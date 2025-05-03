Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 5th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will meet at Selhurst Park this Monday in the 35th round of the Premier League. Both sides had different results in the FA Cup last weekend. While Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to advance to their first final for the first time since 2015/16, Forest were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City. While Palace may have booked a place in the FA Cup final, they are way behind Forest in the Premier League table. The best they can realistically hope for this season is to sneak into the top half, but those chances could take a hit against a Forest side they’ve only won one of their last 14 league meetings against (D6, L7). That includes an ongoing eight-match run (D5, L3), with the last three H2Hs at Selhurst Park ending all square, just as Palace’s last two league games did. So, a stalemate might be the most likely result of this encounter. Meanwhile, a draw simply won’t suffice for Nottingham Forest, who start a Premier League round outside of the top five for the first time since matchday 15. A 2-0 midweek defeat against Brentford saw them miss the chance to jump back into third, where they’ve spent most of the season and consigned them to a fourth defeat in five competitive outings (W1). Their only win in their recent downturn came in away league action (2-1 v Spurs), so hitting the road may be the best place to see a return to form, given that only Liverpool have won more than Forest’s nine Premier League away games this term (D2, L6). A tenth could be a hugely positive omen, as only three times in top-flight history have Forest won 10+ away games in a single season before, and on all three occasions they finished in the top five. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Nottingham Forest
May 10, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Everton
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
May 16, 2025 Chelsea
20:00
Manchester United
May 18, 2025 Everton
12:00
Southampton
Aston Villa
14:15
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
14:15
Nottingham Forest
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Leicester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
16:30
Newcastle United
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
35
25
7
3
81
35
+46
82
2
Arsenal
35
18
13
4
64
31
+33
67
3
Manchester City
35
19
7
9
67
43
+24
64
4
Newcastle United
35
19
6
10
66
45
+21
63
5
Chelsea
35
18
9
8
62
41
+21
63
6
Nottingham Forest
34
18
6
10
53
41
+12
60
7
Aston Villa
35
17
9
9
55
49
+6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
14
11
10
55
42
+13
53
9
Brentford
35
15
7
13
62
53
+9
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
35
13
13
9
57
56
+1
52
11
Fulham
35
14
9
12
50
47
+3
51
12
Crystal Palace
34
11
12
11
43
47
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
12
5
18
51
62
-11
41
14
Everton
35
8
15
12
36
43
-7
39
15
Manchester United
35
10
9
16
42
51
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
11
5
19
63
57
+6
38
17
West Ham United
35
9
10
16
40
59
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
35
4
10
21
35
76
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
5
6
24
29
76
-47
21
20
Southampton
35
2
5
28
25
82
-57
11
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Selhurst Park
Date: 5th May 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will meet at Selhurst Park this Monday in the 35th round of the Premier League.
Both sides had different results in the FA Cup last weekend. While Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to advance to their first final for the first time since 2015/16, Forest were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.
While Palace may have booked a place in the FA Cup final, they are way behind Forest in the Premier League table. The best they can realistically hope for this season is to sneak into the top half, but those chances could take a hit against a Forest side they’ve only won one of their last 14 league meetings against (D6, L7).
That includes an ongoing eight-match run (D5, L3), with the last three H2Hs at Selhurst Park ending all square, just as Palace’s last two league games did. So, a stalemate might be the most likely result of this encounter.
Meanwhile, a draw simply won’t suffice for Nottingham Forest, who start a Premier League round outside of the top five for the first time since matchday 15. A 2-0 midweek defeat against Brentford saw them miss the chance to jump back into third, where they’ve spent most of the season and consigned them to a fourth defeat in five competitive outings (W1).
Their only win in their recent downturn came in away league action (2-1 v Spurs), so hitting the road may be the best place to see a return to form, given that only Liverpool have won more than Forest’s nine Premier League away games this term (D2, L6). A tenth could be a hugely positive omen, as only three times in top-flight history have Forest won 10+ away games in a single season before, and on all three occasions they finished in the top five.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table