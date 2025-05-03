Adbet365Ad

Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 3, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 4th May 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues appear to be peaking at the perfect time, with form in the Premier League starting to match their European exploits. Domestically, they’ve lost just one of their last eight matches (W5, D2), which has lifted them to fifth place and into the Champions League spots.

Meanwhile, in Europe, they already have one foot in the Conference League final after a 4-1 first-leg win over Djurgården in midweek. But their fine form will be put to the ultimate test when they face the newly crowned Premier League champions.

This is especially true as Chelsea haven’t beaten Liverpool in any of the last ten H2Hs (D5, L5). History says victory may elude them once again, as in their previous six Premier League games against a team already crowned champions, they’ve only won once (D2, L3).

Liverpool secured the Premier League title last weekend after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. The latest title win drew them with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight crowns, making this one extra special for fans.

It’s also the first they will celebrate with the team, having been denied the opportunity to celebrate with title in the stadium when they won it in 2020. The big question ahead of this tie will be whether there’ll be any hangover after their title-winning celebrations last weekend or whether history will repeat itself and see the Reds claim their first league double over Chelsea since 2019/20 when they won the league.

Winning here will make Arne Slot only the third Reds boss to win both of his first two league games against Chelsea. Continuing the title party on the road should be no problem for Liverpool, who comfortably boast the best travelling record in the Premier League this season (W11, D5, L1), despite their last trip to London ending in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 5, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Everton
Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford
Southampton 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa
May 11, 2025
Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal
May 16, 2025
Chelsea 20:00 Manchester United
May 18, 2025
Everton 12:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 14:15 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 14:15 Nottingham Forest
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Leicester City 15:00 Ipswich Town
Arsenal 16:30 Newcastle United
May 19, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 35 25 7 3 81 35 +46 82
2 Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64 31 +33 67
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67 43 +24 64
4 Newcastle United 35 19 6 10 66 45 +21 63
5 Chelsea 35 18 9 8 62 41 +21 63
6 Nottingham Forest 34 18 6 10 53 41 +12 60
7 Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55 49 +6 60
8 AFC Bournemouth 35 14 11 10 55 42 +13 53
9 Brentford 35 15 7 13 62 53 +9 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 35 13 13 9 57 56 +1 52
11 Fulham 35 14 9 12 50 47 +3 51
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
14 Everton 35 8 15 12 36 43 -7 39
15 Manchester United 35 10 9 16 42 51 -9 39
16 Tottenham Hotspur 35 11 5 19 63 57 +6 38
17 West Ham United 35 9 10 16 40 59 -19 37
18 Ipswich Town 35 4 10 21 35 76 -41 22
19 Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29 76 -47 21
20 Southampton 35 2 5 28 25 82 -57 11

Check Also

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Preview

FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will meet at Selhurst Park this Monday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.