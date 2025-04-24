VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846 Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim 1846 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – MHPArena Date: 25th April 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Stuttgart will return to Bundesliga action this Friday when they take on Heidenheim in the first game of round 31.

The hosts have been struggling lately, with just one win from their last nine league games (D3, L5). The last in that series was a record-breaking 4-4 draw at Union Berlin last weekend where eight goals were scored in the first half of a match for the first time in Bundesliga history.

That result means that Sebastian Hoeneß’s men sit 11th and six points off the European qualification spots ahead of this round. But interestingly, they have booked thier place in the DFB-Pokal final so they have another route to Europe should they finish outside the European spots.

That said, Stuttgart has not won at home in the league (L5) since January, with those five successive defeats a club record in the top-flight. But the Swabians have at least won both their Bundesliga matches this term at the MHPArena against sides currently in the relegation zone.

Still tension looks set to persist until the final whistle here with the hosts squandering the lead a league-high nine times this term, dropping 23 points in the process (D4, L5).

The visitors are just two points clear of the automatic relegation zone so they’ll be glad to hit the road where they’ve been beaten just once in their last four matches (W1, D2).

The sole loss in that sequence came in their last game against Eintracht Frankfurt, with that one of seven away defeats against the sides starting the round directly above Stuttgart (W1, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

