Internazionale vs Barcelona Preview

Internazionale vs Barcelona Competition – Champions League Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 6th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After playing out an entertaining draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, Inter Milan and Barcelona will look to settle the scores this Tuesday when they meet again at the San Siro for the second leg.

The first leg ended 3-3, with Inter taking the lead inside the first minutes through Marcus Thuram. While they were unable to keep the lead, they would have been the happier side from the first leg, considering they play the second leg at home, where they are unbeaten in 16 Champions League games (W13, D3).

They’ve been equally as strong at home against Spanish opposition down the years (W12, D10, L4), which includes a respectable record when Barcelona have visited in this competition (W2, D3, L1). They’ll need any positive omens they can get here, as their recent form in all competitions has been patchy (W1, D2, L3). However, that sole win came at the weekend in a 1-0 success against Verona, which kept their Serie A title hopes alive.

Barcelona come into this tie on the back of a huge win over an already-relegated Real Valladolid at the weekend, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 that keeps them in charge of their La Liga destiny. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, they are still on course for a famous quadruple this season.

However, to keep their hopes of winning the Champions League alive, they’ll have to secure just a third-ever away win in a Champions League semi-final (W2, D2, L11). Securing that feat would in turn, book Barcelona’s place in a sixth Champions League final.

Having won four of their last five away games in this competition (L1), that certainly isn’t beyond them. Winning three of their last six games in Italy (D2, L1) will only reinforce that belief. But whatever happens here, entertainment seems a near certainty as 15 of Barcelona’s last 16 Champions League games saw over 2.5 goals.