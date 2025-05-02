Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 3rd May 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After a disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League, Arsenal return to domestic action this weekend with Bournemouth their latest opponents.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates. With the second leg of that tie coming up next week, Mikel Arteta could be forced to rest players for this clash with Bournemouth, given that they have little to play for, except ensuring a top two Premier League finish.

Given that the Gunners have lost just one of their last 35 league games following a midweek European match (W24, D10), they should be okay here, even if they rest some players. They should also be confident of improving that statistic, having won every competitive home H2H against the Cherries (W8), scoring 23 goals in the process.

However, Bournemouth are one of only three sides to have beaten the Gunners in league action this season, so there is reason for Arsenal caution, even if they are unbeaten in eight league outings (W3, D5). The Cherries will be looking to register a first-ever winning league double over Arsenal.

Their chances of doing so were boosted further by news that Evanilson’s red card was rescinded during the week. Despite heading to the capital with a four-game unbeaten run (W1, D3), collecting just one win from the last nine rounds (D4, L4) has seen Bournemouth slip from fifth in mid-February down to tenth.

However, only four sides have picked up more away points than Bournemouth’s 25 ahead of the round, making them one of only two sides to have an identical points tally both home and away ahead of round 35.

Tipping the scales in favour of away points here wouldn’t be too surprising as Bournemouth have scored exactly twice in all but one of their away league games in London this season, four of which ended 2-2 (D5, L1).

