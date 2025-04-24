VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846 Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – MHPArena Date: 25th April 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Stuttgart will return to Bundesliga action this Friday when they take on Heidenheim in the first game of round 31. The hosts have been struggling lately, with just one win from their last nine league games (D3, L5). The last in that series was a record-breaking 4-4 draw at Union Berlin last weekend where eight goals were scored in the first half of a match for the first time in Bundesliga history. That result means that Sebastian Hoeneß’s men sit 11th and six points off the European qualification spots ahead of this round. But interestingly, they have booked thier place in the DFB-Pokal final so they have another route to Europe should they finish outside the European spots. That said, Stuttgart has not won at home in the league (L5) since January, with those five successive defeats a club record in the top-flight. But the Swabians have at least won both their Bundesliga matches this term at the MHPArena against sides currently in the relegation zone. Still tension looks set to persist until the final whistle here with the hosts squandering the lead a league-high nine times this term, dropping 23 points in the process (D4, L5). The visitors are just two points clear of the automatic relegation zone so they’ll be glad to hit the road where they’ve been beaten just once in their last four matches (W1, D2). The sole loss in that sequence came in their last game against Eintracht Frankfurt, with that one of seven away defeats against the sides starting the round directly above Stuttgart (W1, D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
April 26, 2025 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
14:30
Augsburg 1907
Bayern Munich
14:30
Mainz
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14:30
Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg
14:30
SC Freiburg
Holstein Kiel
14:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt
17:30
RB Leipzig
April 27, 2025 VFL Bochum
14:30
Union Berlin
Werder Bremen
16:30
FC St. Pauli
May 2, 2025 Heidenheim
19:30
VFL Bochum
May 3, 2025 RB Leipzig
14:30
Bayern Munich
Borussia Mönchengladbach
14:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
14:30
Werder Bremen
FC St. Pauli
14:30
Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
17:30
Wolfsburg
May 4, 2025 Augsburg 1907
14:30
Holstein Kiel
SC Freiburg
16:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Mainz
18:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
May 9, 2025 Wolfsburg
19:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
30
22
6
2
87
29
+58
72
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
30
18
10
2
64
35
+29
64
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
30
15
7
8
58
42
+16
52
4
RB Leipzig
30
13
10
7
48
38
+10
49
5
SC Freiburg
30
14
6
10
43
47
-4
48
6
Mainz
30
13
8
9
48
36
+12
47
7
Borussia Dortmund
30
13
6
11
57
47
+10
45
8
Werder Bremen
30
13
6
11
48
54
-6
45
9
Borussia Mönchengladbach
30
13
5
12
48
46
+2
44
10
Augsburg 1907
30
11
10
9
33
40
-7
43
11
Stuttgart
31
11
8
12
56
51
+5
41
12
Wolfsburg
30
10
9
11
53
47
+6
39
13
Union Berlin
30
9
8
13
30
44
-14
35
14
FC St. Pauli
30
8
6
16
26
36
-10
30
15
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
30
7
9
14
38
55
-17
30
16
Heidenheim
31
7
4
20
33
60
-27
25
17
VFL Bochum
30
5
5
20
29
62
-33
20
18
Holstein Kiel
30
4
7
19
41
71
-30
19
