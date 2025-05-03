Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 4th May 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues appear to be peaking at the perfect time, with form in the Premier League starting to match their European exploits. Domestically, they’ve lost just one of their last eight matches (W5, D2), which has lifted them to fifth place and into the Champions League spots.

Meanwhile, in Europe, they already have one foot in the Conference League final after a 4-1 first-leg win over Djurgården in midweek. But their fine form will be put to the ultimate test when they face the newly crowned Premier League champions.

This is especially true as Chelsea haven’t beaten Liverpool in any of the last ten H2Hs (D5, L5). History says victory may elude them once again, as in their previous six Premier League games against a team already crowned champions, they’ve only won once (D2, L3).

Liverpool secured the Premier League title last weekend after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. The latest title win drew them with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight crowns, making this one extra special for fans.

It’s also the first they will celebrate with the team, having been denied the opportunity to celebrate with title in the stadium when they won it in 2020. The big question ahead of this tie will be whether there’ll be any hangover after their title-winning celebrations last weekend or whether history will repeat itself and see the Reds claim their first league double over Chelsea since 2019/20 when they won the league.

Winning here will make Arne Slot only the third Reds boss to win both of his first two league games against Chelsea. Continuing the title party on the road should be no problem for Liverpool, who comfortably boast the best travelling record in the Premier League this season (W11, D5, L1), despite their last trip to London ending in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 15:00 Everton Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford Southampton 15:00 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal Chelsea 20:00 Manchester United Everton 12:00 Southampton Aston Villa 14:15 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 14:15 Nottingham Forest Brentford 15:00 Fulham Leicester City 15:00 Ipswich Town Arsenal 16:30 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool

