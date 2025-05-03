Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 5th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will meet at Selhurst Park this Monday in the 35th round of the Premier League.

Both sides had different results in the FA Cup last weekend. While Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to advance to their first final for the first time since 2015/16, Forest were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.

While Palace may have booked a place in the FA Cup final, they are way behind Forest in the Premier League table. The best they can realistically hope for this season is to sneak into the top half, but those chances could take a hit against a Forest side they’ve only won one of their last 14 league meetings against (D6, L7).

That includes an ongoing eight-match run (D5, L3), with the last three H2Hs at Selhurst Park ending all square, just as Palace’s last two league games did. So, a stalemate might be the most likely result of this encounter.

Meanwhile, a draw simply won’t suffice for Nottingham Forest, who start a Premier League round outside of the top five for the first time since matchday 15. A 2-0 midweek defeat against Brentford saw them miss the chance to jump back into third, where they’ve spent most of the season and consigned them to a fourth defeat in five competitive outings (W1).

Their only win in their recent downturn came in away league action (2-1 v Spurs), so hitting the road may be the best place to see a return to form, given that only Liverpool have won more than Forest’s nine Premier League away games this term (D2, L6). A tenth could be a hugely positive omen, as only three times in top-flight history have Forest won 10+ away games in a single season before, and on all three occasions they finished in the top five.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

