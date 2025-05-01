Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 2nd May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third season in a row, Manchester City return to Premier League action this Friday with in-form Wolves their opponents for this round.

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend, around the same time Liverpool secured a 5-1 win over Tottenham to be named Premier League champions. With the league title officially gone, City’s only chance at success this season is lifting the FA Cup and possibly finishing inside the top five.

But they find themselves in a tight race for a top-five finish and a ticket to the Champions League. Yet, their fate is now in their own hands after winning each of their last three league outings.

Another win in their penultimate home league game of the season would not only boost their top-five hopes but also secure City’s longest Premier League winning run at the Etihad this campaign. A visit from Wolves is perhaps a good omen given that Guardiola’s side have won three of the last four home H2Hs by a 3+ goal margin (W4), although with the majority of their home league defeats this term coming against bottom-half sides, they can’t afford to take anything for granted.

Wolves come into this tie with the league’s best run of form across the last six rounds (W6). Their last result was a 3-0 win over relegated Leicester, which secured their best run of top-flight wins since 1970.

Such blistering form means that only Liverpool and Newcastle have won more Premier League games than Wolves since Vítor Pereira was appointed (10). Manchester United were the latest victim of Wolves on their travels as they left City’s fierce rivals in their wake (W 1-0).

But with four of Wolves’ six away league wins coming against teams beginning the round below themselves, Pereira’s men may find this much tougher as they are yet to pick up a single point home or away against any of the Premier League’s current top-five sides (L9).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town Leicester City 15:00 Southampton Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth Brentford 14:00 Manchester United Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 15:00 Everton Southampton 15:00 Manchester City Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal

