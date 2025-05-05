VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Volkswagen Arena Date: 9th May 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Struggling Wolfsburg will look to begin life after Ralph Hasenhuttl when they welcome fellow strugglers Hoffenheim to the Volkswagen Arena on Friday. Die Wölfe dismissed Hasenhüttl at the weekend after suffering a 4-0 thrashing by Borussia Dortmund. The loss was Wolfsburg’s sixth in the last eight games (D2), pushing them further away from mid-table. Current U19 coach Daniel Bauer will take charge for the rest of the season, and he will be desperate to give a good account of himself in the short time he has. His first task will be to patch up a leaky Wolfsburg defence that has kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 games in all competitions. This game against Hoffenheim should be the perfect game to do so, as they have kept clean sheets in their last two games against their Friday visitors, winning both games. Overall, they have a good home record against Hoffenheim, suffering just two losses in 16 Bundesliga home games against them (W8, D6). Meanwhile, the visitors come into the tie on the back of an entertaining 4-4 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, gaining an important point in their quest to stay in the top flight beyond this season. With five points separating them and the bottom three, a point from this game against Wolfsburg is all they need to guarantee their Bundesliga status. Their chances of doing so look slim, especially considering that they are among the worst teams in terms of away from. Hoffenheim have the third-worst record in the division for away points this season. However, after scoring 2+ goals in each of their last two away games (D1, L1), they will fancy their chances of getting something against a Wolfsburg backline that has conceded in each of their last 12 games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
May 9, 2025 Wolfsburg
19:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
May 10, 2025 Union Berlin
14:30
Heidenheim
VFL Bochum
14:30
Mainz
Holstein Kiel
14:30
SC Freiburg
Werder Bremen
14:30
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
17:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
May 11, 2025 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
14:30
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
16:30
FC St. Pauli
Stuttgart
18:30
Augsburg 1907
May 17, 2025 Augsburg 1907
14:30
Union Berlin
Borussia Mönchengladbach
14:30
Wolfsburg
Mainz
14:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig
14:30
Stuttgart
SC Freiburg
14:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim
14:30
Werder Bremen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14:30
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
14:30
Holstein Kiel
FC St. Pauli
14:30
VFL Bochum
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
32
23
7
2
93
32
+61
76
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
32
19
11
2
68
37
+31
68
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
32
16
8
8
63
43
+20
56
4
SC Freiburg
32
15
7
10
46
49
-3
52
5
Borussia Dortmund
32
15
6
11
64
49
+15
51
6
RB Leipzig
32
13
11
8
51
45
+6
50
7
Mainz
32
13
9
10
49
40
+9
48
8
Werder Bremen
32
13
8
11
50
56
-6
47
9
Borussia Mönchengladbach
32
13
6
13
55
54
+1
45
10
Stuttgart
32
12
8
12
57
51
+6
44
11
Augsburg 1907
32
11
10
11
34
45
-11
43
12
Wolfsburg
32
10
9
13
53
52
+1
39
13
Union Berlin
32
9
10
13
33
47
-14
37
14
FC St. Pauli
32
8
7
17
26
37
-11
31
15
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
32
7
10
15
44
62
-18
31
16
Heidenheim
32
7
5
20
33
60
-27
26
17
Holstein Kiel
32
6
7
19
48
75
-27
25
18
VFL Bochum
32
5
7
20
30
63
-33
22
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: