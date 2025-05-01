Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 1, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 2nd May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third season in a row, Manchester City return to Premier League action this Friday with in-form Wolves their opponents for this round.

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend, around the same time Liverpool secured a 5-1 win over Tottenham to be named Premier League champions. With the league title officially gone, City’s only chance at success this season is lifting the FA Cup and possibly finishing inside the top five.

But they find themselves in a tight race for a top-five finish and a ticket to the Champions League. Yet, their fate is now in their own hands after winning each of their last three league outings.

Another win in their penultimate home league game of the season would not only boost their top-five hopes but also secure City’s longest Premier League winning run at the Etihad this campaign. A visit from Wolves is perhaps a good omen given that Guardiola’s side have won three of the last four home H2Hs by a 3+ goal margin (W4), although with the majority of their home league defeats this term coming against bottom-half sides, they can’t afford to take anything for granted.

Wolves come into this tie with the league’s best run of form across the last six rounds (W6). Their last result was a 3-0 win over relegated Leicester, which secured their best run of top-flight wins since 1970.

Such blistering form means that only Liverpool and Newcastle have won more Premier League games than Wolves since Vítor Pereira was appointed (10). Manchester United were the latest victim of Wolves on their travels as they left City’s fierce rivals in their wake (W 1-0).

But with four of Wolves’ six away league wins coming against teams beginning the round below themselves, Pereira’s men may find this much tougher as they are yet to pick up a single point home or away against any of the Premier League’s current top-five sides (L9).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 2, 2025
Manchester City 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 3, 2025
Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham
Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Leicester City 15:00 Southampton
Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth
May 4, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Manchester United
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Newcastle United
West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool
May 5, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Fulham 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa
May 11, 2025
Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 80 32 +48 82
2 Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 +34 67
3 Newcastle United 34 19 5 10 65 44 +21 62
4 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66 43 +23 61
5 Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 +19 60
6 Nottingham Forest 34 18 6 10 53 41 +12 60
7 Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 +5 57
8 Fulham 34 14 9 11 50 46 +4 51
9 Brighton & Hov… 34 13 12 9 56 55 +1 51
10 AFC Bournemouth 34 13 11 10 53 41 +12 50
11 Brentford 34 14 7 13 58 50 +8 49
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 12 5 17 51 61 -10 41
14 Manchester United 34 10 9 15 39 47 -8 39
15 Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 -7 38
16 Tottenham Hotspur 34 11 4 19 62 56 +6 37
17 West Ham United 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19 36
18 Ipswich Town 34 4 9 21 33 74 -41 21
19 Leicester City 34 4 6 24 27 76 -49 18
20 Southampton 34 2 5 27 25 80 -55 11

