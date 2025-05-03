Adbet365Ad

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 3, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 5th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will meet at Selhurst Park this Monday in the 35th round of the Premier League.

Both sides had different results in the FA Cup last weekend. While Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to advance to their first final for the first time since 2015/16, Forest were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.

While Palace may have booked a place in the FA Cup final, they are way behind Forest in the Premier League table. The best they can realistically hope for this season is to sneak into the top half, but those chances could take a hit against a Forest side they’ve only won one of their last 14 league meetings against (D6, L7).

That includes an ongoing eight-match run (D5, L3), with the last three H2Hs at Selhurst Park ending all square, just as Palace’s last two league games did. So, a stalemate might be the most likely result of this encounter.

Meanwhile, a draw simply won’t suffice for Nottingham Forest, who start a Premier League round outside of the top five for the first time since matchday 15. A 2-0 midweek defeat against Brentford saw them miss the chance to jump back into third, where they’ve spent most of the season and consigned them to a fourth defeat in five competitive outings (W1).

Their only win in their recent downturn came in away league action (2-1 v Spurs), so hitting the road may be the best place to see a return to form, given that only Liverpool have won more than Forest’s nine Premier League away games this term (D2, L6). A tenth could be a hugely positive omen, as only three times in top-flight history have Forest won 10+ away games in a single season before, and on all three occasions they finished in the top five.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 5, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Everton
Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford
Southampton 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa
May 11, 2025
Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal
May 16, 2025
Chelsea 20:00 Manchester United
May 18, 2025
Everton 12:00 Southampton
Aston Villa 14:15 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 14:15 Nottingham Forest
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Leicester City 15:00 Ipswich Town
Arsenal 16:30 Newcastle United
May 19, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 35 25 7 3 81 35 +46 82
2 Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64 31 +33 67
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67 43 +24 64
4 Newcastle United 35 19 6 10 66 45 +21 63
5 Chelsea 35 18 9 8 62 41 +21 63
6 Nottingham Forest 34 18 6 10 53 41 +12 60
7 Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55 49 +6 60
8 AFC Bournemouth 35 14 11 10 55 42 +13 53
9 Brentford 35 15 7 13 62 53 +9 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 35 13 13 9 57 56 +1 52
11 Fulham 35 14 9 12 50 47 +3 51
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
14 Everton 35 8 15 12 36 43 -7 39
15 Manchester United 35 10 9 16 42 51 -9 39
16 Tottenham Hotspur 35 11 5 19 63 57 +6 38
17 West Ham United 35 9 10 16 40 59 -19 37
18 Ipswich Town 35 4 10 21 35 76 -41 22
19 Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29 76 -47 21
20 Southampton 35 2 5 28 25 82 -57 11

