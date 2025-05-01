Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 2nd May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third season in a row, Manchester City return to Premier League action this Friday with in-form Wolves their opponents for this round. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend, around the same time Liverpool secured a 5-1 win over Tottenham to be named Premier League champions. With the league title officially gone, City’s only chance at success this season is lifting the FA Cup and possibly finishing inside the top five. But they find themselves in a tight race for a top-five finish and a ticket to the Champions League. Yet, their fate is now in their own hands after winning each of their last three league outings. Another win in their penultimate home league game of the season would not only boost their top-five hopes but also secure City’s longest Premier League winning run at the Etihad this campaign. A visit from Wolves is perhaps a good omen given that Guardiola’s side have won three of the last four home H2Hs by a 3+ goal margin (W4), although with the majority of their home league defeats this term coming against bottom-half sides, they can’t afford to take anything for granted. Wolves come into this tie with the league’s best run of form across the last six rounds (W6). Their last result was a 3-0 win over relegated Leicester, which secured their best run of top-flight wins since 1970. Such blistering form means that only Liverpool and Newcastle have won more Premier League games than Wolves since Vítor Pereira was appointed (10). Manchester United were the latest victim of Wolves on their travels as they left City’s fierce rivals in their wake (W 1-0). But with four of Wolves’ six away league wins coming against teams beginning the round below themselves, Pereira’s men may find this much tougher as they are yet to pick up a single point home or away against any of the Premier League’s current top-five sides (L9). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 2, 2025 Manchester City
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025 Aston Villa
12:30
Fulham
Everton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
15:00
Southampton
Arsenal
17:30
AFC Bournemouth
May 4, 2025 Brentford
14:00
Manchester United
Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
16:30
Liverpool
May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Fulham
15:00
Everton
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
34
25
7
2
80
32
+48
82
2
Arsenal
34
18
13
3
63
29
+34
67
3
Newcastle United
34
19
5
10
65
44
+21
62
4
Manchester City
34
18
7
9
66
43
+23
61
5
Chelsea
34
17
9
8
59
40
+19
60
6
Nottingham Forest
34
18
6
10
53
41
+12
60
7
Aston Villa
34
16
9
9
54
49
+5
57
8
Fulham
34
14
9
11
50
46
+4
51
9
Brighton & Hov…
34
13
12
9
56
55
+1
51
10
AFC Bournemouth
34
13
11
10
53
41
+12
50
11
Brentford
34
14
7
13
58
50
+8
49
12
Crystal Palace
34
11
12
11
43
47
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
12
5
17
51
61
-10
41
14
Manchester United
34
10
9
15
39
47
-8
39
15
Everton
34
8
14
12
34
41
-7
38
16
Tottenham Hotspur
34
11
4
19
62
56
+6
37
17
West Ham United
34
9
9
16
39
58
-19
36
18
Ipswich Town
34
4
9
21
33
74
-41
21
19
Leicester City
34
4
6
24
27
76
-49
18
20
Southampton
34
2
5
27
25
80
-55
11
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: 2nd May 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third season in a row, Manchester City return to Premier League action this Friday with in-form Wolves their opponents for this round.
Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend, around the same time Liverpool secured a 5-1 win over Tottenham to be named Premier League champions. With the league title officially gone, City’s only chance at success this season is lifting the FA Cup and possibly finishing inside the top five.
But they find themselves in a tight race for a top-five finish and a ticket to the Champions League. Yet, their fate is now in their own hands after winning each of their last three league outings.
Another win in their penultimate home league game of the season would not only boost their top-five hopes but also secure City’s longest Premier League winning run at the Etihad this campaign. A visit from Wolves is perhaps a good omen given that Guardiola’s side have won three of the last four home H2Hs by a 3+ goal margin (W4), although with the majority of their home league defeats this term coming against bottom-half sides, they can’t afford to take anything for granted.
Wolves come into this tie with the league’s best run of form across the last six rounds (W6). Their last result was a 3-0 win over relegated Leicester, which secured their best run of top-flight wins since 1970.
Such blistering form means that only Liverpool and Newcastle have won more Premier League games than Wolves since Vítor Pereira was appointed (10). Manchester United were the latest victim of Wolves on their travels as they left City’s fierce rivals in their wake (W 1-0).
But with four of Wolves’ six away league wins coming against teams beginning the round below themselves, Pereira’s men may find this much tougher as they are yet to pick up a single point home or away against any of the Premier League’s current top-five sides (L9).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table