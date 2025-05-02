Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 3rd May 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT After a disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League, Arsenal return to domestic action this weekend with Bournemouth their latest opponents. The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates. With the second leg of that tie coming up next week, Mikel Arteta could be forced to rest players for this clash with Bournemouth, given that they have little to play for, except ensuring a top two Premier League finish. Given that the Gunners have lost just one of their last 35 league games following a midweek European match (W24, D10), they should be okay here, even if they rest some players. They should also be confident of improving that statistic, having won every competitive home H2H against the Cherries (W8), scoring 23 goals in the process. However, Bournemouth are one of only three sides to have beaten the Gunners in league action this season, so there is reason for Arsenal caution, even if they are unbeaten in eight league outings (W3, D5). The Cherries will be looking to register a first-ever winning league double over Arsenal. Their chances of doing so were boosted further by news that Evanilson’s red card was rescinded during the week. Despite heading to the capital with a four-game unbeaten run (W1, D3), collecting just one win from the last nine rounds (D4, L4) has seen Bournemouth slip from fifth in mid-February down to tenth. However, only four sides have picked up more away points than Bournemouth’s 25 ahead of the round, making them one of only two sides to have an identical points tally both home and away ahead of round 35. Tipping the scales in favour of away points here wouldn’t be too surprising as Bournemouth have scored exactly twice in all but one of their away league games in London this season, four of which ended 2-2 (D5, L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 3, 2025 Aston Villa
12:30
Fulham
Leicester City
15:00
Southampton
Everton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
17:30
AFC Bournemouth
May 4, 2025 Brentford
14:00
Manchester United
Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
16:30
Liverpool
May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Fulham
15:00
Everton
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
May 16, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
34
25
7
2
80
32
+48
82
2
Arsenal
34
18
13
3
63
29
+34
67
3
Manchester City
35
19
7
9
67
43
+24
64
4
Newcastle United
34
19
5
10
65
44
+21
62
5
Chelsea
34
17
9
8
59
40
+19
60
6
Nottingham Forest
34
18
6
10
53
41
+12
60
7
Aston Villa
34
16
9
9
54
49
+5
57
8
Fulham
34
14
9
11
50
46
+4
51
9
Brighton & Hov…
34
13
12
9
56
55
+1
51
10
AFC Bournemouth
34
13
11
10
53
41
+12
50
11
Brentford
34
14
7
13
58
50
+8
49
12
Crystal Palace
34
11
12
11
43
47
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
12
5
18
51
62
-11
41
14
Manchester United
34
10
9
15
39
47
-8
39
15
Everton
34
8
14
12
34
41
-7
38
16
Tottenham Hotspur
34
11
4
19
62
56
+6
37
17
West Ham United
34
9
9
16
39
58
-19
36
18
Ipswich Town
34
4
9
21
33
74
-41
21
19
Leicester City
34
4
6
24
27
76
-49
18
20
Southampton
34
2
5
27
25
80
-55
11
Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 3rd May 2025
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
After a disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League, Arsenal return to domestic action this weekend with Bournemouth their latest opponents.
The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates. With the second leg of that tie coming up next week, Mikel Arteta could be forced to rest players for this clash with Bournemouth, given that they have little to play for, except ensuring a top two Premier League finish.
Given that the Gunners have lost just one of their last 35 league games following a midweek European match (W24, D10), they should be okay here, even if they rest some players. They should also be confident of improving that statistic, having won every competitive home H2H against the Cherries (W8), scoring 23 goals in the process.
However, Bournemouth are one of only three sides to have beaten the Gunners in league action this season, so there is reason for Arsenal caution, even if they are unbeaten in eight league outings (W3, D5). The Cherries will be looking to register a first-ever winning league double over Arsenal.
Their chances of doing so were boosted further by news that Evanilson’s red card was rescinded during the week. Despite heading to the capital with a four-game unbeaten run (W1, D3), collecting just one win from the last nine rounds (D4, L4) has seen Bournemouth slip from fifth in mid-February down to tenth.
However, only four sides have picked up more away points than Bournemouth’s 25 ahead of the round, making them one of only two sides to have an identical points tally both home and away ahead of round 35.
Tipping the scales in favour of away points here wouldn’t be too surprising as Bournemouth have scored exactly twice in all but one of their away league games in London this season, four of which ended 2-2 (D5, L1).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table