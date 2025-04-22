Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 24th April 2025 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Osasuna will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they welcome Sevilla to the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a recent upturn in form which has catapulted them up the table, and they have a chance of qualifying for Europe next season. The most recent of those wins were back-to-back La Liga wins for the first time since November, leaving Los Rojillos with a big chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2006/07.

Their recent upturn in form comes as a big boost for manager Vicente Moreno, especially as a run of one La Liga win in 18 attempts (D11, L6) before the recent upturn in form meant that his position was in jeopardy. Still, the manager has to sort out their leaky defence, as it is one of the reasons for drawing more games (14) than any other team in the division this season. Also, Osasuna have kept a joint league-low two home clean sheets ahead of this round of fixtures.

Their porous backline is welcome news for Sevilla, who arrive at El Sadar on their longest winless run in the same season since December 2023. A 1-1 home draw against Alavés last weekend means that Sevilla have not won any of their last five outings (D1, L4), keeping them dangerously close to the relegation dogfight.

The visitors are just six points above the bottom three ahead of this round. Supporters can perhaps take solace from the fact that Sevilla’s current haul of 37 points would definitely already have been enough to avoid the drop in five of the last eight seasons. Still, there may be concern about the club’s failure to win any of the last seven meetings with Osasuna (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Las Palmas Celta Vigo 18:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:30 Real Madrid Alaves 20:30 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:00 Sevilla Leganes 18:00 Girona Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Rayo Vallecano Real Betis 20:30 Real Valladolid Villarreal 15:15 Espanyol Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Getafe Alaves 13:00 Atlético de Madrid Villarreal 15:15 Osasuna Las Palmas 17:30 Valencia Real Valladolid 20:00 Barcelona Real Madrid 13:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 15:15 Leganes Espanyol 17:30 Real Betis Real Sociedad 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Girona 20:00 Mallorca Las Palmas 20:00 Rayo Vallecano

Spanish Primera Liga Table