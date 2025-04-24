Adbet365Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846 Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 24, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – MHPArena

Date: 25th April 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Stuttgart will return to Bundesliga action this Friday when they take on Heidenheim in the first game of round 31.

The hosts have been struggling lately, with just one win from their last nine league games (D3, L5). The last in that series was a record-breaking 4-4 draw at Union Berlin last weekend where eight goals were scored in the first half of a match for the first time in Bundesliga history.

That result means that Sebastian Hoeneß’s men sit 11th and six points off the European qualification spots ahead of this round. But interestingly, they have booked thier place in the DFB-Pokal final so they have another route to Europe should they finish outside the European spots.

That said, Stuttgart has not won at home in the league (L5) since January, with those five successive defeats a club record in the top-flight. But the Swabians have at least won both their Bundesliga matches this term at the MHPArena against sides currently in the relegation zone.

Still tension looks set to persist until the final whistle here with the hosts squandering the lead a league-high nine times this term, dropping 23 points in the process (D4, L5).

The visitors are just two points clear of the automatic relegation zone so they’ll be glad to hit the road where they’ve been beaten just once in their last four matches (W1, D2).

The sole loss in that sequence came in their last game against Eintracht Frankfurt, with that one of seven away defeats against the sides starting the round directly above Stuttgart (W1, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

April 26, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Augsburg 1907
Bayern Munich 14:30 Mainz
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 14:30 SC Freiburg
Holstein Kiel 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 RB Leipzig
April 27, 2025
VFL Bochum 14:30 Union Berlin
Werder Bremen 16:30 FC St. Pauli
May 2, 2025
Heidenheim 19:30 VFL Bochum
May 3, 2025
RB Leipzig 14:30 Bayern Munich
Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Union Berlin 14:30 Werder Bremen
FC St. Pauli 14:30 Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund 17:30 Wolfsburg
May 4, 2025
Augsburg 1907 14:30 Holstein Kiel
SC Freiburg 16:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Mainz 18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
May 9, 2025
Wolfsburg 19:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 30 22 6 2 87 29 +58 72
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 30 18 10 2 64 35 +29 64
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 7 8 58 42 +16 52
4 RB Leipzig 30 13 10 7 48 38 +10 49
5 SC Freiburg 30 14 6 10 43 47 -4 48
6 Mainz 30 13 8 9 48 36 +12 47
7 Borussia Dortmund 30 13 6 11 57 47 +10 45
8 Werder Bremen 30 13 6 11 48 54 -6 45
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 30 13 5 12 48 46 +2 44
10 Augsburg 1907 30 11 10 9 33 40 -7 43
11 Stuttgart 31 11 8 12 56 51 +5 41
12 Wolfsburg 30 10 9 11 53 47 +6 39
13 Union Berlin 30 9 8 13 30 44 -14 35
14 FC St. Pauli 30 8 6 16 26 36 -10 30
15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 30 7 9 14 38 55 -17 30
16 Heidenheim 31 7 4 20 33 60 -27 25
17 VFL Bochum 30 5 5 20 29 62 -33 20
18 Holstein Kiel 30 4 7 19 41 71 -30 19

