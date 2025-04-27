Lazio vs Parma Preview

Lazio vs Parma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Olimpico Date: 28th April 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Lazio will be back in Serie A action this Monday when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico in the 34th Round of this league season. The hosts come into this tie with a good recent home record against Parma having beaten them in their last ten head-to-head meetings at the Stadio Olimpico. However, despite that impressive run, the winning streak could be under threat due to Lazio’s poor home record. The Biancocelesti has emerged victorious from only one of their last nine Serie A games as hosts (D6, L2). They have been more impressive on the road recently and they got over the disappointment of their Europa League exit on penalties last week, while maintaining hopes of top-tier European football next season with a 2-0 away win over Genoa on Wednesday. That victory sees them begin this gameweek just a point adrift of the final Champions League spot. So an 11th consecutive home win over Parma could see them enter the top four. Meanwhile, Parma did their opponents a favour on Wednesday night when they ended a run of five successive draws with a 1-0 home win over Juventus and recorded only their second victory of 2025 in the process. The win provided a much-needed boost for Christian Chivu’s side who were very much in the relegation fight but will now begin this Round of fixtures six points above the drop zone. They will also make the journey south with the opportunity of securing their first-ever league double over Lazio after a 3-1 home win in December, a result which ended a run of 15 H2Hs without victory. However, with only one win on their travels in Serie A all season (D8, L7) and having failed to score in six of their last nine away games (D4, L5), this could be yet another tough trip for the visitors. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
April 27, 2025 Atalanta
19:45
Lecce
SSC Napoli
19:45
Torino
April 28, 2025 Udinese
17:30
Bologna
Verona
19:45
Cagliari
Lazio
19:45
Parma
May 2, 2025 Torino
19:45
Venezia
May 3, 2025 Cagliari
14:00
Udinese
Parma
14:00
Como
Lecce
17:00
SSC Napoli
Inter Milan
19:45
Verona
May 4, 2025 Empoli
11:30
Lazio
Monza
14:00
Atalanta
Roma
17:00
Fiorentina
Bologna
19:45
Juventus
May 5, 2025 Genoa
19:45
AC Milan
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
SSC Napoli
33
21
8
4
52
25
+27
71
2
Inter Milan
34
21
8
5
72
33
+39
71
3
Atalanta
33
19
7
7
66
30
+36
64
4
Juventus
34
16
14
4
51
31
+20
62
5
Bologna
33
16
12
5
52
37
+15
60
6
Roma
34
17
9
8
49
32
+17
60
7
Lazio
33
17
8
8
55
43
+12
59
8
Fiorentina
34
17
8
9
53
34
+19
59
9
AC Milan
34
15
9
10
53
38
+15
54
10
Torino
33
10
13
10
38
37
+1
43
11
Como
34
11
9
14
44
48
-4
42
12
Udinese
33
11
7
15
36
48
-12
40
13
Genoa
34
9
12
13
29
41
-12
39
14
Verona
33
9
5
19
30
60
-30
32
15
Parma
33
6
13
14
38
51
-13
31
16
Cagliari
33
7
9
17
33
49
-16
30
17
Lecce
33
6
8
19
23
55
-32
26
18
Venezia
34
4
13
17
27
48
-21
25
19
Empoli
34
4
13
17
27
54
-27
25
20
Monza
34
2
9
23
25
59
-34
15
