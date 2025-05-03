Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 4th May 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Chelsea will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues appear to be peaking at the perfect time, with form in the Premier League starting to match their European exploits. Domestically, they’ve lost just one of their last eight matches (W5, D2), which has lifted them to fifth place and into the Champions League spots. Meanwhile, in Europe, they already have one foot in the Conference League final after a 4-1 first-leg win over Djurgården in midweek. But their fine form will be put to the ultimate test when they face the newly crowned Premier League champions. This is especially true as Chelsea haven’t beaten Liverpool in any of the last ten H2Hs (D5, L5). History says victory may elude them once again, as in their previous six Premier League games against a team already crowned champions, they’ve only won once (D2, L3). Liverpool secured the Premier League title last weekend after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. The latest title win drew them with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight crowns, making this one extra special for fans. It’s also the first they will celebrate with the team, having been denied the opportunity to celebrate with title in the stadium when they won it in 2020. The big question ahead of this tie will be whether there’ll be any hangover after their title-winning celebrations last weekend or whether history will repeat itself and see the Reds claim their first league double over Chelsea since 2019/20 when they won the league. Winning here will make Arne Slot only the third Reds boss to win both of his first two league games against Chelsea. Continuing the title party on the road should be no problem for Liverpool, who comfortably boast the best travelling record in the Premier League this season (W11, D5, L1), despite their last trip to London ending in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Everton
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
May 16, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Manchester United
May 18, 2025 Everton
12:00
Southampton
Aston Villa
14:15
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
14:15
Nottingham Forest
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Leicester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
16:30
Newcastle United
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
35
25
7
3
81
35
+46
82
2
Arsenal
35
18
13
4
64
31
+33
67
3
Manchester City
35
19
7
9
67
43
+24
64
4
Newcastle United
35
19
6
10
66
45
+21
63
5
Chelsea
35
18
9
8
62
41
+21
63
6
Nottingham Forest
34
18
6
10
53
41
+12
60
7
Aston Villa
35
17
9
9
55
49
+6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
14
11
10
55
42
+13
53
9
Brentford
35
15
7
13
62
53
+9
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
35
13
13
9
57
56
+1
52
11
Fulham
35
14
9
12
50
47
+3
51
12
Crystal Palace
34
11
12
11
43
47
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
12
5
18
51
62
-11
41
14
Everton
35
8
15
12
36
43
-7
39
15
Manchester United
35
10
9
16
42
51
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
11
5
19
63
57
+6
38
17
West Ham United
35
9
10
16
40
59
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
35
4
10
21
35
76
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
5
6
24
29
76
-47
21
20
Southampton
35
2
5
28
25
82
-57
11
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 4th May 2025
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Chelsea will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The Blues appear to be peaking at the perfect time, with form in the Premier League starting to match their European exploits. Domestically, they’ve lost just one of their last eight matches (W5, D2), which has lifted them to fifth place and into the Champions League spots.
Meanwhile, in Europe, they already have one foot in the Conference League final after a 4-1 first-leg win over Djurgården in midweek. But their fine form will be put to the ultimate test when they face the newly crowned Premier League champions.
This is especially true as Chelsea haven’t beaten Liverpool in any of the last ten H2Hs (D5, L5). History says victory may elude them once again, as in their previous six Premier League games against a team already crowned champions, they’ve only won once (D2, L3).
Liverpool secured the Premier League title last weekend after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. The latest title win drew them with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight crowns, making this one extra special for fans.
It’s also the first they will celebrate with the team, having been denied the opportunity to celebrate with title in the stadium when they won it in 2020. The big question ahead of this tie will be whether there’ll be any hangover after their title-winning celebrations last weekend or whether history will repeat itself and see the Reds claim their first league double over Chelsea since 2019/20 when they won the league.
Winning here will make Arne Slot only the third Reds boss to win both of his first two league games against Chelsea. Continuing the title party on the road should be no problem for Liverpool, who comfortably boast the best travelling record in the Premier League this season (W11, D5, L1), despite their last trip to London ending in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table