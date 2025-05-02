Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 2, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 3rd May 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After a disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League, Arsenal return to domestic action this weekend with Bournemouth their latest opponents.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates. With the second leg of that tie coming up next week, Mikel Arteta could be forced to rest players for this clash with Bournemouth, given that they have little to play for, except ensuring a top two Premier League finish.

Given that the Gunners have lost just one of their last 35 league games following a midweek European match (W24, D10), they should be okay here, even if they rest some players. They should also be confident of improving that statistic, having won every competitive home H2H against the Cherries (W8), scoring 23 goals in the process.

However, Bournemouth are one of only three sides to have beaten the Gunners in league action this season, so there is reason for Arsenal caution, even if they are unbeaten in eight league outings (W3, D5). The Cherries will be looking to register a first-ever winning league double over Arsenal.

Their chances of doing so were boosted further by news that Evanilson’s red card was rescinded during the week. Despite heading to the capital with a four-game unbeaten run (W1, D3), collecting just one win from the last nine rounds (D4, L4) has seen Bournemouth slip from fifth in mid-February down to tenth.

However, only four sides have picked up more away points than Bournemouth’s 25 ahead of the round, making them one of only two sides to have an identical points tally both home and away ahead of round 35.

Tipping the scales in favour of away points here wouldn’t be too surprising as Bournemouth have scored exactly twice in all but one of their away league games in London this season, four of which ended 2-2 (D5, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 3, 2025
Aston Villa 12:30 Fulham
Leicester City 15:00 Southampton
Everton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Arsenal 17:30 AFC Bournemouth
May 4, 2025
Brentford 14:00 Manchester United
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Newcastle United
West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool
May 5, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Fulham 15:00 Everton
Southampton 15:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa
May 11, 2025
Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal
May 16, 2025
Chelsea 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 80 32 +48 82
2 Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 +34 67
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67 43 +24 64
4 Newcastle United 34 19 5 10 65 44 +21 62
5 Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 +19 60
6 Nottingham Forest 34 18 6 10 53 41 +12 60
7 Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 +5 57
8 Fulham 34 14 9 11 50 46 +4 51
9 Brighton & Hov… 34 13 12 9 56 55 +1 51
10 AFC Bournemouth 34 13 11 10 53 41 +12 50
11 Brentford 34 14 7 13 58 50 +8 49
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
14 Manchester United 34 10 9 15 39 47 -8 39
15 Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 -7 38
16 Tottenham Hotspur 34 11 4 19 62 56 +6 37
17 West Ham United 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19 36
18 Ipswich Town 34 4 9 21 33 74 -41 21
19 Leicester City 34 4 6 24 27 76 -49 18
20 Southampton 34 2 5 27 25 80 -55 11

