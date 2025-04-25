Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Preview

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 26th April 2025 Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT

The 2024/25 FA Cup is nearing its climax with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa facing off this Saturday in one of the semi-final ties at Wembley.

Oliver Glasner’s side are preparing for their second FA Cup semi-final in four seasons hoping to banish the memory of their 2-0 loss to Chelsea at this stage in 2021/22. They would have liked to be carrying better form into this clash against Villa, with Palace winning just one of their six games (D3, L2) since their quarter-final win against Fulham.

However, they boast a good recent H2H record having lost none of their last four meetings (W3, D1). They also come into this game in confident mood, having battled Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in their last outing.

They’ll need more of those battling qualities if they’re to reach just their third-ever FA Cup final. Having never previously won this competition, the Eagles know they could become history-makers this season.

Villa were dealt a big heartbreak in their quest for a top five Premier League finish as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City last time out. That result ended a run of three straight wins in all competitions.

Following their Champions League exit, this competition is their last remaining opportunity for a trophy this term and they’ve already dispatched two Premier League teams (Tottenham and West Ham) to get this far.

After beating Championship sides Cardiff and Preston without conceding to reach the final four, Unai Emery’s side may feel they are in touching distance of reaching a first FA Cup final since 2014/15.