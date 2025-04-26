Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 27th April 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Nottingham Forest stands in Manchester City’s way as they look to reach the final of the FA Cup.

This has been an underwhelming season for the Citizens, who could finish outside of the Champions League places.

They have surrendered their league crown to Liverpool and cannot wait for next term to start so they can come back stronger.

The FA Cup gives them a chance to end this poor season with a trophy, and they will be eager to get their hands on it.

Forest is having a brilliant season, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the running to play in the Champions League next season.

Winning the FA Cup would be a fitting way to end a season that has been beyond impressive for the Forest team.

Forest has a chance to win their first major honour since 1990, and many will fancy them to upset the odds – a tradition common in the FA Cup.

On their way to vying for a top-five finish, Forest beat City 1-0 the last time these clubs met, although that was at the City Ground.

With this game being played at a neutral location, can they get another win against a resurgent City side?

The Citizens are unbeaten in seven matches and have lost just one of their last ten matches in all competitions, with that loss coming against Forest.

This should be an intriguing game against a City side that has reached this stage of the competition so many times and a Forest side that is enjoying a dream season.