillos with a big chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2006/07.
Their recent upturn in form comes as a big boost for manager Vicente Moreno, especially as a run of one La Liga win in 18 attempts (D11, L6) before the recent upturn in form meant that his position was in jeopardy. Still, the manager has to sort out their leaky defence, as it is one of the reasons for drawing more games (14) than any other team in the division this season. Also, Osasuna have kept a joint league-low two home clean sheets ahead of this round of fixtures.
Their porous backline is welcome news for Sevilla, who arrive at El Sadar on their longest winless run in the same season since December 2023. A 1-1 home draw against Alavés last weekend means that Sevilla have not won any of their last five outings (D1, L4), keeping them dangerously close to the relegation dogfight.
The visitors are just six points above the bottom three ahead of this round. Supporters can perhaps take solace from the fact that Sevilla’s current haul of 37 points would definitely already have been enough to avoid the drop in five of the last eight seasons. Still, there may be concern about the club’s failure to win any of the last seven meetings with Osasuna (D4, L3).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table