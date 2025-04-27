Adbet365Ad

Lazio vs Parma Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Lazio vs Parma

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Stadio Olimpico

Date: 28th April 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Lazio will be back in Serie A action this Monday when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico in the 34th Round of this league season.

The hosts come into this tie with a good recent home record against Parma having beaten them in their last ten head-to-head meetings at the Stadio Olimpico. However, despite that impressive run, the winning streak could be under threat due to Lazio’s poor home record.

The Biancocelesti has emerged victorious from only one of their last nine Serie A games as hosts (D6, L2). They have been more impressive on the road recently and they got over the disappointment of their Europa League exit on penalties last week, while maintaining hopes of top-tier European football next season with a 2-0 away win over Genoa on Wednesday.

That victory sees them begin this gameweek just a point adrift of the final Champions League spot. So an 11th consecutive home win over Parma could see them enter the top four.

Meanwhile, Parma did their opponents a favour on Wednesday night when they ended a run of five successive draws with a 1-0 home win over Juventus and recorded only their second victory of 2025 in the process. The win provided a much-needed boost for Christian Chivu’s side who were very much in the relegation fight but will now begin this Round of fixtures six points above the drop zone.

They will also make the journey south with the opportunity of securing their first-ever league double over Lazio after a 3-1 home win in December, a result which ended a run of 15 H2Hs without victory. However, with only one win on their travels in Serie A all season (D8, L7) and having failed to score in six of their last nine away games (D4, L5), this could be yet another tough trip for the visitors.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

April 27, 2025
Atalanta 19:45 Lecce
SSC Napoli 19:45 Torino
April 28, 2025
Udinese 17:30 Bologna
Verona 19:45 Cagliari
Lazio 19:45 Parma
May 2, 2025
Torino 19:45 Venezia
May 3, 2025
Cagliari 14:00 Udinese
Parma 14:00 Como
Lecce 17:00 SSC Napoli
Inter Milan 19:45 Verona
May 4, 2025
Empoli 11:30 Lazio
Monza 14:00 Atalanta
Roma 17:00 Fiorentina
Bologna 19:45 Juventus
May 5, 2025
Genoa 19:45 AC Milan

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 SSC Napoli 33 21 8 4 52 25 +27 71
2 Inter Milan 34 21 8 5 72 33 +39 71
3 Atalanta 33 19 7 7 66 30 +36 64
4 Juventus 34 16 14 4 51 31 +20 62
5 Bologna 33 16 12 5 52 37 +15 60
6 Roma 34 17 9 8 49 32 +17 60
7 Lazio 33 17 8 8 55 43 +12 59
8 Fiorentina 34 17 8 9 53 34 +19 59
9 AC Milan 34 15 9 10 53 38 +15 54
10 Torino 33 10 13 10 38 37 +1 43
11 Como 34 11 9 14 44 48 -4 42
12 Udinese 33 11 7 15 36 48 -12 40
13 Genoa 34 9 12 13 29 41 -12 39
14 Verona 33 9 5 19 30 60 -30 32
15 Parma 33 6 13 14 38 51 -13 31
16 Cagliari 33 7 9 17 33 49 -16 30
17 Lecce 33 6 8 19 23 55 -32 26
18 Venezia 34 4 13 17 27 48 -21 25
19 Empoli 34 4 13 17 27 54 -27 25
20 Monza 34 2 9 23 25 59 -34 15

