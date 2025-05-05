Adbet365Ad

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 5, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Volkswagen Arena

Date: 9th May 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Struggling Wolfsburg will look to begin life after Ralph Hasenhuttl when they welcome fellow strugglers Hoffenheim to the Volkswagen Arena on Friday.

Die Wölfe dismissed Hasenhüttl at the weekend after suffering a 4-0 thrashing by Borussia Dortmund. The loss was Wolfsburg’s sixth in the last eight games (D2), pushing them further away from mid-table.

Current U19 coach Daniel Bauer will take charge for the rest of the season, and he will be desperate to give a good account of himself in the short time he has. His first task will be to patch up a leaky Wolfsburg defence that has kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 games in all competitions.

This game against Hoffenheim should be the perfect game to do so, as they have kept clean sheets in their last two games against their Friday visitors, winning both games. Overall, they have a good home record against Hoffenheim, suffering just two losses in 16 Bundesliga home games against them (W8, D6).

Meanwhile, the visitors come into the tie on the back of an entertaining 4-4 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, gaining an important point in their quest to stay in the top flight beyond this season.

With five points separating them and the bottom three, a point from this game against Wolfsburg is all they need to guarantee their Bundesliga status. Their chances of doing so look slim, especially considering that they are among the worst teams in terms of away from. Hoffenheim have the third-worst record in the division for away points this season.

However, after scoring 2+ goals in each of their last two away games (D1, L1), they will fancy their chances of getting something against a Wolfsburg backline that has conceded in each of their last 12 games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

May 9, 2025
Wolfsburg 19:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
May 10, 2025
Union Berlin 14:30 Heidenheim
VFL Bochum 14:30 Mainz
Holstein Kiel 14:30 SC Freiburg
Werder Bremen 14:30 RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
May 11, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt 16:30 FC St. Pauli
Stuttgart 18:30 Augsburg 1907
May 17, 2025
Augsburg 1907 14:30 Union Berlin
Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Wolfsburg
Mainz 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig 14:30 Stuttgart
SC Freiburg 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim 14:30 Werder Bremen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Holstein Kiel
FC St. Pauli 14:30 VFL Bochum

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 32 23 7 2 93 32 +61 76
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 32 19 11 2 68 37 +31 68
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 16 8 8 63 43 +20 56
4 SC Freiburg 32 15 7 10 46 49 -3 52
5 Borussia Dortmund 32 15 6 11 64 49 +15 51
6 RB Leipzig 32 13 11 8 51 45 +6 50
7 Mainz 32 13 9 10 49 40 +9 48
8 Werder Bremen 32 13 8 11 50 56 -6 47
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 32 13 6 13 55 54 +1 45
10 Stuttgart 32 12 8 12 57 51 +6 44
11 Augsburg 1907 32 11 10 11 34 45 -11 43
12 Wolfsburg 32 10 9 13 53 52 +1 39
13 Union Berlin 32 9 10 13 33 47 -14 37
14 FC St. Pauli 32 8 7 17 26 37 -11 31
15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 32 7 10 15 44 62 -18 31
16 Heidenheim 32 7 5 20 33 60 -27 26
17 Holstein Kiel 32 6 7 19 48 75 -27 25
18 VFL Bochum 32 5 7 20 30 63 -33 22

